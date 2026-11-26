Zcash developer team Zakura has urged holders to move roughly 400,000 ZEC, worth around $300 million, out of the legacy Sapling shielded pool. The team wants holders to move these assets to the Zcash Ironwood pool, citing fears of future quantum threats.

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Zakura Pushes to Close Sapling Deposits Early

Led by Zcash co-founder Sean Bowe and developer Dev Ojha, Zakura published an announcement on Thursday, November 26, urging holders to migrate 400,000 ZEC into the newer Ironwood pool. Sapling launched in 2018 and relies on elliptic-curve pairings for its zero-knowledge proofs, putting it at risk of breach if quantum computers emerge.

It warns that future mathematical advances could let attackers forge proofs and mint counterfeit ZEC. Zakura stresses that no working attack exists and calls a practical pairing break highly speculative.

Ironwood launched in July 2026 and already holds roughly 85% of all shielded ZEC. Its Halo 2 proofs do not depend on pairings, which removes the risk Zakura describes.

The plan has two stages, and the first blocks new deposits into Sapling through a network upgrade. Withdrawals will stay open, allowing users to move their funds out to Ironwood at any time. However, Zakura floated advancing the cutoff to the NU7.1 upgrade instead of waiting for NU8.

Zakura summed up its recommendation with a direct request to holders:

“Let’s deprecate Sapling faster, and if you’re in that last 2%, please migrate to Ironwood!”

Sapling handled under 2.6% of transactions in the last 30 days, and 66% of those involved miners. This means miners can switch to Ironwood with little disruption.

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What ZEC Holders Should Do Next

The announcement ties the concern to rumors that AI labs have made breakthroughs in integer factorization. While the Zakura team treats these claims as unconfirmed, they believe the time to prepare is before any breakthrough. Pairings now secure consensus on several blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain.

Zakura also wants Zcash to add post-quantum transparent transactions using 192-bit SPHINCS+ hash-based signatures. Hash-based schemes rely on more conservative assumptions than pairings or standard elliptic-curve cryptography.

Holders with funds in Sapling should migrate to Ironwood using a wallet that supports both pools. The cutoff remains a proposal, and no activation date or governance approval exists yet. That said, the team would freeze Sapling only if credible signs of an attack emerge.

Zcash trades at $746.70 and is up 2.76% over the past 24 hours at press time, per data from CoinMarketCap. The price remains down 39.69% over the past month, fueled by the broader crypto market crash.