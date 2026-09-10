Home / Crypto News / Blockchain News / ‘Ghost Chain’: XRP Ledger Under Fire For 93% Bot Transactions, Ripple Veteran Schwartz Defends

‘Ghost Chain’: XRP Ledger Under Fire For 93% Bot Transactions, Ripple Veteran Schwartz Defends

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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The XRP Ledger has been recently targeted for its lopsided distribution of transactions on the network. Criticism stemmed from a study by Bitquery stating that 793 accounts comprised more than 93% of all network activity in August 2026.

XRP Ledger Faces Backlash Over Massive Bot Transactions

The results quickly drew attention from a large portion of the XRP community, including a popular critic, Scam Daddy, who labeled the blockchain a “Ghost chain.” However, Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz argued in favor of the network as he said that low costs are not a liability.

The data from Bitquery indicates that 793 accounts handled 93.2% of transactions in August. The report also said that following a process of eliminating machine-driven activity and spam, just 0.8% of the ledger traffic was made by “real, human-scale payments.” It also said that almost half of the active accounts were inactive after making just one transaction.

XRP critic Scam Daddy highlighted the figures in a post on X. “In August 2026, 793 accounts did 93% of the transactions on the XRPL. These are all bots and spammers.” He added, “Less than 1% was real human payments. It’s been this way for 8 years,” before describing the network as a “Ghost chain.”

David Schwartz Rejects ‘Ghost Chain’ Label

In a straight rebuttal, Schwartz challenged the criticism. “This is such a weird thing to say,” he wrote. Ripple CTO Emeritus said, “Yes, it’s very cheap. Yes, you can use it for useful things and useless things.”

He asked a rhetorical question if it would be better if transactions were more expensive. Schwartz questioned, “If it were more expensive and fewer people did low-value things on it, would that somehow make it better?”

Scam Daddy later clarified his position, saying, “Just highlighting the usage breakdown.”

Pro-XRP lawyer Bill Morgan also provided defense for the ledger. Responding to the criticism, he provided a GROK response, which argued that calling XRPL a “ghost chain” was “a rhetorical attack because the phrase is a slogan, not a metric.”

Payment and tokenization traffic are often overlooked by any critics, as they get focused on concentrated traffic from bots or exchanges, the snapshot added. It also noted that the label “persuades by insult rather than by measuring whether value is actually moving and being recorded.”

Development on the XRP Ledger progressed. The xrpld 3.3.0 Permission Delegation amendment is progressing towards the validator voting process. It aims to activate role-based permissions that enable institutions to delegate certain operational functions without exposing keys of the master wallet.

XRPL validator Vet confirmed support, writing, “I just voted Yes for Permission Delegation.” He called it “a critical feature for the XRP Ledger.”

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.