Summary

Lune.fi describes itself as a crypto exchange platform, a non-custodial aggregator that pulls liquidity from 1inch, ChangeNOW, LI.FI and Uniswap on one interface.

The platform is said to feature a Smart Routing Engine that scans the liquidity sources in real time before automatically selecting the most efficient path for users to trade, giving them the best price.

Beyond swaps, the platform also offers Lune Earn, a yield product offering up to 29.5% a year. It also features a partner program. This Lune review will take a look at these elements in detail.

Lune.fi Quick Verdict

Lune works for users who want simple wallet-to-wallet swaps without creating an exchange account. With its four liquidity sources, the platform has a strong swapping system. The fact that users don’t need to sign up to make a swap makes it a streamlined platform. With real-time status tracking and the ability to buy crypto using Visa and Mastercard, Lune has a flexible ecosystem.

The platform is not built for active trading or order books, but is meant for one-off conversions and should be treated as such. The Earn program is a good addition, but many of its details, like reserves and audits, are not available presently on the website.

Ratings 4.5 / 5 Supported Assets 4.5 Liquidity 4.5 Customer support 4.5 User Experience 4.5

What Is Lune.fi?

Lune.fi is best described as a non-custodial software interface. According to the legal disclaimer that the platform has provided at the bottom of its home page, the platform does not hold user assets or oversee transaction execution. All the swaps that the platform facilitates are done through third-party liquidity providers: ChangeNOW, 1inch, Uniswap, and LI.FI.

Since the platform only acts as a passthrough for a single transaction, there is nothing sitting on the platform between the swaps. Lune states that its no-deposit and account-free model means funds are never being parked in the servers.

The platform, from the information available, has a simple system, suitable for a single transaction by beginners and even institutional traders. Furthermore, the platform is accessible worldwide through the website and also its Telegram Mini App.

While the swap mechanisms don’t require users to create an account, using the Lune Earn product does.

How to Use Lune.fi: Step by Step Guide

The official website has highlighted three steps through which Lune runs swaps:

Configure Your Swap

Users must select the asset pair and enter the amount in the asset they want to swap and the name of the asset they want to swap into. The aggregator then calculates the best market rate. After reviewing the rate, users are advised to enter the destination wallet address. Before proceeding any further, they must check the address and the network since Lune explicitly states that users are solely responsible for the transaction process.

Make a Deposit

In response to the details entered in the previous step, Lune generates a unique deposit address and the exact amount required to make the swap. To initiate the transaction, users must send crypto from their personal wallet.

Receive Your Payout

Lune states that once the deposit is confirmed on the blockchain, the platform automatically sends the funds to the specified address. Users can then track the funds in real time or through updates they receive via their email.

Lune Features

The following is a breakdown of Lune’s key features:

Smart Routing Across Four Liquidity Sources

Lune aggregates liquidity from four sources: 1inch, ChangeNOW, LI.FI and Uniswap, giving users a mix of CEX-style and DEX liquidity. Lune also takes measures to cut slippage by scanning the liquidity sources in real time and picking the best route automatically.

Account-Free Swaps

Lune lets users swap cryptos without needing to sign up. The platform has made it part of its AML policy, stating that it does not require identity verification to make an exchange. But if Lune deems a transaction high-risk, it can pause it and ask the user for proof of funds.

Buy Crypto With a Card

Lune states that users can “buy crypto worldwide” through Visa and Mastercard. For fiat, the swap widget picks EUR by default. To facilitate crypto purchases through fiat, Lune.fi integrates a third-party infrastructure.

Real-Time Process Monitoring

Lune states that it provides live updates at every stage of the exchange. That way, users can maintain full oversight over their information, which is backed by automated monitoring protocols.

Lune Earn Pools

The Lune Earn Program features three pools, each with separate infrastructure and a separate sign-up system. These pools are USDC and USDT, ETH and BTC. According to the Earn page, the stablecoin pool offers an 18% yield for 1-day term and up to 29.5% for a 360-day term. In the case of ETH and BTC pools, the yield ranges from 14% up to 21.5%. The Earn program does not require any KYC and starts at $10.

Partner Program

Lune also features a partner program that offers a fixed 1% of every deposit a referred user makes into the Earn program. The condition is that the commission is only withdrawable if the referred deposit stays active for 30 days.

24/7 Support

Lune offers multiple ways to reach customer support. There is live chat, and also a ticket-based help desk.

Is Lune.fi Legit?

Lune does not disclose much of its information. The founding year detail is absent. However, it does have established liquidity providers, and user reviews on Trustpilot have been positive.

The platform is rated 4.4 out of 5 on Trustpilot, with some users calling it the “most positive discovery,” while others are simply saying “everything works well.” Overall, if we consider customer reactions and liquidity providers, Lune.fi feels legit.

Final Verdict

Lune presents itself as a simple, account-free swap aggregator built on four known liquidity sources. That makes it fine for beginners making one-off conversions. For active traders that need a published fee schedule, Lune might not be the best fit.

The platform’s Earn program claims high, zero-KYC yields. But since it does not provide any audits, users should use the program with care. They must also do their own research before using the platform.

About Author About Author Edwin Munyui Edwin Munyui is a Research and Product Analyst with over seven years of experience covering cryptocurrency markets, blockchain infrastructure, prediction markets, and emerging financial technologies. He specializes in research-driven analysis, combining market data, industry developments, and broader economic trends to explain complex topics in a clear and practical way. At CoinGape, Edwin writes news, market analysis, and educational content that helps readers understand the developments shaping the digital asset ecosystem.