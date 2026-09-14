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Bitget Protection Fund Tops $382M Average Valuation As Bitcoin Rallies

Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Bitget Ranks Second In Top Crypto Derivatives Liquidity In H1 2026: CoinGlass

Bitget’s Protection Fund averaged a valuation of $382 million during August 2026. Bitcoin’s strong recovery during the second half of the month was a positive outcome for the reserve.

Bitget Reveals Whopping $382M Valuation of Protection Fund

The fund began August at a monthly low of $345.3 million. Its value went up later to $441.5M on August 27. It was always above Bitget’s initial commitment of $300 million for the month.

A big contributor to the fund’s dollar value was Bitcoin. This exchange had 5,500 BTC in reserve. The Bitcoin price range was between $62,773 and $80,268 on a daily basis in August.

The latest Bitget report mentioned that Bitcoin started the month at $62,773 on August 1. The BTC price was then gaining traction in the second half of August. It crossed the $80,000 mark before giving back some gains near the end of the month.

Bitget
Bitget Protection Fund report for August 2026. Source: Bitget

Bitcoin price closed August at $78,553. That was over 25% higher than the price at the start of August. The shift also resulted in a higher dollar value of Bitget’s BTC-based reserve.

The Protection Fund ended August at roughly $432 million. The value of it on average monthly basis was $382 million.

The Protection Fund was established by Bitget in 2022. The reserve is established to act as an additional security to customers’ assets in times of significant market disruption. The fund’s valuation is published on Bitget regularly.

The reporting provides visibility of the value of the reserve to the user, the company said. Its holdings may change in dollar value due to the price changes in cryptocurrencies.

“Strong markets don’t reduce the need for strong safeguards,” stated Bitget CEO Gracy Chen. She then added, “As our ecosystem expands across asset classes, user protection and transparency have to scale with it. Maintaining substantial onchain reserves and making their value publicly visible is part of building that trust into the platform.”

A Look At The Proof-of-Reserves Stance

However, the Protection Fund is not part of Bitget’s Proof of Reserves system. Instead, the crypto exchange noted that the PoR remains in surplus with large holdings of assets held by users.

Bitget applies two mechanisms separately to its system to serve as its security system. Proof of Reserves is evidence of backing of assets. There is an extra pool of potential extreme events through the Protection Fund.

The numbers come as Bitget accelerates the rollout of its Universal Exchange (UEX) business model.The numbers come with Bitget developing the UEX, or Universal Exchange, model. The platform is going beyond traditional crypto trading.

It is now an ecosystem of crypto assets, tokenized stocks and commodities. The platform is also to be expanded to other financial markets.

For further context, Bitget is a Universal Exchange that provides a variety of services to investors around the globe. Hence, the overall UEX strategy aims to combine several asset classes on a single trading platform. The expansion has also brought a greater emphasis to reserve visibility and asset protection. The Protection Fund’s valuation changed from $345.3 million in August to as high as $441.5 million due to the surge in Bitcoin’s price from $62,773 to $78,553.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.