Home / Crypto News / Altcoin News / XRP In Spotlight As Ripple Partner SBI Holdings Reveals New Tokenized RWA Plan In Japan

XRP In Spotlight As Ripple Partner SBI Holdings Reveals New Tokenized RWA Plan In Japan

Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Breaking: Japan's SBI Holdings Reaffirms $41.2B Stake In Ripple Despite XRP Price Consolidation

XRP is currently on the spotlight as SBI Holdings, who has been Ripple’s longtime partner, has announced the plan to enhance SBI’s digital finance business in Japan via a proposed partnership with a US company CRB Group. The agreement is centered around the development of a joint venture for tokenizing real world assets (RWAs), cross-border payment solutions, and AI-driven financial infrastructure. SBI’s announcement has stirred up massive interest in XRP, though the latest announcement does not indicate any direct involvement of Ripple’s native crypto in the proposed venture.

SBI Holdings Targets Tokenized Assets and Cross-Border Payments

The proposed joint venture would look at the development and distribution of real-world asset-backed tokenized assets, such as loan receivables. It will also look at cross-border payment solutions that build upon the banks and payment systems of both organisations.

Another area of focus is agentic commerce, where AI agents can make transactions through specialized payment platforms. Cross River Bank is a subsidiary of CRB Group with experience in embedded finance, lending, payments and digital asset infrastructure.

SBI also plans to make a strategic investment in CRB Group. The proposed initiatives are still subject to final agreements, regulatory approvals and the appropriate licenses however.

Ripple Partnership Keeps XRP In Focus

SBI Holdings has had a strong tie with Ripple. It has indeed helped in the adoption of financial services based on blockchain and XRP-related initiatives. Whenever SBI makes an announcement on digital assets and the payment infrastructure, this connection puts XRP on investors’ radar.

However, the new collaboration doesn’t specify XRP or confirm that the token will be part of the planned services.

The companies will also consider adding SBI Shinsei Trust Bank’s trust-type stablecoin, JPYSC, to their platform. The stablecoin could enable institutional settlements, cross-border transfers, and transfers of tokenized assets.

SBI has also partnered with Startale Group on JPYSC, and is running crypto exchanges such as SBI VC Trade in Japan and Coinhako in Singapore.

The proposed alliance will contribute to SBI’s efforts to promote tokenization and digital financial services throughout Japan and Asia-Pacific. Whether it will have an impact on XRP will rely on future projects involving a direct link with Ripple’s payment tech or the XRP Ledger.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.