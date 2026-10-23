ChangeNOW’s Martin Messer on Crypto Partnerships: “I Don’t Like the Point of Doing a Partnership for the Sake of a Partnership”

I think there’s a lot of planning that needs to happen before you can have a successful partnership. It’s about agreeing on what is actually going ahead.

What are you looking to get out of this partnership? If you’re expecting one, two and three, but you’re getting five, six and seven, you might still turn around and say you’re not getting what you wanted. And the other side might say, “Well, I didn’t realise that.”

So, first, we need to be aligned on exactly what success means. Are you looking for this? Are you looking for that? Then we can clearly explain what we’re delivering.

I also like to check in after an integration. If we’re not getting the volume or activity we expected, I’ll ask whether there’s a reason. Sometimes it’s something minor, like a technical error or a feature that hasn’t been switched on. The partner might say, “Thank you for telling us,” because they hadn’t realised it.

Too often in our industry, it’s, “Thanks very much, I’ll see you. Bye-bye.” We do the press release and then we’re off.

I want to keep working with partners. ChangeNOW has a broad suite of products, so ideally, a partner might start with one product and then explore two or three. I’m there to guide them through that process and help them communicate what they’re building, including through content and media.