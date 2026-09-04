XRP News: Ripple Clears XRP Ledger 3.3.0 Upgrade Amendments for Mainnet Activation

In major XRP news today, Ripple has voted in favor of almost all amendments in the XRP Ledger 3.3.0 upgrade. This clears the major amendments for mainnet activation, with fixCleanup amendment already set for activation next week.

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Ripple Approves Three Amendments in XRP Ledger Upgrade

Ripple has voted in favor of the ConfidentialTransfer, DynamicMPT, and BatchV1_1 amendments. The approval by Ripple clears the major amendments for mainnet activation, pending support from other dUNL validators.

According to the latest voting data, BatchV1_1 (XLS-56) reached over 65% consensus, as 23 of 35 UNL validators now support the proposal. All amendments require at least 80% threshold or 28/35 votes for two consecutive weeks for mainnet activation.

Meanwhile, ConfidentialTransfer (XLS-96) and DynamicMPT (XLS-94) reached 22.86% each. As CoinGape reported earlier, Ripple voted in favor of the fixCleanup amendment and the Permission Delegation amendment to push for the XRP Ledger v3.3.0 upgrade.

The fixCleanup amendment has achieved more than 80% consensus. The mainnet activation is expected on September 11 at 11.15 AM ET. Notably, only a vote on the Sponsor amendment is pending from Ripple and validators.

XRP Ledger Foundation revealed nodes and validators have updated to the latest release and are ready for the XRP Ledger 3.3.0 upgrade. The foundation urged validators to finish voting on amendments to proceed with mainnet activation.

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XRP Price on a Rally

XRP price has skyrocketed more than 8% over the past 24 hours and almost 60% in a month. The price currently trades around $1.45, with a 24-hour high of $1.48. Furthermore, trading volume has jumped by 76% over the last 24 hours, indicating massive interest among traders.

Meanwhile, Spot XRP ETFs are witnessing strong inflows, with $6.14 million on Thursday. Franklin Templeton’s XRPZ led with $3.19 million in inflows, with Bitwise recording $2.95 million in inflows, according to SoSoValue data.

As CoinGape reported, Ken Griffin’s hedge fund Citadel Advisors is bullish on XRP, opening heavy call options on multiple XRP ETFs. The Wall Street giants also revealed direct holdings, but Goldman Sachs remains the largest holder.

Meanwhile, XRP futures open interest climbed more than 9% to $3.34 billion in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour XRP futures OI on CME climbed more than 14%. It also jumped almost 9% on Binance and 15% on Hyperliquid.

Traders looking to capitalize on this volatility can utilize the best crypto futures trading platforms to find deep liquidity and competitive funding rates.