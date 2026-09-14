Bittensor’s TAO Goes Live on Robinhood Chain via Chainlink CCIP After Base Expansion

Bittensor’s TAO is now live on Robinhood Chain. Forever Money built the bridge using Chainlink CCIP, giving the leading decentralized-AI token a 1:1 native presence on a second major chain.

The move follows TAO’s August expansion onto Base. It arrives on an L2 that already processes billions in weekly DEX volume.

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How the Bridge Works, and What It Means for TAO Holders

Forever Money operates the bridge. Chainlink CCIP handles all cross-chain settlement underneath. The result is a 1:1 representation of TAO on Robinhood Chain. No subnet economy moves.

Bittensor’s underlying consensus stays untouched. That distinction matters. Bridged TAO is wrapped access, not a migration. Smart-contract and redemption risk sit with Forever Money and CCIP. This is not a listing on Robinhood’s brokerage app.

Still, the distribution angle is real. Robinhood Chain launched in July as an Arbitrum Orbit L2 that adopted Chainlink as its official oracle from day one. Within weeks, it flipped Base to claim the No. 2 spot on Uniswap.

That is the liquidity environment TAO is now entering. For holders, the bull case is simple. More chains mean more wallets, more pool depth, and more potential liquidity.

The bear case is equally plain: Robinhood Chain volume has been meme-heavy. TAO can get bridged into a thin tape and see little real impact if pools stay shallow.

Chainlink’s own post confirmed the integration as part of ten new integrations across four chains.

As Standard Chartered analysts have noted, CCIP’s role in tokenization and cross-chain finance continues to grow. Standard Chartered Sets $200 LINK Target and TAO using those same rails is consistent with how Robinhood Chain was designed from the ground up.

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The Bigger Picture: AI Tokens Are Hunting Liquidity Beyond Crypto Natives

TAO already has a strong institutional backstory. Grayscale filed to convert its GTAO trust into a spot Bittensor ETF, the first such filing for a Bittensor product.

Grayscale Files for First Bittensor ETF, earlier this year, the token rallied 18% as US restrictions on Anthropic AI models pushed investors toward decentralized alternatives.

DCG subsidiary Yuma continues to back its core development. DCG Backs Bittensor Development. A retail L2 bridge is the distribution counterpart to all that institutional groundwork.

The timing also fits a broader narrative shift. Arthur Hayes recently argued in a CoinGape column that AI agents will eventually need a currency tied directly to compute.

TAO sits squarely inside that conversation. Being accessible on a high-throughput consumer chain makes it a more viable settlement token for on-chain agents and vaults.

On the market side, TAO is trading in the mid-$230s at time of writing. The token spiked toward $265 on September 7 after the Robinhood Chain news broke, then gave back part of those gains.

Robinhood Chain has kept on-chain activity high, posting over $2.66M in single-day app revenue. Whether TAO pools on that chain gain depth will be the real test.

One catalyst remains to watch. Forever Money posted on September 14 that something big is coming this week.

Stay tuned, something big is coming this week! We're cooking, thanks for the update fam — ForeverMoney (@forevermoney_ai) September 14, 2026

A wallet integration, a vault, or a further chain expansion could follow. Treat this as a distribution upgrade for a top AI token. The retail listing story is still being written.

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