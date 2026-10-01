Quick Verdict

CasinoCrypto is certainly an all-rounded gaming platform given its large slot lobby, live games, a sportsbook and 16 listed cryptocurrencies. The platform’s 350% match spread across the second, fourth and sixth deposits makes the user experience not only more engaging but also rewarding. It is definitely worth giving a shot for players that are looking for a crypto-friendly casino with wide gaming options and reasonable incentives.

Ratings License and Regulation 3.9 Available Games 4.0 Promotions and Bonuses 3.9 Customer Support 3.9 Player Experience 4.8 4.1 ★★★★★ ★★★★★ CoinGape Ratings See our rating methodology → Play Now

Games and Rewards Offered at CasinoCrypto

CasinoCrypto’s casino lobby features over 480 listings, with popular names such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat. Meanwhile, the Hyper games lobby currently displays 574, including Aviator, crash and mines titles.

What particularly stood out when reviewing this casino was its welcome package which gives up to 200 spins on deposit one; 100% matches capped at 15,000 and 10,000 USDT on deposits two and four; up to 200 and 377 spins on deposits three and five; and a 150% match capped at 10,000 USDT on deposit six.

As for the wagering terms, 40x on stages one and two, 35x on stages three and four, and 30x on stages five and six.

The casino’s homepage also currently shows a weekly slot tournament and 10% weekly VIP cashback; CasinoCrypto’s Space Program offers level rewards, free spins and BetBack of up to 75%.

Pros Casino, sports and Hyper Games in one crypto-only account.

9,449 slots from 96 providers; availability varies by region.

Up to 350% deposit matches, capped at 35,000 USDT, plus 777 spins.

16 cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDT, EURC and USDG.

VIP BetBack up to 75%, level rewards and free spins. CONS Full welcome package requires six deposits and 30x-40x wagering.

Withdrawal caps vary by status; large wins may come in installments.

CasinoCrypto charges no deposit or withdrawal fee of its own, but blockchain network fees apply depending on the chain.

Crypto deposits are usually credited within minutes after network confirmation; withdrawals are generally instant or within 15 minutes, but queues can extend processing to an hour.

All deposits require 2× wagering before withdrawal, even without a welcome bonus.

The stated withdrawal limits are 5,000-25,000 weekly and 50,000-100,000 monthly, depending on verification, activity and VIP level. Large wins may be paid in installments.

Identity or source-of-funds checks can delay payment, with terms permitting a hold of up to 90 days while suspicious withdrawal activity is reviewed.

Check both the coin and network before transferring, CasinoCrypto does not guarantee recovery in the event funds are sent to a wrong address.

Security, Regulation and Trust Signals

In addition to the gaming offerings, CasinoCrypto has established itself as a regulated company; it lists BMGruppe Lhttps://docs.google.com/document/d/1ix_gJ16cz-y6lHZMopDxaKgREAH-BM4npkvASGLVbcM/edit?tab=t.0td and Anjouan licence ALSI-202510020-F11 in the terms and conditions page.

The casino’s platform also offers accounts a two-factor authentication to enhance the security of their funds and data. Terms further state that personal data for six years after account closure, with erasure requests subject to legal obligations.

It was also commendable to discover that CasinoCrypto’s responsible gambling policy provides for a 24-hour to one-week cooling-off period or self-exclusion, requested from the registered email. This includes for deposit, wager and session limits requested through support. More importantly, the casino takes serious age limits; players must be at least 18 or the higher local gambling age.

Conclusion

CasinoCrypto makes the most sense for a player who values a broad game catalogue and is looking for a platform that supports a wide range of crypto assets. Although a new entrant in the space, the gaming offerings and bonuses by the casino could easily compete against some well-established players. It is one of the crypto-focused casinos that’s worth playing at in 2026 given the many available options in the market today.

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Our Review Methodology At CoinGape, we take our review methodologies seriously. Our recommendations are based on hands-on testing and objective evaluation criteria, with a clear separation between editorial analysis and commercial relationships. Each platform included in this guide is reviewed using a consistent framework designed to reflect how the platform performs in real-world business use cases. 1. Hands-On Testing We create merchant accounts and process real transactions on every gateway we review. This allows us to evaluate onboarding, checkout experience, settlement flow, and overall usability from a business perspective. 2. Fee Verification All fees are verified directly through official documentation and test transactions. We assess percentage-based fees, fixed charges, conversion costs, and note any hidden or conditional fees where applicable. 3. Security Assessment We evaluate security features, custody models, compliance certifications, and platform track record. This includes reviewing publicly reported incidents, regulatory positioning, and available security controls. 4. Support Testing We contact customer support with real queries to assess response times, clarity, and effectiveness across available channels such as email, live chat, or documentation.