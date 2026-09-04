Nominate Now
BTC
BTC $78,499 ▼ 0.80%
ETH
ETH $2,465 ▼ 0.52%
BNB
BNB $702 ▲ 0.79%
SOL
SOL $97 ▼ 1.55%
XRP
XRP $1 ▼ 4.65%
USDC
USDC $0.9998 ▼ 0.01%
DOGE
DOGE $0.0864 ▼ 4.26%
BTC
BTC $78,499 ▼ 0.80%
ETH
ETH $2,465 ▼ 0.52%
BNB
BNB $702 ▲ 0.79%
SOL
SOL $97 ▼ 1.55%
XRP
XRP $1 ▼ 4.65%
USDC
USDC $0.9998 ▼ 0.01%
DOGE
DOGE $0.0864 ▼ 4.26%
BTC
BTC $78,499 ▼ 0.80%
ETH
ETH $2,465 ▼ 0.52%
BNB
BNB $702 ▲ 0.79%
SOL
SOL $97 ▼ 1.55%
XRP
XRP $1 ▼ 4.65%
USDC
USDC $0.9998 ▼ 0.01%
DOGE
DOGE $0.0864 ▼ 4.26%
BTC
BTC $78,499 ▼ 0.80%
ETH
ETH $2,465 ▼ 0.52%
BNB
BNB $702 ▲ 0.79%
SOL
SOL $97 ▼ 1.55%
XRP
XRP $1 ▼ 4.65%
USDC
USDC $0.9998 ▼ 0.01%
DOGE
DOGE $0.0864 ▼ 4.26%
Buy
Ad

Buy on Binance
Powered by Disclaimer
Home / Top / Best Crypto Wallet Infrastructure Providers in September 2026

Best Crypto Wallet Infrastructure Providers in September 2026

Why trust CoinGape

  • 2 Million+ Readers
  • Verified Unbiased Projects
  • Reviewed By Crypto Experts
Investment disclaimer
The content reflects the author's personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure
This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links, To get more information on the partner link placements visit our affiliate policy page . All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Wallet infrastructure providers operate B2B platforms that enable companies to create, secure and embed crypto wallets without building key management, transaction signing, recovery, policy controls or smart accounts from scratch. 

Given that there are quite a number, the ultimate choice on which wallet infrastructure to adopt depends on a company’s specific needs. Who controls the assets, supported chains and whether the buyer wants embedded wallets, backend automation, institutional governance or regulated custody are some of the key factors to consider. 

Quick Comparison of the Top Web3 Wallet Infrastructure Providers

PlatformRatingBest forProvider typeWallet and architectureSupported chains / assetsAPI supportWhite-labelling / account abstractionCompliance support and KYCSecurity auditCustody / regulation statusCross-border support and integrationsFees

Fireblocks



Fireblocks



4.9⭐Institutional wallets and treasuryMPC wallet and operations networkMPC key shares and policy approvals80+ chains; thousands of tokensREST API, SDKs, console and co-signerWaaS, embedded wallets and WalletConnectKYT/AML, sanctions and Travel Rule integrations; partner-led KYCSOC 1/2 Type II, ISO 27001/27017/27018 and CCSSTechnology; optional New York-chartered Fireblocks Trust custody2,000+ counterparties and 30+ exchanges$999/month Essentials; 0.20% above $1M quarterly outbound volume. Custom from $36,000/year

Dfns



Dfns



4.8⭐API-first institutional walletsWaaS and MPC/TSS signingThreshold signing, policies and passkeysTiered EVM and non-EVM coverageAPIs, SDKs and console; SaaS, hybrid or on-premisesEmbedded, delegated, treasury and agent walletsKYT/AML add-on from Basic; no end-user KYC/KYB storageSOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001/27017/27018Customer determines custodyExchange, payments, BaaS and compliance integrations$800/year Starter; $8,000 Basic; $35,000 Pro

Turnkey



Turnkey



4.7⭐Programmable and agent walletsNon-custodial wallet APITEE-generated keys and granular policiessecp256k1, Ed25519 and P-256 signingREST API plus web, mobile and server SDKsEmbedded, server, agent and treasury walletsExternal KYC, AML and Travel Rule integrationsSOC 2 Type II and third-party auditsNon-custodial infrastructureOnramp, stablecoin, smart-account and identity integrations25 signatures free monthly, then $0.10; Pro $99/month plus $0.05/signature

