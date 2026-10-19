XRP Price Eyes Massive Rally As XRPL Transactions Hit $50 Billion

XRP price is attracting bullish attention after transaction volume on the XRP Ledger skyrocketed to nearly $50 billion. The XRPL transaction volume marked a dramatic increase from the levels recorded over the preceding days. Ali Martinez, an analyst, says that the market may be nearing a bottom and be ready to rally to $2 as on-chain activity surged alongside XRP hitting the $1.25 support level.

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XRPL Transaction Volume Explodes Nearly 6,000%

On October 19, approximately $49.66 billion worth of coins were transferred on the XRP Ledger, according to the Santiment chart shared by Martinez. That’s about $0.8 billion each of the previous days on the chart, which is an estimated 6,000% more than the previous amount.

XRP: THE BOTTOM IS IN Transaction volume on the $XRP Ledger exploded last night as prices hovered around the $1.25 support. The total dollar value of coins transferred on-chain skyrocketed to $49.70 billion, coinciding with the rebound that is now taking place. This surge in… https://t.co/vTEFhtC5ss pic.twitter.com/fQTEvKsTKk — Ali Charts (@alicharts) October 19, 2026

The chart shows that transactions were quite low during the October 16, 17 and 18 and then went off the charts on the 19th. The sharp surge was in tandem with XRP price trading above the $1.25 level and a quick recovery.

On X, Martinez declared, “XRP: THE BOTTOM IS IN.” In this regard, he implied that the price stability coupled with increased on-chain activity could be a sign that selling pressure is easing for XRP price.

“This surge in on-chain activity around such a critical support level suggests that $1.25 could mark the bottom,” he wrote.

However, an increase in volume does not necessarily mean a market reversal, aa rhe dollar value of coins transferred may not be a measure of the net buying pressure.

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XRP Price Chart Signals Potential Rally To $2

In a previous analysis, Martinez pointed to a possible ‘inverse head and shoulders’ pattern on XRP price’s 3-day chart. The formation is in the process of forming a left shoulder, a deeper central low known as the “head”, and a right shoulder forming close to the $1.25 support zone.

The chart sets the neckline resistance at about $1.56. If it is able to clear this level, a bull market could be in the making and continue to push up towards $2.

“For $XRP, I’m watching $1.25,” Martinez wrote. With this level, he said, the right shoulder is filled out.

The “downside” scenario is still significant. Martinez said that if the price of XRP fell by $1.25, the next price to keep an eye on is $1.00.

Currently, the $1.25 and $1.56 support and resistance levels respectively are still vital. The volume spike is a good signal, but a price breakout is still required to confirm the expected rally.