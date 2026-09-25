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ZEC Price to $5,000? Zcash Co-Founder Reveals Potential Timeline

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Zcash Price Prediction as Ironwood Upgrade Confirmation Fuels ZEC Rally

Highlights

  • Zcash co-founder Eli Ben-Sasson maintains his $5,000 ZEC price forecast for 2026 end.
  • ZEC has surged over 100% in 30 days, briefly surpassing the $1,600 level.
  • Grayscale’s Zcash ETF has surpassed $1 billion in assets, signaling growing institutional interest.
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The Zcash (ZEC) price has continued to make headlines, as evidenced by the recent surge of over 100% over the past few weeks. Amid this, the Zcash co-founder has further fueled discussions, saying that he expects the crypto to hit $5,000 in the near future.

This comment appears to have renewed confidence among market participants, while helping the asset maintain steady performance. So, here we explore the recent developments surrounding the project and see when the co-founder is expecting ZEC price to hit the $5,000 mark.

Zcash Co-Founder Hints at ZEC Price Rally to $5,000

Eli Ben-Sasson has renewed attention around his earlier Zcash (ZEC) price prediction. In a recent X post, he said he still feels his $5,000 year-end forecast is on track.

Meanwhile, Ben-Sasson did not claim to know the exact reason behind ZEC’s latest surge in his recent social media post. He noted that more whales are asking about the rally, while openly acknowledging that he has no clear explanation for the move.

However, that comment makes his prediction particularly notable. It suggests the $5,000 outlook is not based on a precise short-term trading model, but reflects his broader view of Zcash’s potential through the end of 2026.

His earlier call had also attracted attention. Ben-Sasson previously expected ZEC to exceed $1,200 by September 25. The token moved well beyond that level during its recent rally. ZEC briefly traded above $1,600 before giving back part of those gains.

Grayscale Zcash ETF Fuels Market Optimism

At the time of writing, ZEC price was up around 1% in the past 24 hours and traded at $1,547, while its 30-day return was recorded at 102%. The crypto has touched a 24-hour high of $1,621, suggesting strong confidence among market participants.

Amid this, institutional interest in the asset has become another important catalyst for Zcash price. For context, Grayscale’s Zcash ETF (ZCSH) has attracted substantial assets since its launch.

Recent reports put the fund’s assets under management (AUM) at over $1 billion after roughly one month. That rapid accumulation highlights growing market interest in gaining ZEC exposure through traditional investment products.

Considering that, the $5,000 ZEC price forecast by the co-founder has caught the eyes of investors amid the bullish narratives. However, investors should note that the prediction remains Ben-Sasson’s forecast rather than a guaranteed destination.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.