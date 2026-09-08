Home / Crypto News / Ethereum Targets Full Quantum-Resistant Layer 1 (L1) by 2029-End

Ethereum Targets Full Quantum-Resistant Layer 1 (L1) by 2029-End

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Ethereum Targets Full Quantum-Resistant Layer 1 (L1) by 2029-End

Highlights

  • Ethereum Foundation’s Protocol Cluster to make the Layer 1 quantum-resistant by December 2029.
  • The Hegota upgrade is not quantum resistance fork, but set stage for quantum upgrades.
  • ETH price rally as Ethereum Foundation plans major Glamsterdam and Hegota upgrades next.
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The Ethereum Foundation’s core division plans to make the Layer 1 blockchain network quantum-resistant across execution, consensus, and data layers by 2029. Investors remain focused on ETH price as the ecosystem is set to deliver major Glamsterdam and Hegota upgrades next.

Ethereum L1 Aims to Become Quantum Resistant by 2029

The Ethereum Foundation’s Protocol Cluster revealed commitments and roadmap for the ecosystem until 2029. This includes a December 2029 deadline to make Ethereum’s Layer 1 quantum-resistant.

The foundation plans to achieve post-quantum readiness across its execution, consensus, and data layers. This aligns with the Q-Day estimates and independent post-quantum migration goals set by Google, Cloudflare, and Microsoft.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin earlier highlighted consensus-layer BLS signatures, KZG-based data availability, ECDSA signatures for EOAs, and application-layer proofs using KZG or Groth16 as quantum-vulnerable areas.

Hegota Upgrade as the First Test for Quantum-Resistant Ethereum

The Hegota upgrade is not the quantum-resistant fork. It is the upgrade that determines whether later post-quantum forks happen on time. Ethereum Foundation eyes implementation in late Q4 2026 itself, grading 62 proposed EIPs.

The foundation named FOCIL (EIP-7805) on the consensus layer and Frame Transactions (EIP-8141) on the execution layer as S-tier, “must-ship” proposals. EIP-8141 will let Ethereum users pay transaction fees through ERC-20 tokens without keeping ETH in wallets.

Meanwhile, Vitalik Buterin remains optimistic about blockchain cybersecurity in the long term. He believes the main challenge is the transition and expects the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks to handle any issues.

He also disagreed with Silicon Valley angel investor and AI-risk commentator Liron Shapira’s claim that AI will undermine Bitcoin’s security guarantees and trigger a 50% price crash in the next two years.

Investors Eye ETH Price Rally

ETH price has rallied more than 63% in the last two months to hit a high of $2,566. The price is currently trading around $2,470, with an intraday low and high of $2,463 and $2,510, respectively. However, trading volume has decreased in the last 24 hours as investors brace for Friday’s US CPI inflation data.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez expects ETH price could surge to $2,800 if it holds support. Martinez. Ethereum price forecast revealed that bulls target $2,700 as it trades within an ascending triangle pattern.

CoinGlass data showed buying in the derivatives market. At the time of writing, the total ETH futures open interest jumped 1.21% to $33.42 billion in the last 24 hours. ETH futures OI on CME and Binance fell more than 0.70% and 0.35%, respectively, as Polymarket data shows rise in September Fed rate hike odds.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.