Home / Crypto News / XRP News: Ripple’s RLUSD Goes Live on Coinbase, Expanding Access

XRP News: Ripple’s RLUSD Goes Live on Coinbase, Expanding Access

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Ripple has partnered with Coinbase to launch its stablecoin on the exchange.
  • Coinbase will add support for the stablecoin on Ethereum, XRPL, and Base.
  • This follows recent Ripple partnerships involving the RLUSD stablecoin.
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Ripple has further expanded access to its RLUSD stablecoin through its partnership with Coinbase. The crypto exchange will list the stablecoin on its platform for both retail and institutional investors, with support on the Ethereum, XRP Ledger (XRPL), and Base networks.

Ripple Partners Coinbase To Launch RLUSD On The Exchange

In a press release, Ripple announced that its stablecoin will launch across all Coinbase platforms, with support on Ethereum, XRPL, and Base. The firm further noted how this move will “significantly” expand market access and utility for RLUSD in the U.S.

With the stablecoin’s launch on Coinbase’s platforms, retail and institutional investors can trade it through Coinbase Prime, Coinbase Exchange, and the Coinbase Retail app. Ripple also said its stablecoin will soon be available to Coinbase’s Global Exchange customers, who can use it as collateral.

Meanwhile, the top crypto exchange will support RLUSD deposits and withdrawals across the Ethereum, XRPL, and Base networks. Ripple noted that it will provide liquidity to support its stablecoin’s growth on the Base network.

Commenting on the launch of the stablecoin on Coinbase, Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple said, “Institutional appetite for compliant, high-quality stablecoins is clear. The challenge is making them readily available through the platforms institutions already trust and use,” adding “Our partnership with Coinbase meets that demand head on. It brings RLUSD to the largest institutional client base in the U.S. crypto market, across execution, settlement and custody – all in one place.”

The stablecoin’s launch on Coinbase comes amid the ongoing Ripple Swell event. The crypto firm has also made several other announcements involving its stablecoin, including that it has received full approval for its proposed national trust bank.

Operating a national trust bank would let Ripple custody reserves for its stablecoin. It can also expand its custody services. Meanwhile, Ripple also partnered with Robinhood to expand RLUSD’s access. The firm’s treasury management, and institutional trading services will also be integrated into Robinhood’s financial operations.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.