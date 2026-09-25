ZEC Price to $5,000? Zcash Co-Founder Reveals Potential Timeline

The Zcash (ZEC) price has continued to make headlines, as evidenced by the recent surge of over 100% over the past few weeks. Amid this, the Zcash co-founder has further fueled discussions, saying that he expects the crypto to hit $5,000 in the near future.

This comment appears to have renewed confidence among market participants, while helping the asset maintain steady performance. So, here we explore the recent developments surrounding the project and see when the co-founder is expecting ZEC price to hit the $5,000 mark.

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Zcash Co-Founder Hints at ZEC Price Rally to $5,000

Eli Ben-Sasson has renewed attention around his earlier Zcash (ZEC) price prediction. In a recent X post, he said he still feels his $5,000 year-end forecast is on track.

Meanwhile, Ben-Sasson did not claim to know the exact reason behind ZEC’s latest surge in his recent social media post. He noted that more whales are asking about the rally, while openly acknowledging that he has no clear explanation for the move.

However, that comment makes his prediction particularly notable. It suggests the $5,000 outlook is not based on a precise short-term trading model, but reflects his broader view of Zcash’s potential through the end of 2026.

His earlier call had also attracted attention. Ben-Sasson previously expected ZEC to exceed $1,200 by September 25. The token moved well beyond that level during its recent rally. ZEC briefly traded above $1,600 before giving back part of those gains.

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Grayscale Zcash ETF Fuels Market Optimism

At the time of writing, ZEC price was up around 1% in the past 24 hours and traded at $1,547, while its 30-day return was recorded at 102%. The crypto has touched a 24-hour high of $1,621, suggesting strong confidence among market participants.

Amid this, institutional interest in the asset has become another important catalyst for Zcash price. For context, Grayscale’s Zcash ETF (ZCSH) has attracted substantial assets since its launch.

Recent reports put the fund’s assets under management (AUM) at over $1 billion after roughly one month. That rapid accumulation highlights growing market interest in gaining ZEC exposure through traditional investment products.

Considering that, the $5,000 ZEC price forecast by the co-founder has caught the eyes of investors amid the bullish narratives. However, investors should note that the prediction remains Ben-Sasson’s forecast rather than a guaranteed destination.