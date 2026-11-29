Algorithmic market maker Wintermute holds $131.89 million in short positions on Hyperliquid. This figure makes up 92.5% of its $142.55 million total open interest on the decentralized derivatives exchange. The firm also recently predicted that Bitcoin could drop to $50K.

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Wintermute’s Hyperliquid Book Leans Heavily Short

According to data shared by Onchain Lens, Wintermute’s Hyperliquid book is heavily skewed toward downside exposure. The market maker now holds total short exposure of about $131.89 million, making up roughly 92.5% of its positions on Hyperliquid.

The firm has a $50.25 million short position on Bitcoin (BTC), $24.35 million short on Ethereum (ETH), and $13.54 million short on Solana (SOL). Besides crypto, Wintermute also has a $10.08 million short position on the S&P 500 Index (SP500).

Long positions barely register against that short book, which leaves the wallet sharply tilted to the downside. The wallet holds only $10.66 million in longs, out of $142.55 million in total open positions.

Wintermute’s wallet also shows $24.97 million in realized and unrealized profit over the past 30 days. Cumulative lifetime profit on the wallet now totals $209.11 million, which shows the account has traded profitably over time.

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What Wintermute’s Short Positions Show

Wintermute runs as an algorithmic market maker, so it buys tokens from sellers and holds them in inventory. To protect that inventory from price drops, the firm can open matching perpetual shorts on Hyperliquid. Those hedges would offset spot holdings on centralized exchanges or OTC desks, which the wallet data does not show.

Funding rates offer a second explanation for a short book of this size. When retail traders turn bullish, they pay high funding rates to hold long perpetual positions. Market makers can short those contracts, collect the payments, and stay neutral on price. The $10.08 million S&P 500 short also points to broader macro risk management.

The positioning arrives as Bitcoin trades near $59,800 on Sunday. Wintermute’s own research analysts flagged that level earlier in November as a critical support zone. A break below it would test the firm’s bearish outlook from its November 16 market update.

Wintermute Called the Summer Rally a Fake-Out

As reported by Coingape, Wintermute argued in the November 16 update that Bitcoin had not yet cleared the bear market. The firm described the rally from $57,000 in July to $87,000 in September as a likely fake-out.

Wintermute now expects the bearish pressure to push Bitcoin toward the $50,000 area as the next leg unfolds. The recent retest of $62,000 formed the first lower low before that bearish leg extends.

Macro pressure drives much of Wintermute’s caution, starting with expected interest rate hikes. The market prices in three hikes by March, which hurts risk assets such as Bitcoin. CoinGape prediction markets show most investors expect interest rate hikes in both December and January.