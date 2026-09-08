Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Still Has “Miles to Go” After Gold-Ratio Breakout

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has restated her firm’s most durable institutional thesis on Bitcoin, and this time she attached a clear relative-value signal.

On ARK’s September “In The Know” episode, Wood described Bitcoin as three stacked revolutions at once: a technology platform, a new global monetary system, and the first asset of a wholly new class.

Because those three layers are still early, she said Bitcoin still has “miles to go.”

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Bitcoin Finally Breaks Out Against Gold, What the Ratio Tells Allocators

Wood’s cycle map is explicit. She has said repeatedly that gold tends to rally ahead of Bitcoin’s bull runs, pointing to the 2020–21 and 2024–25 cycles as reference points. Now she sees the relationship shifting.

The near-term tell, in her view, is the Bitcoin-to-gold ratio: correlation is unusually low right now, and BTC’s recent move versus gold is, in her words, “very reassuring.”

That comment lands at a specific moment in the market. Bitcoin has been trading near the $80,000 level after a failed push above $82,000, partly dragged by a stronger-than-expected August jobs print.

As CoinGape reported, Bitcoin held near the $80,000 level even as the macro tape shifted, a sign of underlying demand that Wood’s thesis could help explain.

That shift is notable because gold has recently outperformed Bitcoin by a wide margin this year. Prediction markets were pricing only a ~23% chance that BTC would beat gold in 2026.

Wood is now betting that window is closing. She argues a low BTC-gold correlation, “very low by historical standards,” as she put it, makes the current ratio breakout meaningful for long-term allocators, not just day traders.

Gold’s safe-haven bid after the Hormuz shock had kept metal prices elevated. The fact that BTC is now gaining ground on gold, even in that environment, is what makes Wood’s read credible.

Wood framed the three-revolution argument clearly during the episode: Bitcoin is a technology revolution that disrupts incumbents, a new global monetary system with no issuer or counterparty, and the first member of a new asset class that did not exist before 2009.

“We think it has miles to go because of those three revolutions,” she said.

She also described Bitcoin as “both a risk-off and a risk-on asset”, a dual role that separates it from both equities and gold.

That framing echoes what Cathie Wood said about AI not being able to replace Bitcoin as a wealth insurance policy earlier this year.

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Institutional Bid Backs the Thesis, Strategy, BlackRock, and ARK Keep Accumulating

The institutional tape supports Wood’s long-runway argument. Strategy resumed buying with a 4,603 BTC purchase worth $370 million, lifting its total to 845,050 BTC.

That move came after Saylor hinted Strategy was “₿ack” in the accumulation cycle. Michael Saylor posted that “capital gravitates toward Bitcoin,” a line that rhymes almost exactly with Wood’s three-revolution framework.

On the ETF side, Bitcoin whales have moved $5B into BlackRock Bitcoin ETFs through tax-deferred in-kind swaps. And BlackRock’s Robert Mitchnick recently said Bitcoin’s macro case is getting stronger, a view that aligns closely with Wood’s gold-ratio argument.

Spot BTC ETFs absorbed roughly $924 million in the past week alone, even after a Friday outflow.

ARK itself has not stood still. The firm added Robinhood and a Solana staking ETF on the dip after the August jobs data rattled markets.

ARK also loaded Block and Circle in the same window. Meanwhile, ARK joined Strategy, BlackRock, and Coinbase in a Bitcoin security consortium aimed at reinforcing the network’s underlying infrastructure, which Wood has described as “critical public financial rails.”

On price targets, ARK has previously set a $1.5M bull-case BTC target, with a base case of $730,000 by 2030. That base case was not updated in this episode.

Bernstein still sees a path to $300K then $1M, echoing a multi-firm consensus that the current cycle is a runway, not a ceiling.

That said, risks remain. Bitcoin tumbled after the August jobs surprise showed how quickly macro headwinds can override the institutional bid.

If real rates stay elevated and gold keeps absorbing the insurance trade, the ratio breakout Wood is tracking could stall.

Her broader macro bet, that inflation will fall and oil could drop toward $30, is the unstated foundation under her BTC-gold call.

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