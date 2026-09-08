XRP Futures Volume Surges to 6-Month High as Binance Prints $37B in August

XRP’s derivatives market posted its strongest monthly reading in six months. According to CryptoQuant analyst Arab Chain, XRP futures trading volume across major exchanges reached a six-month high in August.

The data points to liquidity returning to the asset, not a single-exchange anomaly. That signal matters now, with the Senate’s CLARITY Act cloture vote set for September 15 and institutional positions building ahead of it.

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Binance Leads a $64.6B Monthly Print Across Top Venues

The numbers are concentrated. Binance handled roughly $37 billion in XRP futures, about 57% of the disclosed top-three flow.

Bybit followed at $14.54 billion. OKX came in at $12.88 billion. Together, the three venues cleared more than $64.6 billion.

That combined figure is the headline liquidity signal investors should track.

Price action drove a large part of the surge. XRP climbed nearly 30% in August, from about $1.06 early in the month to an intra-month high near $1.50 on August 24, before settling around $1.35 at month-end.

When an asset moves that sharply, futures desks arrive first. They express direction with leverage, hedge spot books, and trade the volatility faster than ETF create/redeem cycles allow.

Spot markets confirmed the same rotation. CryptoQuant data showed August spot volume also hitting a six-month high.

Binance again led (~$7.28B), followed by South Korea’s Upbit (~$4.68B) and Bithumb (~$2.59B).

XRP has historically been a high-beta liquidity asset on Korean books. A simultaneous futures and spot rebound is a stronger participation signal than futures alone.

That raw volume story connects directly to a structural shift CoinGape reported on September 1.

CME overtook Binance to become the largest XRP futures open interest venue, with CME open interest near $530M versus Binance at $510M. Offshore venues still own the raw volume.

Regulated venues are winning the open interest battle. That split is the institutional story.

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Volume Is Back, But Direction Remains Unresolved

Arab Chain was explicit in the CryptoQuant Quicktake: a jump in futures turnover does not confirm a bullish regime.

High volume can reflect long covering, short covering, new shorts, or two-way market-making across a 30% range. Investors must separate volume from positioning.

Earlier CoinGape coverage flagged the risk clearly. XRP’s estimated leverage ratio on Binance reached 0.213, a seven-month high, after a 44% rally.

Open interest was crowded near $3.4B-$3.5B with a long-side bias. That crowded long positioning is the risk case layered on top of a volume surge.

The institutional sleeve adds another layer. Citadel expanded its bullish XRP ETF positions in Q2, while Goldman Sachs reclaimed the top spot among XRP ETF holders.

Combined spot XRP ETF AUM stood near $1.48 billion, with cumulative inflows approaching $1.7 billion.

Flows of that size do not generate $64.6B in monthly futures volume directly. They give desks a reason to warehouse inventory and hedge.

On the supply side, Ripple re-locked 700 million XRP after its scheduled monthly unlock. That escrow discipline reduces near-term sell pressure.

Meanwhile, XRPL 3.3.0 upgrade amendments are advancing toward mid-September mainnet activation.

Those product catalysts keep XRP in the active-product, active-policy, active-liquidity category that derivatives desks trade.

The broader crypto market has also turned bullish as the US Treasury eyes a $22B debt buyback, adding macro tailwind to the XRP derivatives setup heading into September 15.

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