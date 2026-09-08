Crypto Market This Week: US CPI, PPI Inflation, $14.5B US Treasury Buyback Ahead FOMC Meeting

The crypto market is moving into a crucial week that includes various data releases. These include U.S. CPI and PPI inflation reports, labor market data and U.S. Treasury buybacks, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September 15-16 policy meeting. Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and digital assets more generally will likely follow the lead of macro events with new data potentially impacting the risk appetite and interest rate outlook.

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Crypto Market Braces For US CPI, PPI Inflation, FOMC Meeting

So, the week’s biggest catalyst for the crypto market will be on Thursday, September 10. That day, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to publish the August Producer Price Index (PPI) data at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists are predicting a 0.3% monthly increase in headline PPI versus 0.0% earlier. The forecast for core PPI is unchanged from last month, expecting a rise of 0.2%. Moreover, the weekly initial jobless claims are due the same morning with consensus estimates at 209,000, up from 205,000.

On Friday, September 11, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August will be released with the crypto market bracing for impact. Wall Street estimates for CPI inflation are pegged at 3.4% year-over-year alongside monthly increase of 0.4%. The monthly and annual declines in Core CPI are forecast at 0.2% and 2.4%, respectively, as compared with July figures of 0.2% and 2.5%.

The releases are the last significant inflation data ahead of the Fed’s September meeting. Tighter money policy and higher Treasury yields might be triggered by hotter-than-expected inflation or another solid labor market report, both of which would be negative for the crypto market. On the other hand, a less aggressive bout of “softer inflation” could work in the other direction, relieving pressure on risk assets.

The latest FOMC meeting forecasts, according to CME FedWatch tool, currently hint at a hawkish move, which could weigh on the crypto market. It pegs the chances of a Fed rate hike to 3.75%-4.00% on September 16 at 60.5%. There is a 39.5% chance that rates will stay within the 3.50%-3.75% range.

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Treasury Buybacks Add Another Liquidity Event

The U.S. Treasury is gearing up for $14.5 billion in debt buybacks this week, which could positively impact the crypto market. The schedule includes:

September 9: Cash management buyback (1M-2Y nominal coupons) worth up to $12.5 billion.

Cash management buyback (1M-2Y nominal coupons) worth up to $12.5 billion. September 10: Liquidity support buyback (10Y-20Y nominal coupons) worth up to $2 billion.

For context, Treasury buybacks occur when the government purchases securities from investors. Such a move aims to increase the liquidity and trading environment for the bond market. Operations involve the return of cash to market participants, but do not generate new money. These events are watched by crypto traders since they can affect market liquidity, which may increase the appetite for risk assets like Bitcoin and altcoins.

In addition to the inflation data and Treasury operations, the European Central Bank policy decision and Treasury auctions. These events are expected to play a role in volatility across crypto markets this week.

For comparison of prediction market platforms, visit our page on 7 Best Crypto Prediction Markets In 2026.