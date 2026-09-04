Best Crypto Wallet Infrastructure Providers in September 2026

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Wallet infrastructure providers operate B2B platforms that enable companies to create, secure and embed crypto wallets without building key management, transaction signing, recovery, policy controls or smart accounts from scratch.
Given that there are quite a number, the ultimate choice on which wallet infrastructure to adopt depends on a company’s specific needs. Who controls the assets, supported chains and whether the buyer wants embedded wallets, backend automation, institutional governance or regulated custody are some of the key factors to consider.
|Platform
|Rating
|Best for
|Provider type
|Wallet and architecture
|Supported chains / assets
|API support
|White-labelling / account abstraction
|Compliance support and KYC
|Security audit
|Custody / regulation status
|Cross-border support and integrations
|Fees
|4.9⭐
|Institutional wallets and treasury
|MPC wallet and operations network
|MPC key shares and policy approvals
|80+ chains; thousands of tokens
|REST API, SDKs, console and co-signer
|WaaS, embedded wallets and WalletConnect
|KYT/AML, sanctions and Travel Rule integrations; partner-led KYC
|SOC 1/2 Type II, ISO 27001/27017/27018 and CCSS
|Technology; optional New York-chartered Fireblocks Trust custody
|2,000+ counterparties and 30+ exchanges
|$999/month Essentials; 0.20% above $1M quarterly outbound volume. Custom from $36,000/year
|4.8⭐
|API-first institutional wallets
|WaaS and MPC/TSS signing
|Threshold signing, policies and passkeys
|Tiered EVM and non-EVM coverage
|APIs, SDKs and console; SaaS, hybrid or on-premises
|Embedded, delegated, treasury and agent wallets
|KYT/AML add-on from Basic; no end-user KYC/KYB storage
|SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001/27017/27018
|Customer determines custody
|Exchange, payments, BaaS and compliance integrations
|$800/year Starter; $8,000 Basic; $35,000 Pro
|4.7⭐
|Programmable and agent wallets
|Non-custodial wallet API
|TEE-generated keys and granular policies
|secp256k1, Ed25519 and P-256 signing
|REST API plus web, mobile and server SDKs
|Embedded, server, agent and treasury wallets
|External KYC, AML and Travel Rule integrations
|SOC 2 Type II and third-party audits
|Non-custodial infrastructure
|Onramp, stablecoin, smart-account and identity integrations
|25 signatures free monthly, then $0.10; Pro $99/month plus $0.05/signature
|4.7⭐
|Consumer fintech and marketplaces
|Embedded, server and agent wallets
|User- or server-controlled TEE wallets
|EVM, Solana, Tempo and compatible networks
|Web, mobile and gaming SDKs; APIs and webhooks
|White-label UI, bare APIs and gas sponsorship
|Enterprise KYT/fraud tools; partner-led KYC
|SOC 2 Type I/II and third-party audits
|Non-custodial by default; Bridge supports custodial setups
|Funding, bridging and onramp integrations
|Free to 499 MAU; $299/month to 2,499; $499 to 9,999
|4.6⭐
|Embedded wallets and flexible authentication
|Consumer SDK and server wallets
|User-owned TSS-MPC/TEE wallets
|100+ EVM networks plus five non-EVM paths
|SDKs, APIs, webhooks and BYO authentication
|Embedded login, ERC-4337 and EIP-7702 wallets
|Sanctions screening, Chainalysis/TRM options and partner-led KYC
|SOC 2 Type II and audited controls
|Non-custodial technology
|MoneyGram, SEPA/USDC and on/offramp integrations
|Free to 1,000 MAU/operations; Growth $249/month for 5,000; $0.05 overage
|4.6⭐
|Usage-based embedded and server wallets
|Non-custodial user and API-key wallets
|AWS Nitro TEE signing and policies
|Six EVM networks and Solana; custom RPC adds EVM signing
|React, React Native, Node and server tooling
|White-labelled UI, smart accounts and EIP-7702
|Built-in KYT and OFAC screening; not identity KYC
|TEE isolation and security policies
|Non-custodial; custody beta has separate terms
|Onramp, Paymaster, USDC and AgentKit
|First 5,000 operations free monthly, then $0.005 each
|4.5⭐
|Stablecoin apps using Circle
|User-, developer- and modular wallets
|MPC/passkeys; EOA and smart accounts
|Ten managed chains; Signing API extends coverage