Privy



Privy



4.7⭐Consumer fintech and marketplacesEmbedded, server and agent walletsUser- or server-controlled TEE walletsEVM, Solana, Tempo and compatible networksWeb, mobile and gaming SDKs; APIs and webhooksWhite-label UI, bare APIs and gas sponsorshipEnterprise KYT/fraud tools; partner-led KYCSOC 2 Type I/II and third-party auditsNon-custodial by default; Bridge supports custodial setupsFunding, bridging and onramp integrationsFree to 499 MAU; $299/month to 2,499; $499 to 9,999

Dynamic



Dynamic



4.6⭐Embedded wallets and flexible authenticationConsumer SDK and server walletsUser-owned TSS-MPC/TEE wallets100+ EVM networks plus five non-EVM pathsSDKs, APIs, webhooks and BYO authenticationEmbedded login, ERC-4337 and EIP-7702 walletsSanctions screening, Chainalysis/TRM options and partner-led KYCSOC 2 Type II and audited controlsNon-custodial technologyMoneyGram, SEPA/USDC and on/offramp integrationsFree to 1,000 MAU/operations; Growth $249/month for 5,000; $0.05 overage

Coinbase CDP Wallets



Coinbase CDP Wallets



4.6⭐Usage-based embedded and server walletsNon-custodial user and API-key walletsAWS Nitro TEE signing and policiesSix EVM networks and Solana; custom RPC adds EVM signingReact, React Native, Node and server toolingWhite-labelled UI, smart accounts and EIP-7702Built-in KYT and OFAC screening; not identity KYCTEE isolation and security policiesNon-custodial; custody beta has separate termsOnramp, Paymaster, USDC and AgentKitFirst 5,000 operations free monthly, then $0.005 each

Circle Wallets



Circle Wallets



4.5⭐Stablecoin apps using CircleUser-, developer- and modular walletsMPC/passkeys; EOA and smart accountsTen managed chains; Signing API extends coverageREST API plus web and mobile SDKsEmbedded wallets, gas sponsorship and modulesCompliance Engine screening; not identity KYCDocumented MPC/passkey controlsSoftware; no Circle Mint or custody statusUSDC, CCTP and Circle integrationsFirst 1,000 MAW free; from $0.050/MAW or $0.038 signing-only

Magic



Magic



4.4⭐Passwordless consumer onboardingEmbedded and server walletsNon-custodial TEE key management30+ networks, including EVM, Solana, Cosmos and HederaWeb/mobile SDKs, APIs and wallet UIWidgets; full white-labelling on EnterpriseBuyer integrates KYC/KYTSOC 2/3 Type II and ISO 27001Non-custodial infrastructureFiat-onramp and stablecoin-policy integrationsFree to 1,000 MAW, then $0.045; Startup $99/month to 2,500 MAW
Table of content

Others to Watch

Two other platforms that are worth considering but didn’t make it to the main list are: 

  • MetaMask Embedded Wallets, this one features a broad SDK coverage and prioritizes Web2 login (a good fit for game developers). 
  • Safe{Core} is a more hands-on option, EVM teams get access to open-source smart accounts and self-hostable services. 
Quick Answer: Fireblocks ranks first for overall institutional wallet operations while Dfns is positioned as an API-focused alternative; Turnkey, on the other hand, is the top pick for programmable backend wallets.

What are Wallet Infrastructure Providers?

Wallet infrastructure providers are B2B systems that apps, fintechs, Web3 companies and institutions can leverage to create wallets, secure keys, sign transactions, manage recovery, enforce policies, sponsor gas and monitor wallet activity. 

Some go an extra mile to provide custody or connect to compliance and payment partners. That said, it is worth noting that they are not the same as  consumer wallets which are retail-focused; they are designed to allow businesses to integrate the infrastructure into their own products or operations.

List of Best Wallet Infrastructure Providers

Fireblocks-logo

1. Fireblocks

Best for financial institutions, exchanges and treasury teams.

4.9

Visit Fireblocks

Fireblocks combines institutional MPC wallets, transaction governance, exchange connectivity and optional qualified custody. This particular setup suits teams managing high-value flows across several business units and jurisdictions.

What to check in detail: Before settling for Fireblocks, it is worth confirming the plan limits for the package you want, implementation support and associated fees at different volume levels. 

