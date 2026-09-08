Home / Crypto News / Crypto Market This Week: US CPI, PPI Inflation, $14.5B US Treasury Buyback Ahead FOMC Meeting

Crypto Market This Week: US CPI, PPI Inflation, $14.5B US Treasury Buyback Ahead FOMC Meeting

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Crypto Market Update Today, August 20

The crypto market is moving into a crucial week that includes various data releases. These include U.S. CPI and PPI inflation reports, labor market data and U.S. Treasury buybacks, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September 15-16 policy meeting. Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and digital assets more generally will likely follow the lead of macro events with new data potentially impacting the risk appetite and interest rate outlook.

Crypto Market Braces For US CPI, PPI Inflation, FOMC Meeting

So, the week’s biggest catalyst for the crypto market will be on Thursday, September 10. That day, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to publish the August Producer Price Index (PPI) data at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists are predicting a 0.3% monthly increase in headline PPI versus 0.0% earlier. The forecast for core PPI is unchanged from last month, expecting a rise of 0.2%. Moreover, the weekly initial jobless claims are due the same morning with consensus estimates at 209,000, up from 205,000.

On Friday, September 11, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August will be released with the crypto market bracing for impact. Wall Street estimates for CPI inflation are pegged at 3.4% year-over-year alongside monthly increase of 0.4%. The monthly and annual declines in Core CPI are forecast at 0.2% and 2.4%, respectively, as compared with July figures of 0.2% and 2.5%.

The releases are the last significant inflation data ahead of the Fed’s September meeting. Tighter money policy and higher Treasury yields might be triggered by hotter-than-expected inflation or another solid labor market report, both of which would be negative for the crypto market. On the other hand, a less aggressive bout of “softer inflation” could work in the other direction, relieving pressure on risk assets.

Fomc meeting odds crypto market
September 15-16 FOMC meeting odds. Source: CME FedWatch

The latest FOMC meeting forecasts, according to CME FedWatch tool, currently hint at a hawkish move, which could weigh on the crypto market. It pegs the chances of a Fed rate hike to 3.75%-4.00% on September 16 at 60.5%. There is a 39.5% chance that rates will stay within the 3.50%-3.75% range.

Treasury Buybacks Add Another Liquidity Event

The U.S. Treasury is gearing up for $14.5 billion in debt buybacks this week, which could positively impact the crypto market. The schedule includes:

  • September 9: Cash management buyback (1M-2Y nominal coupons) worth up to $12.5 billion.
  • September 10: Liquidity support buyback (10Y-20Y nominal coupons) worth up to $2 billion.

For context, Treasury buybacks occur when the government purchases securities from investors. Such a move aims to increase the liquidity and trading environment for the bond market. Operations involve the return of cash to market participants, but do not generate new money. These events are watched by crypto traders since they can affect market liquidity, which may increase the appetite for risk assets like Bitcoin and altcoins.

In addition to the inflation data and Treasury operations, the European Central Bank policy decision and Treasury auctions. These events are expected to play a role in volatility across crypto markets this week.

For comparison of prediction market platforms, visit our page on 7 Best Crypto Prediction Markets In 2026.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.