|REST API plus web and mobile SDKs
|Embedded wallets, gas sponsorship and modules
|Compliance Engine screening; not identity KYC
|Documented MPC/passkey controls
|Software; no Circle Mint or custody status
|USDC, CCTP and Circle integrations
|First 1,000 MAW free; from $0.050/MAW or $0.038 signing-only
|4.4⭐
|Passwordless consumer onboarding
|Embedded and server wallets
|Non-custodial TEE key management
|30+ networks, including EVM, Solana, Cosmos and Hedera
|Web/mobile SDKs, APIs and wallet UI
|Widgets; full white-labelling on Enterprise
|Buyer integrates KYC/KYT
|SOC 2/3 Type II and ISO 27001
|Non-custodial infrastructure
|Fiat-onramp and stablecoin-policy integrations
|Free to 1,000 MAW, then $0.045; Startup $99/month to 2,500 MAW
Two other platforms that are worth considering but didn’t make it to the main list are:
Wallet infrastructure providers are B2B systems that apps, fintechs, Web3 companies and institutions can leverage to create wallets, secure keys, sign transactions, manage recovery, enforce policies, sponsor gas and monitor wallet activity.
Some go an extra mile to provide custody or connect to compliance and payment partners. That said, it is worth noting that they are not the same as consumer wallets which are retail-focused; they are designed to allow businesses to integrate the infrastructure into their own products or operations.
Best for financial institutions, exchanges and treasury teams.
Fireblocks combines institutional MPC wallets, transaction governance, exchange connectivity and optional qualified custody. This particular setup suits teams managing high-value flows across several business units and jurisdictions.
What to check in detail: Before settling for Fireblocks, it is worth confirming the plan limits for the package you want, implementation support and associated fees at different volume levels.
|Technical Oversight
|Details
|Reliability
|99.97%+ stated monthly uptime
|Essentials limits
|Two workspaces, five users and 5,000 embedded wallets
|Sold separately
|Disaster recovery, automation, cold wallets and raw signing
|Support window
|8×5 on Essentials; 24/7 through premium or platinum support
Also Read – List of Top Stablecoin Infrastructure Providers
Best for fintechs and regulated institutions that want API-first wallet infrastructure.
Dfns is a more flexible choice when it comes to the mode of deployment; the infrastructure features policy-controlled wallets and customer-held control. This makes it a suitable option for institutions that require hybrid or on-premises signing.
What to check in detail: With this provider, a closer look at the difference between Basic and Pro is necessary, alongside testing backup-key procedures, recovery and export before launch.
|Technical Oversight
|Details
|Capacity by tier
|Basic: 10,000 wallets/three chains; Pro: 50,000/ten (Pricing)
|SLA
|99.95% public target; custom on Enterprise
|Deployment
|Hybrid MPC at Pro; on-premises, BYOK, HSM and backup keys at Enterprise
|Test period
|30 days, ten testnet wallets and 100 monthly signatures
Also Read – List of Top Stablecoin Settlement Platforms
Best for teams building programmable wallets and backend automation.
Turnkey stands out because of its approach to keep key generation and signing inside hardware-isolated environments while exposing detailed policies. In addition, the platform’s signature-based model supports user-facing, server and agent wallets at scale in production.
What to check in detail: Since every signing action can increase the cost, buyers should model monthly signatures instead of relying only on wallet count; also review organisation-policy limits
|Technical Oversight
|Details
|Plan limits
|Wallets: 1,000 PAYG, 2,000 Pro, unlimited Enterprise; policies: 5, 5 and 250
|Key exit route
|Wallet or private-key export at any time, subject to organisation policy (Turnkey Wallets)
|Managed transactions
|Billed after execution; construction, submission and retries included
|Signature rate
|After 25 free: PAYG $0.10, Pro $0.05, Enterprise from $0.0015
Also Read – List of Top Stablecoin Orchestration Platforms
Best for consumer fintechs, marketplaces and apps focused on embedded-wallet.