Technical Oversight  Details 
Reliability 99.97%+ stated monthly uptime 
Essentials limits Two workspaces, five users and 5,000 embedded wallets
Sold separately Disaster recovery, automation, cold wallets and raw signing
Support window 8×5 on Essentials; 24/7 through premium or platinum support

Also ReadList of Top Stablecoin Infrastructure Providers

Visit Fireblocks

2. Dfns

Best for fintechs and regulated institutions that want API-first wallet infrastructure.

4.8

Visit Dfns

Dfns is a more flexible choice when it comes to the mode of deployment; the infrastructure features policy-controlled wallets and customer-held control. This makes it a suitable option for institutions that require hybrid or on-premises signing.

What to check in detail: With this provider, a closer look at the difference between Basic and Pro is necessary, alongside testing backup-key procedures, recovery and export before launch. 

Technical Oversight  Details 
Capacity by tier Basic: 10,000 wallets/three chains; Pro: 50,000/ten (Pricing)
SLA 99.95% public target; custom on Enterprise
Deployment Hybrid MPC at Pro; on-premises, BYOK, HSM and backup keys at Enterprise
Test period 30 days, ten testnet wallets and 100 monthly signatures

Also ReadList of Top Stablecoin Settlement Platforms

Visit Dfns

3. Turnkey

Best for teams building programmable wallets and backend automation.

4.7

Visit Turnkey

Turnkey stands out because of its approach to keep key generation and signing inside hardware-isolated environments while exposing detailed policies. In addition, the platform’s signature-based model supports user-facing, server and agent wallets at scale in production.

What to check in detail: Since every signing action can increase the cost, buyers should model monthly signatures instead of relying only on wallet count; also review organisation-policy limits

Technical Oversight  Details 
Plan limits Wallets: 1,000 PAYG, 2,000 Pro, unlimited Enterprise; policies: 5, 5 and 250 
Key exit route Wallet or private-key export at any time, subject to organisation policy (Turnkey Wallets)
Managed transactions Billed after execution; construction, submission and retries included
Signature rate After 25 free: PAYG $0.10, Pro $0.05, Enterprise from $0.0015 

Also ReadList of Top Stablecoin Orchestration Platforms

Visit Turnkey

4. Privy

Best for consumer fintechs, marketplaces and apps focused on embedded-wallet.

4.7

Visit Privy

Privy brings together authentication, embedded wallets, server wallets and funding integrations behind white-labelled interfaces. The platform’s cutting-edge is consumer onboarding as opposed to institutional treasury operations at scale.

What to check in detail: Prospective buyers should go an extra step test wallet recovery and key export in every supported client, especially when it comes to mobile. 

Technical Oversight  Details 
Scale and speed 120M+ accounts; reported signature time below 20 ms (Security)
Mobile export React web flow opened through a WebView in mobile SDKs 
Smart accounts Six providers; public default bundler is not for production (Setup)
Production requirement Bundler and paymaster URL set per network; public Pimlico bundler is rate-limited
Visit Privy

5. Dynamic

Best for apps combining embedded and external-wallet connections with authentication.

4.6

Visit Dynamic

Dynamic’s wallet infrastructure features authentication, user-owned MPC wallets and account abstraction in one SDK. While the platform is a Fireblocks-owned brand, it is designed as a separate developer product.

What to check in detail: Buyers ought to calculate both monthly active users and wallet operations because they are separate billing units. 

Technical Oversight  Details 
Scale at acquisition 50M+ onchain accounts reported by Fireblocks 
Recovery design Default 2-of-2 TSS; 2-of-3 adds a recovery share  (Configuration)
Billable operations Generation, backup, signing and recovery; one Dynamic ID counted monthly
Included usage Launch 1,000; Growth 5,000; Enterprise 10,000 monthly users or operations

Read MoreList of Top Wallet API Providers 

Visit Dynamic
Coinbase-logo

6. Coinbase CDP Wallets

Best for usage-based wallets alongside Coinbase onramp, Paymaster and agent tooling.

4.6

Visit Coinbase CDP

Coinbase CDP wallets include support for both user and backend controlled wallets coupled with TEE signing. Notably, the platform uses an operation pricing model which makes it easier to map out the initial cost compared to custom enterprise tariffs at launch.

What to check in detail: Some of the fundamental steps before adopting this wallet infrastructure provider are to test account recovery, key import and export before production. 

