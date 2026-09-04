Best Crypto Wallet Infrastructure Providers in September 2026

Wallet infrastructure providers operate B2B platforms that enable companies to create, secure and embed crypto wallets without building key management, transaction signing, recovery, policy controls or smart accounts from scratch.

Given that there are quite a number, the ultimate choice on which wallet infrastructure to adopt depends on a company’s specific needs. Who controls the assets, supported chains and whether the buyer wants embedded wallets, backend automation, institutional governance or regulated custody are some of the key factors to consider.

Quick Comparison of the Top Web3 Wallet Infrastructure Providers