Privy brings together authentication, embedded wallets, server wallets and funding integrations behind white-labelled interfaces. The platform’s cutting-edge is consumer onboarding as opposed to institutional treasury operations at scale.
What to check in detail: Prospective buyers should go an extra step test wallet recovery and key export in every supported client, especially when it comes to mobile.
|Technical Oversight
|Details
|Scale and speed
|120M+ accounts; reported signature time below 20 ms (Security)
|Mobile export
|React web flow opened through a WebView in mobile SDKs
|Smart accounts
|Six providers; public default bundler is not for production (Setup)
|Production requirement
|Bundler and paymaster URL set per network; public Pimlico bundler is rate-limited
Best for apps combining embedded and external-wallet connections with authentication.
Dynamic’s wallet infrastructure features authentication, user-owned MPC wallets and account abstraction in one SDK. While the platform is a Fireblocks-owned brand, it is designed as a separate developer product.
What to check in detail: Buyers ought to calculate both monthly active users and wallet operations because they are separate billing units.
|Technical Oversight
|Details
|Scale at acquisition
|50M+ onchain accounts reported by Fireblocks
|Recovery design
|Default 2-of-2 TSS; 2-of-3 adds a recovery share (Configuration)
|Billable operations
|Generation, backup, signing and recovery; one Dynamic ID counted monthly
|Included usage
|Launch 1,000; Growth 5,000; Enterprise 10,000 monthly users or operations
Read More – List of Top Wallet API Providers
Best for usage-based wallets alongside Coinbase onramp, Paymaster and agent tooling.
Coinbase CDP wallets include support for both user and backend controlled wallets coupled with TEE signing. Notably, the platform uses an operation pricing model which makes it easier to map out the initial cost compared to custom enterprise tariffs at launch.
What to check in detail: Some of the fundamental steps before adopting this wallet infrastructure provider are to test account recovery, key import and export before production.
|Technical Oversight
|Details
|Usage count
|Creation/signing: one operation; sending/EIP-7702: two
|Managed send
|Gas, nonce, signing and broadcast on six EVM networks (Transactions)
|Export and access
|Encrypted EVM/Solana export; HD import one key at a time; five devices per account
|Login timing
|Email OTP: ten minutes; custom JWT: JWKS with RS256 or ES256
Read More – Why Coinbase Agentic Wallets Are Winning the AI Payment Race?
Best for stablecoin applications already integrating USDC, CCTP.
Circle provides three wallet-control models with smart accounts and gas sponsorship. However, it is worth pointing out that the product is still labelled Beta which means there could currently be a hurdle in procurement and rollout planning for enterprise buyers.
What to check in detail: Given the flexibility in control, buyers should be careful when selecting the control model before designing recovery and transaction approval.
|Technical Oversight
|Details
|Wallet-set ceiling
|1,000 sets; up to 10M wallets per set. Lost 32-byte secret requires recovery file
|First smart-account use
|EVM-only; lazy-deployment gas added to first outbound transaction
|Gas billing
|5% added; invoice monthly or at $100; missed payment may pause service (Billing)
|Secret rotation
|New recovery file after each rotation; 180 days given as an example schedule
Best for consumer apps that want passwordless onboarding and exportable embedded wallets.
Magic introduces a seamless onboarding process through a combination of email, social and passkey onboarding with wallet widgets and server APIs. Although not very suitable for teams seeking managed institutional custody or treasury controls.
What to check in detail: At the core is verification of chain-specific functionality rather than treating network count as equal depth everywhere.
