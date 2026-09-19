Best Institutional Crypto Staking Platforms in 2026 – Top Picks Reviewed

Institutional crypto staking platforms are digital asset providers that enable enterprises to earn protocol staking rewards through running validators, delegating assets, and integrating staking APIs.

Unlike retail exchange staking, which is more straightforward, entities looking for crypto staking institutions ought to do more due diligence on who controls the assets, validator reliability, slashing, insurance, reporting, jurisdiction and exit queues, among other critical factors that we’ll highlight in this comparison.

Quick Comparison of the Top Institutional Crypto Staking Platforms

Platform Rating Best for Provider type Supported assets Supported networks API-supported networks APY / reward rate Assets under stake Institutional-client numbers Minimum stake Custody Regulatory status Published fee





Figment 4.6 ⭐ Funds with an existing custodian Validator operator ETH, SOL, DOT, AVAX, ATOM Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot, Avalanche, Cosmos Product-specific; not full validator inventory SOL 6.24%median gross SRR, Q2 2026 Aggregate ND; Q2 SOL market share disclosed Dated institutional count ND 32 ETH in app; enterprise varies Client or external custodian Figment, Inc.; no custody licence established for this service App 10% of rewards; enterprise quote





Coinbase Prime 4.6 ⭐ Custody-integrated staking Custodian; own/partner validators ETH, SOL, ADA, ATOM, DOT, NEAR, AVAX, APT, TIA, SUI Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, Cosmos, Polkadot + others Prime asset list ≠ CDP API coverage Comparable net APY ND 4.5m ETH avg, Q1; Coinbase validators, not Prime-only Prime staking count ND 32 ETHactivation; 1 ETH top-up; 1 SOL delegation Prime custodial vaults Coinbase Custody Trust Company, LLC; NYDFS limited-purpose trust ETH 10%; SOL public 8% of rewards





Blockdaemon 4.5 ⭐ Staking APIs and dedicated validators Infrastructure operator ETH, SOL, DOT, POL, NEAR, ADA Validator footprint wider than API inventory ETH, SOL, DOT, POL, NEAR, ADA ETH 2.63% PRR, Aug 2026; gross Dated aggregate ND Staking-specific count ND 32 ETH + gason BitGo route Client or external custodian Infrastructure service; entity/permissions need review Enterprise quote





P2P.org 4.4 ⭐ Embedded multichain staking and DVT Validator operator ETH, SOL, DOT, ATOM, APT, HYPE, SUI 40+, June 2026 claim 20+ Unified; 17+ chain-specific, distinct lists SOL 6.16% gross APY, Aug 2026 Provider says billions; precise dated total ND Dated institutional count ND Native ETH 32 ETH + gas; pooled route differs Client or external custodian P2P Staking; licence claim not established DVT 8% of rewards; SSV funding separate





BitGo 4.1 ⭐ Custody or self-custody routes Custodian/wallet + validator partners ETH, SOL, HYPE, TAO; route-dependent Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, Bittensor Confirm staking-enabled wallet/API by chain Comparable net APY ND $11.9bnstaked, Q2 2026 Staking count ND; 5,833 platform clients broader 32 ETH + gason Blockdaemon route Custodial or self-custody BitGo Bank & Trust, N.A.: OCC trust bank Enterprise quote





Anchorage Digital 4.1 ⭐ Staking within bank custody Custodian; own/partner validators ETH, SOL, HYPE, AVAX Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, Avalanche + selected Staking-only API count ND Comparable net APY ND Dated staking-only total ND Staking-only count ND Commercial minimum ND Segregated custody wallets Anchorage Digital Bank N.A.; federal trust bank Custody/staking quote





Everstake 4.0 ⭐ Dedicated or white-label validators Validator operator; pooled ETH separate ETH, SOL, APT, POL, ATOM, NEAR, SUI Ethereum, Solana, Aptos, Polygon, Cosmos, NEAR, Sui Comparable institutional API count ND Dated institutional net APY ND Dated aggregate ND Institutional-only count ND ETH $500k tier; 320 ETH custom Client retains control Validator service; entity/licence scopeunconfirmed SOL 7% public fee; ETH enterprise quote





Twinstake 3.9 ⭐ Institutional concierge/integrations Validator operator ETH, SOL, POL, TIA, ATOM, NEAR, APT Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Celestia, Cosmos Unified API; staking-only countND Dated comparable APY ND Dated aggregate ND Dated institutional count ND Commercial minimum ND Existing wallet/custodian Twinstake Limited, Cayman Enterprise quote

Others to Watch

Besides the institutional staking providers that made it to the main list, other noteworthy mentions include:

StakeWise , a suitable Ethereum vault infrastructure and operator choice for institutions seeking configurable staking arrangements

Lido Institutional has positioned itself as a go-to Institutional access to Ethereum liquid staking.