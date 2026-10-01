Home / Crypto News / Illinois Delays Crypto Tax Plans Following Lawsuits From Crypto Groups

Illinois Delays Crypto Tax Plans Following Lawsuits From Crypto Groups

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • The Illinois government filed an agreed motion for a preliminary injunction.
  • They propose to delay the plans to implement the tax law until July.
  • The crypto tax law was meant to go into effect on January 1, 2027.
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Illinois has agreed to delay implementation of the crypto tax law, which was set to take effect on January 1, 2027. This follows lawsuits from crypto groups, which filed for a preliminary injunction to block the law from taking effect at the start of next year.

Illinois Agrees To Delay Crypto Tax Plans By Six Months

A court filing shows that the state has delayed plans to tax crypto transactions until July 2027. The state filed an agreed motion with plaintiffs, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Illinois Blockchain Association for a preliminary injunction and asked the court to set July 1, 2027, as the law’s effective date instead of January 1, 2027.

This follows filings from crypto groups seeking a preliminary injunction to block the law from taking effect on January 1. The Crypto Council for Innovation and Blockchain Association argued that the crypto tax law would force them and their members to spend millions of dollars trying to comply with the Act on an expedited basis.

Furthermore, they argued that the crypto industry would suffer irreparable harm even if compliance were possible. Meanwhile, the Digital Chamber described the tax law as unfair, as crypto activities receive a different treatment from similar activities involving traditional assets.

Notably, the crypto tax law imposes a 0.2% levy on certain crypto transactions. The law doesn’t factor in the de minimis rule, which has also drawn criticism, as daily transactions could also face a similar 0.2% levy.

Congress Works To Establish A Comprehensive Framework

Amid the legal battle to block Illinois crypto tax law, Congress is moving to establish a comprehensive taxation framework for the crypto industry. A U.S. House panel advanced a crypto tax bill last month, and it now heads to the House floor.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans introduced a tax bill for the crypto industry earlier this week. This comes amid the setback to the CLARITY Act, which would provide a market structure for the crypto industry.

However, these bills could face a setback, with Democrats currently on track to at least flip one chamber in Congress. This could further delay passage of these crypto bills, as Democrats may prioritize other agenda items over crypto. It is worth noting that all Democrats voted against the CLARITY Act during the cloture vote last month.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.