XRP Ledger has become the first public, permissionless blockchain to receive independent GL1 architecture and resiliency verification. The assessment follows a review of institutional infrastructure standards, with CertiK verifying key security controls.

Ad

Ad

XRP Ledger Joins GL1 Infrastructure Assessments

In its most recent evaluation, the XRP Ledger Foundation has documented the XRP Ledger’s infrastructure controls related to compliance. The Foundation assessed ten GL1 principles and CertiK performed independent assessment of architecture and resiliency evidence.

GL1 lists XRP Ledger alongside Solana, Base, Kinexys and other financial networks in its Market Infrastructure Toolkit. Participants are able to evaluate infrastructure based on 10 principles from operational controls and risk management.

The criteria include architecture, resilience, settlement finality, governance and connections between financial systems.

Each control receives an assessment of observed, partly observed, not observed, or not applicable. GL1 allows network operators to submit self-attestations and auditors to check selected controls.

Crucially, the toolkit says completing an assessment does not establish compliance with GL1 standards. It draws on existing market infrastructure principles and other industry risk management frameworks.

XRPLF described XRPL as the first public, permissionless Layer 1 to receive this verification. For controls designed around private networks, XRPLF documented equivalent safeguards within its public blockchain architecture.

Brett Mollin, XRPLF’s Executive Director, emphasized what financial institutions need when assessing public blockchains.

“They need evidence, organised against the standards their risk and compliance teams already recognise.” he said.

Ad

Ad

XRPL Developers Address Security and Validator Concerns

XRPL developer disclosures reported that the network has encountered security problems on its own in 2026. In October, there were two reported vulnerabilities related to transaction validity and payment calculations. The versions mentioned in their release notes do include patches for both issues: 3.4.1 for problem 1, and 3.4.2 for problem 2.

Earlier, the developers suggested to limit the number of unauthorized tokens by delegated permissions. A report highlighted the support for security amendment and its upcoming activation by validators. Independent tracking of the changes confirms that the network launched that update on November 4.

The XRPL documentation describes software reviews, bug bounties and signed releases among its safeguards. The procedures are outside of GL1’s market infrastructure assessment procedures.

GL1 Banks Develop Standards for Tokenized Finance

Early this month, five institutions established the Global Layer One Organisation in Singapore. The nonprofit was founded by HSBC, Kinexys of JPMorgan, MUFG, Societe Generale-FORGE, and Standard Chartered.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) first coordinated the initiative, with Assoc. Prof. Leong Sing Chiong proposing common standards and frameworks for tokenized financial markets. The organization continues that work.

As earlier reported by CoinGape, Ripple expanded its partnership with BNY Mellon on XRP Ledger tokenized assets. The bank is offering custody of XRP and RLUSD, and the firms are researching tokenized trade finance.

On November 16, Metrika released a prototype dashboard for GL1 risk indicators. Its metrics are network availability, settlement finality, validator concentration and transaction costs.

As of press time, XRPSCAN had 2.91 million confirmed transactions and 47,483 active XRP Ledger accounts. The explorer’s reported payment success total was 1,021,376, with the average interval between payments of 3.91 seconds.