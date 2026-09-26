What Is HiddenSwap?

HiddenSwap is an anonymity-focused exchange that enables users to swap one crypto for another at a quoted rate instead of using the typical order book to match customers. What’s unique is that each order has its own deposit details; swapped assets are sent to the wallet address provided for a specific transaction. In other words, the exchange does not operate on a continuing customer balance model.

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What Does No KYC Mean on HiddenSwap?

To provide some more context, a routine HiddenSwap order asks for the assets and networks being exchanged, the amount, the receiving address and any memo or destination tag required by that network. Users also have the option of providing a refund address, but importantly, they are not asked for a name, email address, phone number or identity document.

This approach is different from account-based exchanges that waive verification only below a transaction threshold. Unlike its counterparts, HiddenSwap has no customer profile that users are required to complete before a swap. However, it’s still worth noting that the platform’s AML policy can still pause an order and request further information when required by law or fraud controls.

How Does a HiddenSwap Order Work?

The first step is to select the asset and network being sent.

Followed by choosing the asset and network to receive.

Enter the amount, receiving address and any required memo or destination tag.

You can also add a refund address if needed, then choose a floating or fixed rate.

Finally send the deposit and follow its progress on the order page.

In summary, the order moves from deposit detection and network confirmation to exchange and payout. Users should also save the order ID safe and keep it private as it is the only route back to that status page.

HiddenSwap displays a live quote after the pair and amount are selected which lets the user compare the expected payout before entering a receiving address or sending any crypto.

A floating rate is set after the deposit confirms, with a fixed quote being retained only when the exact amount arrives in one transaction before the order timer expires.

How Private Is HiddenSwap?

HiddenSwap says its swap records contain the order ID, assets, amounts, wallet addresses, transaction hashes, status and timestamps, but no name or IP address. The exchange further adds that these records are normally deleted after 90 days. HiddenSwap’s technical infra also supports swaps through Tor Browser or with JavaScript turned off.

Since order tracking does not require a login, there is no account or session history attached to the swap. These controls reduce the information held by the platform, although they do not remove the transaction history recorded by a public blockchain. Think of it as an anonymous crypto exchange for routine swaps rather than a way to make blockchain activity disappear.

Coin and Network Support

HiddenSwap’s asset list includes major cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and smaller tokens across several networks. Privacy-coin access makes the exchange more differentiated, with users being able to move between XMR and BTC, ETH, USDT, LTC or SOL, while Zcash routes include conversions from assets such as BTC and USDT.

This type of flow has distinguished HiddenSwap, especially for users who want to swap Monero with no KYC or move a stablecoin between networks without opening an exchange account.

The network selection also supports cross-chain conversions; for example, a user can send USDT on Ethereum and receive USDT on Tron when that route is available in the quote.

Who Should Use HiddenSwap?

HiddenSwap’s value proposition is most suitable to users who already own crypto and want an address-to-address conversion. The exchange is also relevant to Monero and Zcash users, people moving assets between supported networks and anyone who prefers not to create another identity-linked exchange profile.

That said, it is not a good fit for users who need card payments, bank withdrawals, limit orders, charts or a wallet that holds a continuing balance.

Final Verdict

Looking at HiddenSwap from an all-round perspective, the exchange leans more towards users who are familiar with crypto and would want to convert their holdings without routine registration or leaving public trails.

Another unique case for the exchange is its privacy-coin access coupled with cross-chain swaps. Users looking for a no KYC crypto exchange may find it practical on fee transparency as well, given that a quote shows the expected payout before funds are sent.

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Our Review Methodology At CoinGape, we take our review methodologies seriously. Our recommendations are based on hands-on testing and objective evaluation criteria, with a clear separation between editorial analysis and commercial relationships. Each platform included in this guide is reviewed using a consistent framework designed to reflect how the platform performs in real-world business use cases. 1. Hands-On Testing We create merchant accounts and process real transactions on every gateway we review. This allows us to evaluate onboarding, checkout experience, settlement flow, and overall usability from a business perspective. 2. Fee Verification All fees are verified directly through official documentation and test transactions. We assess percentage-based fees, fixed charges, conversion costs, and note any hidden or conditional fees where applicable. 3. Security Assessment We evaluate security features, custody models, compliance certifications, and platform track record. This includes reviewing publicly reported incidents, regulatory positioning, and available security controls. 4. Support Testing We contact customer support with real queries to assess response times, clarity, and effectiveness across available channels such as email, live chat, or documentation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How long does a HiddenSwap order take? + After the required confirmations, HiddenSwap instantly exchanges the asset and sends the payout although the final timing depends on the coin, network traffic and selected pair. Can the payout and refund addresses be different? + Yes. The payout address receives the converted asset while the optional refund address is used for the original asset if the exchange cannot be completed.