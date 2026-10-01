Illinois Delays Crypto Tax Plans Following Lawsuits From Crypto Groups

Illinois has agreed to delay implementation of the crypto tax law, which was set to take effect on January 1, 2027. This follows lawsuits from crypto groups, which filed for a preliminary injunction to block the law from taking effect at the start of next year.

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Illinois Agrees To Delay Crypto Tax Plans By Six Months

A court filing shows that the state has delayed plans to tax crypto transactions until July 2027. The state filed an agreed motion with plaintiffs, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Illinois Blockchain Association for a preliminary injunction and asked the court to set July 1, 2027, as the law’s effective date instead of January 1, 2027.

This follows filings from crypto groups seeking a preliminary injunction to block the law from taking effect on January 1. The Crypto Council for Innovation and Blockchain Association argued that the crypto tax law would force them and their members to spend millions of dollars trying to comply with the Act on an expedited basis.

Furthermore, they argued that the crypto industry would suffer irreparable harm even if compliance were possible. Meanwhile, the Digital Chamber described the tax law as unfair, as crypto activities receive a different treatment from similar activities involving traditional assets.

Notably, the crypto tax law imposes a 0.2% levy on certain crypto transactions. The law doesn’t factor in the de minimis rule, which has also drawn criticism, as daily transactions could also face a similar 0.2% levy.

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Congress Works To Establish A Comprehensive Framework

Amid the legal battle to block Illinois crypto tax law, Congress is moving to establish a comprehensive taxation framework for the crypto industry. A U.S. House panel advanced a crypto tax bill last month, and it now heads to the House floor.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans introduced a tax bill for the crypto industry earlier this week. This comes amid the setback to the CLARITY Act, which would provide a market structure for the crypto industry.

However, these bills could face a setback, with Democrats currently on track to at least flip one chamber in Congress. This could further delay passage of these crypto bills, as Democrats may prioritize other agenda items over crypto. It is worth noting that all Democrats voted against the CLARITY Act during the cloture vote last month.