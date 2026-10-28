XRP News: Ripple’s RLUSD Goes Live on Coinbase, Expanding Access

Ripple has further expanded access to its RLUSD stablecoin through its partnership with Coinbase. The crypto exchange will list the stablecoin on its platform for both retail and institutional investors, with support on the Ethereum, XRP Ledger (XRPL), and Base networks.

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Ripple Partners Coinbase To Launch RLUSD On The Exchange

In a press release, Ripple announced that its stablecoin will launch across all Coinbase platforms, with support on Ethereum, XRPL, and Base. The firm further noted how this move will “significantly” expand market access and utility for RLUSD in the U.S.

With the stablecoin’s launch on Coinbase’s platforms, retail and institutional investors can trade it through Coinbase Prime, Coinbase Exchange, and the Coinbase Retail app. Ripple also said its stablecoin will soon be available to Coinbase’s Global Exchange customers, who can use it as collateral.

Meanwhile, the top crypto exchange will support RLUSD deposits and withdrawals across the Ethereum, XRPL, and Base networks. Ripple noted that it will provide liquidity to support its stablecoin’s growth on the Base network.

Commenting on the launch of the stablecoin on Coinbase, Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple said, “Institutional appetite for compliant, high-quality stablecoins is clear. The challenge is making them readily available through the platforms institutions already trust and use,” adding “Our partnership with Coinbase meets that demand head on. It brings RLUSD to the largest institutional client base in the U.S. crypto market, across execution, settlement and custody – all in one place.”

The stablecoin’s launch on Coinbase comes amid the ongoing Ripple Swell event. The crypto firm has also made several other announcements involving its stablecoin, including that it has received full approval for its proposed national trust bank.

Operating a national trust bank would let Ripple custody reserves for its stablecoin. It can also expand its custody services. Meanwhile, Ripple also partnered with Robinhood to expand RLUSD’s access. The firm’s treasury management, and institutional trading services will also be integrated into Robinhood’s financial operations.