Robinhood Chain Meme Coins JUGGERNAUT Skyrockets 500% and FRONG by 140% on Listing?

Robinhood has added The Juggernaut and Frong meme coins to the available list of assets on the platform. As a result, JUGGERNAUT price skyrocketed 500% and FRONG price surged about 130% as traders piled into Robinhood Chain tokens.

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Robinhood Assets Added Juggernaut and Frong Meme Coins

Robinhood Chain, an Ethereum Layer 2 blochchain, launched for tokenized stocks and real-world assets became a high-volume venue for permissionless meme coins. The chain’s DEX trading volume has also surged massively, generating $4.5 billion in trading volume in the last 30 days.

On Thursday, on-chain trackers revealed Robinhood Assets listed JUGGERNAUT and FRONG meme coin among other tokens. This allows users to track prices, with possible chances of spot listing in the future.

Notably, Cash Cat (CASHCAT) remains the only meme coin on Robinhood Chain available for spot trading. However, token listings on Robinhood Crypto assets historically attracted new buyers who never traded the tokens on Uniswap.

Many people raised concerns over people flocking to buy these meme coins despite not listed on Robinhood Crypto for spot trading. Myriad Markets co-founder Farokh Sarmad, said “Basically, all they make is asset pages on Robinhood and you can search the coin, it’s not a listing.”

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Price Spikes Sharply

JUGGERNAUT price surged more than 500% within an hour after Robinhood Asset added the meme coin. The price is currently trading 380% higher, with a 24-hour low and high of $0.0022 and $0.0208, respectively.

Furthermore, JUGGERNAUT trading volume skyrocketed more than 3,000% in the last 24 hours, indicating retail investors jumped to buy the token. The broader crypto market saw a pullback after US PPI inflation data came in hot at 5.6%.

In addition, FRONG price pared gains from nearly 130% to a 100% jump over the past few hours. At the time of writing, the price is around $0.0106. The 24-hour low and high are $0.0022 and $0.0208, respectively.

FRONG hit a new all-time high of $0.0164 after Robinhood Assets listing. Trading volume increased by more than 1,300% over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, tokenized assets on Robinhood Chain hit $166.5 million in total value, spanning stocks, ETFs, commodities, and U.S. Treasuries. The massive demand even caused Robinhood Chain outage recently.

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