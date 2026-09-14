Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys Back $139M STRC Shares, Bitcoin Holdings Unchanged

Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy bought back more STRC shares last week, extending the streak of weekly buybacks under the repurchase program. Meanwhile, it didn’t buy or sell any BTC last week, as holdings remain unchanged.

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Strategy Buys Back More STR Shares

An SEC filing shows that the Bitcoin treasury firm bought back just over 1.4 million STRC shares for $139.3 million last week. The firm noted that it used some of the cash from its USD cash pool to fund this latest buyback.

Strategy now holds USD Reserve and USD cash of $5.10 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively. The filing showed that the BTC treasury firm did not sell any shares under its at-the-market (ATM) program last week, marking the second consecutive week it did not sell any MSTR shares.

The STRC stock continues to trade just below its par value of $100 despite the company’s recent weekly buybacks. STRC is currently trading around $98, up over 3% in the last month, according to TradingView data.

Meanwhile, the MSTR stock has gained over 34% in the last month, rising alongside Bitcoin, which is up over 22% during this period. However, the Strategy stock is trading flat today at around $132, up less than 1%, according to TradingView data.

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Bitcoin Holdings Remain Unchanged

Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings remain unchanged as the firm did not buy or sell any BTC last week. The company still holds 845,050 BTC, which it acquired for $63.73 billion at an average price of $75,412.

This marks the second consecutive week that it has not bought or sold any BTC. As CoinGape reported last week, Strategy paused its Bitcoin buys just a week after it resumed its weekly purchases with a 4,603 BTC buy.

The focus has been mainly on the STRC buybacks as the Bitcoin treasury firm looks to drive the preferred security back to its par value. Earlier this year, Strategy sold STRC shares under the ATM program to fund much of its weekly BTC buys. However, it paused those buys at some point and sold some holdings to build up the cash reserve, pay STRC dividends, and kickstart the buyback program.

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