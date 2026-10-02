XRP Price Set To Outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum With 2000% Rally: Analyst

XRP price could deliver a much larger percentage rally than Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana if long-term chart patterns highlighted by analyst Ali Martinez play out. Martinez noted that the potential resistance level for XRP is above $31, a nearly 2,000% rise from the nearly $1.53 price level on his chart.

Ad

Ad

XRP Price Eyes Surge Above $31

Martinez said XRP “appears to be forming an ascending triangle on its monthly chart,” with resistance near $3.66.

The analyst’s chart is trending upward with XRP making several attempts to the $3.66 resistance level. If that it’s above the level every month, then it’s a confirming breakout, Martinez said.

“A monthly close above that level would confirm the breakout and bring the pattern’s projected target near $31.87 into view,” he wrote.

A move from the chart level of $1.53 to $31.87 would result in a factor of about 20.8 or about 1983%.

4/6 $XRP appears to be forming an ascending triangle on its monthly chart, with resistance near $3.66. A monthly close above that level would confirm the breakout and bring the pattern’s projected target near $31.87 into view. pic.twitter.com/26cqEieeUo — Ali Charts (@alicharts) October 2, 2026

The projection is based on the technical structure, and does not guarantee a price outcome. XRP would have to overcome $3.66 resistance that was highlighted by Martinez first.

Ad

Ad

Will XRP Outpace Bitcoin, Ethereum And Solana?

Martinez also did a comparison of long-term chart structures of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana. For Bitcoin, he said BTC “appears to have traded within a rising channel for the past two years.”

Its most significant gauge is that it previously surged to near $125,000. If the upper line of the channel were to break down, it could bring the expectation that it will move towards $190,000. This suggests around 125% increase from the current BTC price around $85,400.

2/6 Bitcoin $BTC appears to have traded within a rising channel for the past two years. The first test is its previous high near $125,000. A decisive break above it could put the channel’s upper boundary near $190,000 in focus as a potential cycle target. pic.twitter.com/KNS5FAlkSO — Ali Charts (@alicharts) October 2, 2026

In addition, Ethereum has a long-term setup that is currently in place. According to Martinez, ETH has been creating a channel on the monthly time frame for over five years. If the trend turns back up from the $5,000 level then the long-term forecast target could be $8,800. In case the target is realized, ETH price would have surged by a whopping 231%.

3/6 Ethereum's monthly chart shows an even longer channel, stretching back more than five years. The upper boundary near $5,000 is the level to watch. If $ETH breaks above it, the projected move points toward $8,800. pic.twitter.com/tntncGs7Xv — Ali Charts (@alicharts) October 2, 2026

On the monthly timeframe, Solana looks like it’s creating a cup-and-handle pattern. Martinez spotted a neckline forming around $295 with a breakout likely to create an opportunity to reach $2,744. It could lead to a 2,186% rally.

5/6 Solana $SOL monthly chart appears to be forming a cup and handle. The neckline sits near $295. A monthly close above it would strengthen the bullish case, with the pattern projecting a potential target near $2,744. pic.twitter.com/HT6UfFEIEW — Ali Charts (@alicharts) October 2, 2026

All of these targets suggest significant upside for all four assets, but the target for XRP’s projected move is out of the ordinary, in percentage terms, which is nearly 2000%. It is because of XRP’s lower price of $1.53 versus the $31.87 technical level. However, it’s safe to say that XRP still doesn’t flash the potential to outshine Solana as SOL is now eyeing a surge of nearly 2,200%.

The analyst’s charts accordingly have XRP as one of the more aggressive long-term setups. Hence, the $3.66 monthly resistance level is the pivot point to consider for the massive upside.