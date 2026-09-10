Home / Crypto News / Robinhood Chain Meme Coins JUGGERNAUT Skyrockets 500% and FRONG by 140% on Listing?

Robinhood Chain Meme Coins JUGGERNAUT Skyrockets 500% and FRONG by 140% on Listing?

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Robinhood Chain Meme Coins JUGGERNAUT Skyrockets 500% and FRONG by 140% on Listing?

Highlights

  • Robinhood Assets added The Juggernaut and Frong meme coins on the platform.
  • Robinhood Chain has become a high-volume venue for permissionless meme coins.
  • JUGGERNAUT price skyrocketed 500% and FRONG price surged about 130%.
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Robinhood has added The Juggernaut and Frong meme coins to the available list of assets on the platform. As a result, JUGGERNAUT price skyrocketed 500% and FRONG price surged about 130% as traders piled into Robinhood Chain tokens.

Robinhood Assets Added Juggernaut and Frong Meme Coins

Robinhood Chain, an Ethereum Layer 2 blochchain, launched for tokenized stocks and real-world assets became a high-volume venue for permissionless meme coins. The chain’s DEX trading volume has also surged massively, generating $4.5 billion in trading volume in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Chain Stocks DEX Trading Volume
Robinhood Chain Stocks DEX Trading Volume. Source: Token Terminal

On Thursday, on-chain trackers revealed Robinhood Assets listed JUGGERNAUT and FRONG meme coin among other tokens. This allows users to track prices, with possible chances of spot listing in the future.

Notably, Cash Cat (CASHCAT) remains the only meme coin on Robinhood Chain available for spot trading. However, token listings on Robinhood Crypto assets historically attracted new buyers who never traded the tokens on Uniswap.

Many people raised concerns over people flocking to buy these meme coins despite not listed on Robinhood Crypto for spot trading. Myriad Markets co-founder Farokh Sarmad, said “Basically, all they make is asset pages on Robinhood and you can search the coin, it’s not a listing.”

Price Spikes Sharply

JUGGERNAUT price surged more than 500% within an hour after Robinhood Asset added the meme coin. The price is currently trading 380% higher, with a 24-hour low and high of $0.0022 and $0.0208, respectively.

Furthermore, JUGGERNAUT trading volume skyrocketed more than 3,000% in the last 24 hours, indicating retail investors jumped to buy the token. The broader crypto market saw a pullback after US PPI inflation data came in hot at 5.6%.

In addition, FRONG price pared gains from nearly 130% to a 100% jump over the past few hours. At the time of writing, the price is around $0.0106. The 24-hour low and high are $0.0022 and $0.0208, respectively.

FRONG hit a new all-time high of $0.0164 after Robinhood Assets listing. Trading volume increased by more than 1,300% over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, tokenized assets on Robinhood Chain hit $166.5 million in total value, spanning stocks, ETFs, commodities, and U.S. Treasuries. The massive demand even caused Robinhood Chain outage recently.

For retail investors attempting to navigate on-chain swaps across expanding Layer 2 networks without incurring heavy slippage, utilizing the best dex aggregators 2026 can significantly improve execution rates.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.