Home / Crypto News / Ripple Signs Multi-Year Deal With Florida Athletics, XRP Logo to Appear at ‘The Swamp’

Ripple Signs Multi-Year Deal With Florida Athletics, XRP Logo to Appear at ‘The Swamp’

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Ripple has signed a multi-year partnership with the Florida Athletics.
  • XRP's logo will appear on the team's field 'The Swamp.'
  • The deal will reportedly generate up to $5 million annually.
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Crypto firm Ripple has signed a multi-year partnership with Florida Athletics, marking its second major sports sponsorship deal. The deal centers on XRP, which will appear on the team’s field, famously known as ‘The Swamp.’

Ripple Signs Sponsorship Deal With Florida Athletics

Florida Athletics announced it has signed a multi-year partnership with the crypto firm, with XRP set to appear around Gator Nation’s matches starting with the 2026 Florida football season. “As part of the agreement, the XRP logo will be prominently featured on the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium,” the release read.

The crypto firm also confirmed the partnership in an X post, marking its second major sports partnership. In July, Ripple and the Kansas Jayhawks signed a five-year jersey patch partnership, with XRP’s logo to appear on the team’s jersey.

Commenting on Florida Athletics’ partnership with Ripple, the University of Florida Director of Athletics Scott Stricklin said,

“Florida has a long history of embracing innovation and technology to enhance the experience of our fans and advance our programs. Ripple has established itself as an innovative leader in financial technology, and we’re excited to welcome XRP to Gator Nation. This partnership brings together two organizations that think boldly about the future, and we look forward to introducing XRP to our fans.”

Beyond the XRP branding, Florida Athletics said the deal also includes a long-term commitment to the university. The crypto firm will support financial and technology education for Florida student-athletes and the campus community, covering both traditional finance and digital assets.

Deal to Generate Up To $5 Million Annually

According to AP, citing persons familiar with the negotiations, the sponsorship deal with Ripple will generate up to $5 million annually by placing the XRP logos in the Swamp. This comes as crypto firms look to expand their presence through sports sponsorship deals.

As CoinGape recently reported, USDC issuer Circle is now the principal partner of Chelsea Football Club, with the USDC brand appearing on the team’s jerseys. Galaxy Digital also became the official AI and crypto partner of Texas Tech athletics in July, following Ripple’s footsteps into College athletics.

Meanwhile, top crypto exchanges Coinbase, OKX, and Kraken have been active sponsors in sports for a while. Coinbase has sponsorship deals with both the NBA and WNBA and specifically sponsors the Seattle Storm.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.