Bitget Protection Fund Tops $382M Average Valuation As Bitcoin Rallies

Bitget’s Protection Fund averaged a valuation of $382 million during August 2026. Bitcoin’s strong recovery during the second half of the month was a positive outcome for the reserve.

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Bitget Reveals Whopping $382M Valuation of Protection Fund

The fund began August at a monthly low of $345.3 million. Its value went up later to $441.5M on August 27. It was always above Bitget’s initial commitment of $300 million for the month.

A big contributor to the fund’s dollar value was Bitcoin. This exchange had 5,500 BTC in reserve. The Bitcoin price range was between $62,773 and $80,268 on a daily basis in August.

The latest Bitget report mentioned that Bitcoin started the month at $62,773 on August 1. The BTC price was then gaining traction in the second half of August. It crossed the $80,000 mark before giving back some gains near the end of the month.

Bitcoin price closed August at $78,553. That was over 25% higher than the price at the start of August. The shift also resulted in a higher dollar value of Bitget’s BTC-based reserve.

The Protection Fund ended August at roughly $432 million. The value of it on average monthly basis was $382 million.

The Protection Fund was established by Bitget in 2022. The reserve is established to act as an additional security to customers’ assets in times of significant market disruption. The fund’s valuation is published on Bitget regularly.

The reporting provides visibility of the value of the reserve to the user, the company said. Its holdings may change in dollar value due to the price changes in cryptocurrencies.

“Strong markets don’t reduce the need for strong safeguards,” stated Bitget CEO Gracy Chen. She then added, “As our ecosystem expands across asset classes, user protection and transparency have to scale with it. Maintaining substantial onchain reserves and making their value publicly visible is part of building that trust into the platform.”

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A Look At The Proof-of-Reserves Stance

However, the Protection Fund is not part of Bitget’s Proof of Reserves system. Instead, the crypto exchange noted that the PoR remains in surplus with large holdings of assets held by users.

Bitget applies two mechanisms separately to its system to serve as its security system. Proof of Reserves is evidence of backing of assets. There is an extra pool of potential extreme events through the Protection Fund.

The numbers come as Bitget accelerates the rollout of its Universal Exchange (UEX) business model.The numbers come with Bitget developing the UEX, or Universal Exchange, model. The platform is going beyond traditional crypto trading.

It is now an ecosystem of crypto assets, tokenized stocks and commodities. The platform is also to be expanded to other financial markets.

For further context, Bitget is a Universal Exchange that provides a variety of services to investors around the globe. Hence, the overall UEX strategy aims to combine several asset classes on a single trading platform. The expansion has also brought a greater emphasis to reserve visibility and asset protection. The Protection Fund’s valuation changed from $345.3 million in August to as high as $441.5 million due to the surge in Bitcoin’s price from $62,773 to $78,553.