Zcash Developers Propose 20-Second Block Times After NU7 Upgrade

Zcash developers are considering another reduction in block times, proposing to cut the network’s target interval from 25 seconds to 20 seconds just days after its NU7 upgrade went live.

On Sunday, developers ValarDragon and Evan Forbes submitted a draft Zcash Improvement Proposal (ZIP) to the community forum. The draft seeks to include the change in the next community poll and consider it for the upcoming NU7.1 network upgrade.

The proposal follows NU7, which activated on the mainnet Friday and reduced Zcash’s target block interval from 75 seconds to 25 seconds. Although the proposal is still awaiting approval, this cut to 20 seconds of block time will aim to speed up transaction confirmations.

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What does the new Zcash proposal after the NU7 upgrade entail?

The new proposal would cut Zcash’s target block interval from 25 seconds to 20 seconds, building on the faster confirmation times introduced by NU7.

The developers say the proposal, if approved, would make first confirmation, payments, exchange deposits, and cross-chain transactions faster without placing significantly greater demands on the network.

However, unlike the ZIP 218 proposal, which was deployed together with the NU7 upgrade, this new proposal is a smaller adjustment focused on reducing delays.

By aiming to reduce delays, it will also change several network limits to ensure that producing blocks more frequently does not increase the daily workload for nodes and wallets.

The developers also proposed limits for shielded transactions to prevent light wallets from having to download and process more data each day. Keeping the current limits while shortening block times could increase their daily workload by 25%.

The proposal would retain Zcash’s 2 MB block size limit while adjusting other settings to preserve their existing timing. These include block issuance, the Network Sustainability Mechanism’s reissuance rate, difficulty averaging, and default transaction expiry.

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Zcash 20-second block proposal passes initial safety tests

Notably, reducing block times from 25 to 20 seconds means miners would have less time to receive and verify new blocks. This might increase the chances of creating competing blocks. When this happens, the network may reject one block, and this causes a situation known as an orphaned block.

To check whether the proposed change could cause this problem under the 20-second block, developers tested an 80-miner network across 12 different regions.

According to the test results, orphan rates were 1.9% when miners used the same software (Zakura) and 3.3% when they used two different implementations (Zakura and Zebra-Andele).

These results were close to the NU7 tests that support the 25-second interval. The NU7 tests recorded rates of 4.68% in an experiment and 3.26% in a theoretical model.

Developers believe the tests show that Zcash can move to 20-second blocks without major reliability problems. However, the tests were carried out in a controlled environment, so the results could be different once the change goes live.

The proposal also allows exchanges to keep their existing confirmation requirements. This means faster block times do not automatically require fewer confirmations or reduce transaction security.

At the time of writing, Zcash price (ZEC) is trading at approximately $1.217, down 3.14% in the last 24 hours.

Check Out: 10 Best Zcash (ZEC) Exchanges in 2026