Technical Oversight  Details 
Usage count Creation/signing: one operation; sending/EIP-7702: two 
Managed send Gas, nonce, signing and broadcast on six EVM networks (Transactions)
Export and access Encrypted EVM/Solana export; HD import one key at a time; five devices per account 
Login timing Email OTP: ten minutes; custom JWT: JWKS with RS256 or ES256

Read MoreWhy Coinbase Agentic Wallets Are Winning the AI Payment Race?

Visit Coinbase CDP
Circle-logo

7. Circle Programmable Wallets

Best for stablecoin applications already integrating USDC, CCTP.

4.5

Visit Circle Wallets

Circle provides three wallet-control models with smart accounts and gas sponsorship. However, it is worth pointing out that the product is still labelled Beta which means there could currently be a hurdle in procurement and rollout planning for enterprise buyers.

What to check in detail: Given the flexibility in control, buyers should be careful when selecting the control model before designing recovery and transaction approval. 

Technical Oversight  Details 
Wallet-set ceiling 1,000 sets; up to 10M wallets per set. Lost 32-byte secret requires recovery file 
First smart-account use EVM-only; lazy-deployment gas added to first outbound transaction
Gas billing 5% added; invoice monthly or at $100; missed payment may pause service (Billing)
Secret rotation New recovery file after each rotation; 180 days given as an example schedule
Visit Circle Wallets

8. Magic

Best for consumer apps that want passwordless onboarding and exportable embedded wallets.

4.4

Visit Magic

Magic introduces a seamless onboarding process through a combination of email, social and passkey onboarding with wallet widgets and server APIs. Although not very suitable for teams seeking managed institutional custody or treasury controls.

What to check in detail: At the core is verification of chain-specific functionality rather than treating network count as equal depth everywhere. 

Technical Oversight  Details 
Reported footprint 53M+ wallets, 200,000 developers and 18,000 applications
User export Private keys are shown only to the user, not Magic or the developer  (SDK)
Recovery / support MFA and recovery need paid add-ons; Enterprise priority support targets under 24 hours
Plan capacity Developer includes 1,000 MAW; Startup includes 2,500; both advertise unlimited signatures
Visit Magic

How We Ranked the Wallet Infrastructure Providers?

The featured platforms were assessed using the CoinGape Wallet Infrastructure Provider Score. Each factor received a 1–5 score, which was multiplied by its weight before the total was rounded to one decimal place. Below are the percentage weightings to the key factors we used in the ranking methodology: 

  • Key management and custody model: 20%
  • Security and audit posture: 20%
  • Developer and enterprise usability: 15%
  • Chain and asset support: 15%
  • Compliance and operational controls: 15%
  • Regulatory or custody clarity: 10%
  • Platform maturity: 5%

Platform

 Keys Security Developer Chains Compliance Custody clarity Maturity Rating

Fireblocks

 5.0 5.0 4.8 5.0 4.9 4.8 5.0

4.9

Dfns

 4.9 4.8 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.8 4.7

4.8

Turnkey

 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.6 4.2 4.6 4.6

4.7

Privy

 4.7 4.8 4.9 4.8 4.4 4.5 4.9

4.7

Dynamic

 4.7 4.7 4.9 4.6 4.4 4.3 4.8

4.6

Coinbase CDP Wallets

 4.7 4.7 4.8 4.2 4.6 4.3 4.6

4.6
Circle Wallets 4.6 4.6 4.5 4.3 4.8 4.3 3.8

4.5
Magic 4.5 4.7 4.6 4.3 4.0 4.1 4.7

4.4

What Fees Should Buyers Compare?

Wallet infrastructure pricing uses several units which may include active wallets, signatures, operations, gas, API usage and support. More importantly, a single user action can consume more than one billable operation. 

It is therefore important for buyers to price a complete workflow at expected monthly volume instead of comparing headline plan prices alone. 

We took a closer look at Coinbase CDP Wallets fees in detail to provide a better perspective; 

Cost layer What to confirm Coinbase CDP Wallets Example 
Wallet creation Billable account events One operation: $0.005 after the free tier (Pricing)
Signing Separate message or payload signatures One operation: $0.005 
Transaction Signing and broadcasting count Two operations: $0.01, excluding gas 
Policy engine Charge per evaluation One operation: $0.005 
EIP-7702 Delegation versus later transaction Two operations: $0.01 
Smart account Creation plus deployment gas One operation: $0.005; gas is separate 
Gas sponsorship Gas, markup and limits Actual gas × ETH/USD × 1.07, including a 7% fee (Paymaster)
Custody / AUM Balance-based charge 0% AUM fee under the non-custodial Wallets tariff 
Compliance screening Separate KYT surcharge $0 separate surcharge; transfer or policy operations still apply (Product)
API reads Read and Node metering Wallet reads $0; Node $0.50/million BUs after 10M free 
Recovery Authentication versus later wallet actions Recovery $0; later creation or signing is billed normally 
Migration / export Export or key-transfer charge $0 separate operation charge 
Enterprise support Minimum commitment $0 public contract minimum; dedicated support is separately negotiated 

How to Choose the Best Wallet Infrastructure Provider?

