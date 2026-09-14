Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys Back $139M STRC Shares, Bitcoin Holdings Unchanged

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys Back $139M STRC Shares, Bitcoin Holdings Unchanged

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Strategy bought back STRC shares last week as it maintains the streak under the buyback program.
  • It didn't sell or buy any Bitcoin last week.
  • The MSTR stock is up less than 1% in premarket trading.
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Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy bought back more STRC shares last week, extending the streak of weekly buybacks under the repurchase program. Meanwhile, it didn’t buy or sell any BTC last week, as holdings remain unchanged.

Strategy Buys Back More STR Shares

An SEC filing shows that the Bitcoin treasury firm bought back just over 1.4 million STRC shares for $139.3 million last week. The firm noted that it used some of the cash from its USD cash pool to fund this latest buyback.

Strategy now holds USD Reserve and USD cash of $5.10 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively. The filing showed that the BTC treasury firm did not sell any shares under its at-the-market (ATM) program last week, marking the second consecutive week it did not sell any MSTR shares.

The STRC stock continues to trade just below its par value of $100 despite the company’s recent weekly buybacks. STRC is currently trading around $98, up over 3% in the last month, according to TradingView data.

Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, the MSTR stock has gained over 34% in the last month, rising alongside Bitcoin, which is up over 22% during this period. However, the Strategy stock is trading flat today at around $132, up less than 1%, according to TradingView data.

Source: TradingView

Bitcoin Holdings Remain Unchanged

Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings remain unchanged as the firm did not buy or sell any BTC last week. The company still holds 845,050 BTC, which it acquired for $63.73 billion at an average price of $75,412.

This marks the second consecutive week that it has not bought or sold any BTC. As CoinGape reported last week, Strategy paused its Bitcoin buys just a week after it resumed its weekly purchases with a 4,603 BTC buy.

The focus has been mainly on the STRC buybacks as the Bitcoin treasury firm looks to drive the preferred security back to its par value. Earlier this year, Strategy sold STRC shares under the ATM program to fund much of its weekly BTC buys. However, it paused those buys at some point and sold some holdings to build up the cash reserve, pay STRC dividends, and kickstart the buyback program.

To trade the MSTR and STRC stocks, check out Best Platforms to Trade Tokenized Stocks

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.