Home / Crypto News / XRP News: Ripple Clears XRP Ledger 3.3.0 Upgrade Amendments for Mainnet Activation

XRP News: Ripple Clears XRP Ledger 3.3.0 Upgrade Amendments for Mainnet Activation

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Ripple Clears XRP Ledger 3.3.0 Upgrade Amendments for Mainnet Activation

Highlights

  • Ripple completes voting on five of six amendments as nodes ready for XRP Ledger 3.3.0 upgrade.
  • The fixCleanup amendment set for mainnet activation on September 11.
  • XRP price continues rally amid strong XRP ETF inflows.
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In major XRP news today, Ripple has voted in favor of almost all amendments in the XRP Ledger 3.3.0 upgrade. This clears the major amendments for mainnet activation, with fixCleanup amendment already set for activation next week.

Ripple Approves Three Amendments in XRP Ledger Upgrade

Ripple has voted in favor of the ConfidentialTransfer, DynamicMPT, and BatchV1_1 amendments. The approval by Ripple clears the major amendments for mainnet activation, pending support from other dUNL validators.

According to the latest voting data, BatchV1_1 (XLS-56) reached over 65% consensus, as 23 of 35 UNL validators now support the proposal. All amendments require at least 80% threshold or 28/35 votes for two consecutive weeks for mainnet activation.

Meanwhile, ConfidentialTransfer (XLS-96) and DynamicMPT (XLS-94) reached 22.86% each. As CoinGape reported earlier, Ripple voted in favor of the fixCleanup amendment and the Permission Delegation amendment to push for the XRP Ledger v3.3.0 upgrade.

The fixCleanup amendment has achieved more than 80% consensus. The mainnet activation is expected on September 11 at 11.15 AM ET. Notably, only a vote on the Sponsor amendment is pending from Ripple and validators.

XRP Ledger Foundation revealed nodes and validators have updated to the latest release and are ready for the XRP Ledger 3.3.0 upgrade. The foundation urged validators to finish voting on amendments to proceed with mainnet activation.

XRP Ledger 3.3.0 Upgrade Status
XRP Ledger 3.3.0 Upgrade Status

XRP Price on a Rally

XRP price has skyrocketed more than 8% over the past 24 hours and almost 60% in a month. The price currently trades around $1.45, with a 24-hour high of $1.48. Furthermore, trading volume has jumped by 76% over the last 24 hours, indicating massive interest among traders.

Meanwhile, Spot XRP ETFs are witnessing strong inflows, with $6.14 million on Thursday. Franklin Templeton’s XRPZ led with $3.19 million in inflows, with Bitwise recording $2.95 million in inflows, according to SoSoValue data.

XRP ETF Inflows
XRP ETF Inflows. Source: SoSoValue

As CoinGape reported, Ken Griffin’s hedge fund Citadel Advisors is bullish on XRP, opening heavy call options on multiple XRP ETFs. The Wall Street giants also revealed direct holdings, but Goldman Sachs remains the largest holder.

Meanwhile, XRP futures open interest climbed more than 9% to $3.34 billion in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour XRP futures OI on CME climbed more than 14%. It also jumped almost 9% on Binance and 15% on Hyperliquid.

Traders looking to capitalize on this volatility can utilize the best crypto futures trading platforms to find deep liquidity and competitive funding rates.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.