While there is no standard methodology, different types of companies can explore a specific set of providers to determine the one that best suits their needs at any particular point in time; 

  • Regulated institutions: Compare Fireblocks and Dfns for governance, deployment and custody separation.
  • Consumer apps: Test Privy, Dynamic and Magic for onboarding, recovery and export.
  • Stablecoin apps: Compare Circle, Coinbase CDP and Fireblocks integrations.
  • DeFi and account abstraction: Review Privy, Dynamic and Turnkey.
  • Backend automation and agents: Test Turnkey, Coinbase CDP and Dfns policy controls.
  • Procurement: Run a recovery exercise, export keys, model production volume and confirm the contracting entity before signing.
List your project

Table of content

Premium Partners

image
Binance

Sign Up
image
BestChange

Sign Up
image
BitGet

Sign Up

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is wallet infrastructure the same as a crypto wallet?

No. A crypto wallet is the product the user opens. Wallet infrastructure supplies the account, signing, policy and recovery systems running behind that product.

2. What is Wallet-as-a-Service?

Wallet-as-a-Service is a managed way to add wallets through an API or SDK. Depending on the provider, it can cover key protection, signing, recovery and transaction rules.

3. Which wallet infrastructure provider is best for fintechs?

Dfns is our first API-led choice for a fintech that needs flexible deployment and clear wallet controls. Where onboarding matters more, Privy or Dynamic may fit better.

4. Which provider is best for embedded wallets?

Privy ranks first for embedded consumer wallets in this comparison. Dynamic is a closer fit when existing wallet connections are also needed; Magic puts more emphasis on passwordless login.

5. Which provider is best for institutional custody wallets?

Fireblocks is our highest-rated institutional option. Fireblocks Trust Company provides the custody service separately, so its entity, supported asset and jurisdiction still need to be checked in the contract.

6. Are wallet infrastructure providers regulated?

Some are, but many are technology vendors that never hold the assets. A licence shown by the wider group may belong to an affiliate or partner, which is why the contracting entity matters.

7. How should companies evaluate wallet recovery risk?

Run the recovery process rather than reviewing it on paper. The test should cover a lost device, failed login, missing key share and departed administrator, followed by a key export.

8. Can wallet infrastructure providers support stablecoin payments?

Yes. The wallet can connect to an issuer, onramp or offramp and apply rules to a stablecoin transfer. Banking access and some compliance work may come from partners.

9. How do gas sponsorship and paymasters work?

The paymaster pays the gas for an eligible smart-account transaction, then charges the application. Buyers should check chain support, spending limits, markup and whether failed transactions are billed.

About Author
About Author
Edwin Munyui
Edwin Munyui is a Research and Product Analyst with over seven years of experience covering cryptocurrency markets, blockchain infrastructure, prediction markets, and emerging financial technologies. He specializes in research-driven analysis, combining market data, industry developments, and broader economic trends to explain complex topics in a clear and practical way. At CoinGape, Edwin writes news, market analysis, and educational content that helps readers understand the developments shaping the digital asset ecosystem.
Disclaimer: The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.
CoinGape Portugese CoinGape Espanol CoinGape Deutschland
Subscribe to our Newsletter

5-minute daily crypto updates to your inbox

Follow us

Advertise with us

News

Market Analysis

Editors' Choice

Ratings

Research & Insights

Products

Company

Legal & Editorial

Our brands
Disclosures & Policies: Coingape maintains editorial independence and transparency through its Editorial Policy, Review Methodology, Affiliate Disclosure, Advertising Disclosure, Conflict of Interest Policy, and Financial Disclaimer. Content is provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. Please review our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy for additional information.
global-blockchain blockchain-life
coingape 2M+ Monthly Readers
coingape 50k+ Articles
©2026 CoinGape, All rights reserved