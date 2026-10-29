XRP In Spotlight As Ripple Partner SBI Holdings Reveals New Tokenized RWA Plan In Japan

XRP is currently on the spotlight as SBI Holdings, who has been Ripple’s longtime partner, has announced the plan to enhance SBI’s digital finance business in Japan via a proposed partnership with a US company CRB Group. The agreement is centered around the development of a joint venture for tokenizing real world assets (RWAs), cross-border payment solutions, and AI-driven financial infrastructure. SBI’s announcement has stirred up massive interest in XRP, though the latest announcement does not indicate any direct involvement of Ripple’s native crypto in the proposed venture.

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SBI Holdings Targets Tokenized Assets and Cross-Border Payments

The proposed joint venture would look at the development and distribution of real-world asset-backed tokenized assets, such as loan receivables. It will also look at cross-border payment solutions that build upon the banks and payment systems of both organisations.

Another area of focus is agentic commerce, where AI agents can make transactions through specialized payment platforms. Cross River Bank is a subsidiary of CRB Group with experience in embedded finance, lending, payments and digital asset infrastructure.

SBI also plans to make a strategic investment in CRB Group. The proposed initiatives are still subject to final agreements, regulatory approvals and the appropriate licenses however.

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Ripple Partnership Keeps XRP In Focus

SBI Holdings has had a strong tie with Ripple. It has indeed helped in the adoption of financial services based on blockchain and XRP-related initiatives. Whenever SBI makes an announcement on digital assets and the payment infrastructure, this connection puts XRP on investors’ radar.

However, the new collaboration doesn’t specify XRP or confirm that the token will be part of the planned services.

The companies will also consider adding SBI Shinsei Trust Bank’s trust-type stablecoin, JPYSC, to their platform. The stablecoin could enable institutional settlements, cross-border transfers, and transfers of tokenized assets.

SBI has also partnered with Startale Group on JPYSC, and is running crypto exchanges such as SBI VC Trade in Japan and Coinhako in Singapore.

The proposed alliance will contribute to SBI’s efforts to promote tokenization and digital financial services throughout Japan and Asia-Pacific. Whether it will have an impact on XRP will rely on future projects involving a direct link with Ripple’s payment tech or the XRP Ledger.