Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin Price Can Hit $400,000, Brian Armstrong Says as CZ, Glassnode Hint at Upcoming Rally

Bitcoin Price Can Hit $400,000, Brian Armstrong Says as CZ, Glassnode Hint at Upcoming Rally

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Bitcoin Price Can Hit $400,000, Brian Armstrong Says as CZ, Glassnode Hint at Upcoming Rally

Highlights

  • Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong predicts Bitcoin price to $400,000 by 2030, citing CLARITY Act and bottom formation.
  • Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao recommends crypto community to use the opportunity and enter the market.
  • Glassnode hints at capital inflows into Bitcoin ETFs as they climbed back toward the break-even level.
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Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on Thursday reiterated that Bitcoin price could reach $400,000 by 2030, calling it a “reasonable target.” He added that BTC has already hit bottom and expects upside amid pressure in global bond markets. Meanwhile, Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and Glassnode data pointed to an upcoming broader crypto market rally.

Bitcoin price currently trades at $78,000, down slightly as investors await US CPI and PPI inflation data later this week. Fed rate hike odds rising above 60% kept traders cautious, while continued strikes in the US-Iran war elevated pressure.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Predicts Bitcoin Price Rally to $400,000 by 2030

He told CNBC on September 10 that $400,000 by 2030 is a reasonable target for Bitcoin price, arguing the market has already found a bottom and that clearer regulations would unlock more capital.

Coinbase CEO cited reasons including the CLARITY Act, White House pressure on regulators, stronger ETF demand, and Bitcoin’s fixed 21 million supply. He added that even if the CLARITY Act didn’t pass the Senate in September, the US SEC and CFTC are already pushing crypto rulemaking.

Notably, the $400,000 target is significantly lower than Brian Armstrong’s earlier $1 million by 2030 prediction. He also believes there is a good chance Bitcoin price can reclaim $100,000 by the end of 2026.

CZ and Glassnode Signal Upcoming Market Rally

Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao believes Bitcoin price will overtake gold and that it “could happen” in the next bull run. He argued governments will gradually treat Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset even if the shift takes years.

“The market gives you plenty of opportunities to enter (or exit). All you have to do is to make the right decisions,” CZ said on Thursday.

Bitcoin ETF Nearing Break Even
Bitcoin ETF Nearing Break-Even. Source: Glassnode

Meanwhile, on-chain expert Glassnode noted that US spot Bitcoin ETFs have climbed back toward the break-even level. Institutional cost basis is now a resistance level that Bitcoin price has to move through for further upside.

A sustained break above the band would mark a paradigm shift, triggering massive institutional capital into spot Bitcoin ETFs. Also, Coinbase Premium 30DMA has recovered from negative territory and moved back around positive levels.

As CoinGape reported earlier, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP could also benefit from Trump dividend. President Trump promised to pay $5,000 to every US citizen if Republicans win both US House and the Senate.

Polymarket data shows prediction market participants expect the Bitcoin price to reach $85,000 by December 31, 2026, with 64% ‘Yes’ bets.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.