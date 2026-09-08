Home / Crypto News / Analyst Predicts XRP Price Rally as Whale Activity Rebounds

Analyst Predicts XRP Price Rally as Whale Activity Rebounds

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Analyst Predicts XRP Price Rally as Whale Activity Rebounds

Highlights

  • XRP whale accumulation rebounding sharply again, per CryptoQuant on-chain data.
  • Daily XRP Ledger transactions have also stayed above 2 million.
  • XRP price can rally towards $1.46 following a breakout above $1.40.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

XRP price is trading near $1.39 today after a sharp dip from $1.60, settling into a $1.35-$1.45 range. On-chain data and technical analysis from popular analysts signal a potential breakout and upcoming rally.

XRP Whale Accumulation Bounces Back

CryptoQuant Whale Flow 30DMA showed XRP whale accumulation is rebounding sharply again in September, after fading in late August. Latest on-chain data indicates selling pressure from whales is easing.

XRP Whale Flow 30DMA
XRP Whale Flow 30DMA. Source: CryptoQuant

Positive whale flows (green) dominated from early to mid-August, coinciding with the price breakout above $1.20 and $1.40 later. Inflows faded from around August 26 and the metric flipped to largely negative whale flows (red), with an average daily outflow of 3 million XRP. Exchange inflows also accelerated during this period.

The latest pattern is consistent with earlier XRP whale accumulations when Whale Flow 30DMA hit a 10-month high. Daily XRP Ledger transactions have also stayed above 2 million through early September, with active accounts and payments also remaining elevated.

Daily XRP Ledger Transactions
Daily XRP Ledger Transactions

Meanwhile, Spot XRP ETFs are witnessing strong inflows, indicating massive interest from institutional investors. The massive inflows contributed to cumulative ETF inflows reaching $1.68 billion, as per SoSoValue data. Also, the total assets under management (AUM) exceeded the $1.48 billion mark amid the recent rebound in whale accumulation.

Analyst Predicts XRP Price Rally

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez shared an hourly chart of XRP, pointing out a descending triangle formation. He predicts XRP price rally towards $1.46 following a confirmed breakout above $1.40. He recommends that traders wait for an hourly close above $1.40 before entering.

XRP Price in 1-Hour Timeframe
XRP Price in 1-Hour Timeframe. Source: Ali Martinez

For a long-term outlook, he predicts the $3.66 resistance level is the key barrier. A monthly close above it would confirm the breakout and activate a technical target near $60. Other analysts also remain bullish XRP price.

XRP price is trading at $1.40, rising more than 1% in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour low and high were $1.38 and $1.41, respectively. Trading volume has increased slightly despite volatility amid September Fed rate hike jitters.

Derivatives markets showed buying sentiment, with futures volume surging to a 6-month high. The total XRP futures open interest jumped 0.81% to $3.13 billion in the last 4 hours. Notably, the 4-hour futures open interest on CME climbed almost 1%, 0.80% on Binance, and 1.15% on Hyperliquid.

To capture these volatility swings, active derivatives traders should compare the best crypto futures trading platforms to leverage advanced order books.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Kalshi Loses Utah Court Bid, Clearing Way for State to Enforce Anti-Gambling Laws
Breaking: Tom Lee’s BitMine Buys Another $70M Ethereum, Now Close To 5% ETH Supply Goal
Visa Doubles Down on Onchain Lending for Stablecoin-Linked Cards, Fintechs
Strive Adds 1,375 BTC as SATA Stock Hits Nearly $1B in Notional Outstanding
CLARITY Act: Senate Republicans Warn Crypto Bill May Fail Next Week

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
BC Game

Related Articles

Ripple Moves XRP to Binance After $50M Subwallet Transfers

XRP Futures Volume Surges to 6-Month High as Binance Prints $37B in August
XRP Price Prediction: What Could the September 15 CLARITY Act Vote Mean for XRP?

XRP Price Eyes 1200% Explosive Surge Even If CLARITY Act Fails To Pass: Analyst
XRP and Bitcoin Price Prediction Ahead of CLARITY Act Senate Vote in September

Bitcoin, XRP, Crypto Market Turn Bullish As US Treasury Eyes $22B Debt Buyback
ProShares crypto ETF symbols with SEC emblem shown amid crackdown on high-leverage ETF proposals.

SEC Clears Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana As Commodities Under Nasdaq Texas Rule Change
an image of the Ripple logo

Ripple Signs Multi-Year Deal With Florida Athletics, XRP Logo to Appear at ‘The Swamp’
Ripple Clears XRP Ledger 3.3.0 Upgrade Amendments for Mainnet Activation

XRP News: Ripple Clears XRP Ledger 3.3.0 Upgrade Amendments for Mainnet Activation

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.