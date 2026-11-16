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Brazil’s Central Bank Links Stablecoin Use to Money Laundering in Closed Meeting

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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Brazil’s Central Bank Links Stablecoin Use to Money Laundering in Closed Meeting

Highlights

  • A Brazilian Central Bank official reportedly raised money-laundering concerns about transactions involving stablecoins.
  • Resolution 561/2026 introduces stricter requirements for international payment and transfer providers.
  • A possible November 19 meeting could bring further restrictions, but its details remain unconfirmed.
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Brazil Central Bank (BCB) is intensifying investigation of stablecoin transactions used for cross-border transactions following a report from an official. The bank’s official Gerson Romantini, who serves as the head of BCB’s Exchange Division, attributed certain conversion arrangements as money laundering. These comments emerged from a closed industry meeting as disclosed by Livecoins on November 13. 

Romantini’s comments have alerted Brazilian crypto companies and fintechs who use digital assets to initiate international transactions. However, this report doesn’t imply that all stablecoin transactions constitute money laundering.

Brazil Central Bank Questions Stablecoin Remittance Practices

As reported by Livecoins, Romantini informed industry representatives of the negative compliance status that money could acquire when converted to stablecoins through certain arrangements. He further disclosed that the Central Bank was closely watching the stablecoin market, describing it as an evolution of the traditional dollar-cable system.

One practice that has caught the public eye is the stablecoin sandwich. It involves a customer paying Brazilian reais to a financial service provider, which converts the funds into a dollar-or euro-pegged stablecoin. The digital asset is then transferred to the company abroad, where it is converted to three country’s local fiat currency.

The structure provides an alternative route for international transfers. However, Brazilian regulatory bodies are looking into how ownership and foreign exchange obligations are handled during these transactions. Furthermore, Romantini distinguished between two models. According to him, the model uses virtual assets as technical infrastructure for a foreign exchange transaction, replacing traditional payment networks such as SWIFT

The other model, according to him, constitutes a provider to sell stablecoins directly to customers so they can transfer the assets abroad and convert them into foreign currency. However, he disclosed that Brazilian institutions cannot provide this particular service.

New Stablecoin Rules Tighten Brazil’s eFX Market

Regulatory pressure also comes fro‍m Cent⁠ral B‍ank Resolution 561/2026, a⁠ppro‌ved on April 30 an‍d effe⁠ctive from Octob‌er 1, 2026. The regulat⁠ion amends Res‌olution 277/2022,⁠ which gove‌rn‍s in‍t⁠ernational paym‌ent and transfer servic⁠es known as‌ eFX. It restricts eFX provis⁠ion t‌o el‍igible institutions authori‍zed by t⁠he Central Bank while allo‌wi⁠n⁠g certain exist‌i‌ng‍ provid‌ers t⁠o continue operating if they apply fo‌r authorizat‌io‍n by May‌ 31, 2027.⁠

‍The Central Bank says the changes aim to improve security, transparency, and compliance wi‍t⁠h international standards for preventing financial c‌r⁠ime. These requirement‍s could increase compliance costs f‍or fi‌ntechs and smaller cryp⁠to businesses th‍at pro⁠vide cro‌ss-⁠border paymen⁠t service⁠s.

IMF Research Shows Why Stablecoin Transactions Attract Attention 

An October 2026 IMF working paper examined the costs of stablecoin-based international transactions across 270 payment corridors in 18 countries.  A report showed an average cost of 2.18% for a $200 transfer, although results varied notably between routes. The research also discovered that traditional providers offered cheaper options in roughly one-third of the corridors where comparisons were available. 

The findings help explain the appeal of stablecoin remittances while showing that costs depend on more than blockchain transaction fees. Meanwhile, Livecoins noted that an undisclosed source expected a possible November 19 meeting to discuss further restrictions. The publication said it could not confirm the meeting, and the Central Bank had not responded to its questions by publication.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.