|Technical Oversight
|Details
|Reported footprint
|53M+ wallets, 200,000 developers and 18,000 applications
|User export
|Private keys are shown only to the user, not Magic or the developer (SDK)
|Recovery / support
|MFA and recovery need paid add-ons; Enterprise priority support targets under 24 hours
|Plan capacity
|Developer includes 1,000 MAW; Startup includes 2,500; both advertise unlimited signatures
The featured platforms were assessed using the CoinGape Wallet Infrastructure Provider Score. Each factor received a 1–5 score, which was multiplied by its weight before the total was rounded to one decimal place. Below are the percentage weightings to the key factors we used in the ranking methodology:
|
Platform
|Keys
|Security
|Developer
|Chains
|Compliance
|Custody clarity
|Maturity
|Rating
|
Fireblocks
|5.0
|5.0
|4.8
|5.0
|4.9
|4.8
|5.0
|
4.9
|
Dfns
|4.9
|4.8
|4.8
|4.7
|4.7
|4.8
|4.7
|
4.8
|
Turnkey
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.6
|4.2
|4.6
|4.6
|
4.7
|
Privy
|4.7
|4.8
|4.9
|4.8
|4.4
|4.5
|4.9
|
4.7
|
Dynamic
|4.7
|4.7
|4.9
|4.6
|4.4
|4.3
|4.8
|
4.6
|
Coinbase CDP Wallets
|4.7
|4.7
|4.8
|4.2
|4.6
|4.3
|4.6
|
4.6
|Circle Wallets
|4.6
|4.6
|4.5
|4.3
|4.8
|4.3
|3.8
|
4.5
|Magic
|4.5
|4.7
|4.6
|4.3
|4.0
|4.1
|4.7
|
4.4
Wallet infrastructure pricing uses several units which may include active wallets, signatures, operations, gas, API usage and support. More importantly, a single user action can consume more than one billable operation.
It is therefore important for buyers to price a complete workflow at expected monthly volume instead of comparing headline plan prices alone.
We took a closer look at Coinbase CDP Wallets fees in detail to provide a better perspective;
|Cost layer
|What to confirm
|Coinbase CDP Wallets Example
|Wallet creation
|Billable account events
|One operation: $0.005 after the free tier (Pricing)
|Signing
|Separate message or payload signatures
|One operation: $0.005
|Transaction
|Signing and broadcasting count
|Two operations: $0.01, excluding gas
|Policy engine
|Charge per evaluation
|One operation: $0.005
|EIP-7702
|Delegation versus later transaction
|Two operations: $0.01
|Smart account
|Creation plus deployment gas
|One operation: $0.005; gas is separate
|Gas sponsorship
|Gas, markup and limits
|Actual gas × ETH/USD × 1.07, including a 7% fee (Paymaster)
|Custody / AUM
|Balance-based charge
|0% AUM fee under the non-custodial Wallets tariff
|Compliance screening
|Separate KYT surcharge
|$0 separate surcharge; transfer or policy operations still apply (Product)
|API reads
|Read and Node metering
|Wallet reads $0; Node $0.50/million BUs after 10M free
|Recovery
|Authentication versus later wallet actions
|Recovery $0; later creation or signing is billed normally
|Migration / export
|Export or key-transfer charge
|$0 separate operation charge
|Enterprise support
|Minimum commitment
|$0 public contract minimum; dedicated support is separately negotiated
While there is no standard methodology, different types of companies can explore a specific set of providers to determine the one that best suits their needs at any particular point in time;
No. A crypto wallet is the product the user opens. Wallet infrastructure supplies the account, signing, policy and recovery systems running behind that product.
Wallet-as-a-Service is a managed way to add wallets through an API or SDK. Depending on the provider, it can cover key protection, signing, recovery and transaction rules.
Dfns is our first API-led choice for a fintech that needs flexible deployment and clear wallet controls. Where onboarding matters more, Privy or Dynamic may fit better.
Privy ranks first for embedded consumer wallets in this comparison. Dynamic is a closer fit when existing wallet connections are also needed; Magic puts more emphasis on passwordless login.
Fireblocks is our highest-rated institutional option. Fireblocks Trust Company provides the custody service separately, so its entity, supported asset and jurisdiction still need to be checked in the contract.
Some are, but many are technology vendors that never hold the assets. A licence shown by the wider group may belong to an affiliate or partner, which is why the contracting entity matters.
Run the recovery process rather than reviewing it on paper. The test should cover a lost device, failed login, missing key share and departed administrator, followed by a key export.
Yes. The wallet can connect to an issuer, onramp or offramp and apply rules to a stablecoin transfer. Banking access and some compliance work may come from partners.
The paymaster pays the gas for an eligible smart-account transaction, then charges the application. Buyers should check chain support, spending limits, markup and whether failed transactions are billed.