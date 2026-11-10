Home / Crypto News / XRP Ledger Unveils Quantum-Resistant Account Upgrade as Ripple Targets Full Protection by 2028

XRP Ledger Unveils Quantum-Resistant Account Upgrade as Ripple Targets Full Protection by 2028

Coingapestaff
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

Journalist
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
Read full bio
coingape google news
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of XRP LEDGER AND RIPPLE

Highlights

  • XRP Ledger proposes quantum-resistant wallet protection, allowing users to replace existing keys without higher fees.
  • The upgrade uses NIST-approved ML-DSA-44 signatures, increasing transaction storage requirements while maintaining existing base fees.
  • Ripple targets quantum security by 2028, with developers planning technical reviews, testing, and security audits.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

XRP Ledger has proposed a quantum-resistant account upgrade that could protect cryptocurrency wallets against future computing threats. The proposed system would allow users to replace existing signing keys without paying higher transaction fees.

XRP Ledger Plans New Security Features for Crypto Wallets

The proposed upgrade would enable XRP Ledger users to register quantum-resistant keys and disable their existing signatures. Account holders could adopt the new system without changing how they store or access their assets.

Currently, XRP Ledger transactions can expose public keys when users authorize payments through their cryptocurrency wallets. In the future, exposed keys might allow an account to be broken using advanced quantum computers and existing cryptographic techniques.

The design of the Foundation aims to mitigate this risk prior to the time that it is possible to make such attacks practical on blockchain networks. Earlier, XRP Ledger proposed changes to prevent unauthorized stablecoin minting, introducing controls over how approved partners issue digital tokens.

Quantum-Resistant Signatures Would Maintain Existing XRP Fees

Developers selected ML-DSA-44, a digital signature standard that the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) approved in 2024.

The proposed signature system requires 3,732 bytes for public keys and signatures, increasing transaction data requirements.

With database overhead, each protected payment would use 5,331 bytes of storage, whereas the current payment uses only 1,704 bytes of storage.

The Foundation plans to keep the base fees the same for the network, despite the extra network storage needed. In another development, the XRP Ledger Batch amendment went live, allowing users to combine multiple transactions into one operation.

Ripple’s 2028 Quantum Security Plans Require Further Testing

The Foundation has planned for the quantum migration study to take place in the first half of 2027, and development will be ongoing after that.

Developers are working on inconsistencies in the key generation between the Python, JavaScript and server versions of the proposed system.

The roadmap is to spend between $215,000 and $255,000 on technical reviews and security audits and 640 development hours.

Separately, Ripple approved an XRP Ledger proposal covering sponsored transaction fees and reserves, allowing another party to cover certain account costs. Tests of the complete performance of the validators for the proposed quantum-resistant signatures have not been published by the Foundation yet.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Fed’s Chris Waller Backs December Rate Hike Over Inflation Concerns
$13T Charles Schwab expands crypto trading to 5 assets with SOL, AVAX, and LINK
BitMine Adds 9,587 ETH as Total Ethereum Holdings Reach 6.07 Million Tokens
NYSE Picks Avalanche over Ethereum, Solana To Settle Tokenized Stock Trades
China Denies Spy Allegations Involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Calls Them Smears

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

CRYPTO IMPACT AWARDS 2026

Nominations are now live

Celebrating the leaders, innovators and projects shaping crypto and Web3.
Nominate Now

Related Articles

an image of Tom Lee and the Bitmine logo

BitMine Adds 9,587 ETH as Total Ethereum Holdings Reach 6.07 Million Tokens
AN image of COINBASE logo

Coinbase Secures Full US Federal Approval to Operate as a National Trust Bank
an image of White House

White House Reviews New Rule to Allow Crypto Investments in 401(k) Retirement Plans
an image of Binance's logo

Binance and Deribit Revoke SignalPlus API Keys Over Potential Security Issue
Image respresenting France and crypto

France’s National Assembly Passes Amendment Requiring Reporting of Crypto Holdings Above €100K
An image Hong Kong ,Crypto Tax

Hong Kong Passes Crypto Tax Reporting Bill Under OECD Rules Starting in 2027

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.