Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Bitcoin, ETH, XRP Rally Under Threat As September 16 Fed Rate Hike Odds Surge To 86%

Bitcoin, ETH, XRP Rally Under Threat As September 16 Fed Rate Hike Odds Surge To 86%

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Will BTC, ETH, and XRP Show Further Signs of Recovery?

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP brace for a new macroeconomic challenge as the odds of a Fed rate hike at its meeting on September 16 have surged.

Bitcoin Faces Key Test Ahead of September 15 FOMC Meeting

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of a 25 bps hike in the Fed’s target range from 350-375 to 375-400 has increased to 86.5%. The probability was around 70% before the latest inflation report. It would be the first increase in three years, and traders are also factoring in further increases.

The turnaround came after data revealed that the U.S. CPI inflation increased 3.4% in August from a year ago. This has weighed on the Bitcoin and overall crypto market decently.

However, the market outlook is not entirely in line with the economists. A Bloomberg survey of Fed policy makers showed that few economists anticipated any changes in the rate at their Sept. 15-16 meeting or on their next rate decision in December 2027. Fewer than 13 percent of the 48 who responded predicted an increase this month.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s technicals are still leaning towards a continuation higher, albeit there are increasing chances of a Fed rate hike. Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe wrote on X, “#Bitcoin is in the stage where you’d want to see a slight consolidation here.”

Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price chart today. Source: Michaël van de Poppe | X

His Bitcoin analysis chart indicates that Bitcoin is making progress to absorb its prior drop down and push towards a significant resistance zone at $90,000-$92,000. Van de Poppe thinks more sideways action will be seen before another positive move. He wrote that “the next impulse upwards is towards $90,000 and potentially even $92,000.”

The analyst also said that bull markets tend not to experience major pullbacks. “Much rather, you’ll have short consolidations and corrections where price stagnates sideways,” he wrote.

Ethereum Price Eyes Surge To $3,000

Ethereum is on the verge of another milestone technical hurdle as well, which is akin to Bitcoin. The black Ethereum chart by analyst Ted Pillows shows that ETH is around $2,535, and there is a current resistance at $2,547-$2,550.

Ethereum price
Ethereum price analysis chart. Source: Ted Pillows | X

Pillows noted that, “ETH is back at its $2,550 resistance level.” His chart indicates that the next significant resistance level is just over $2,800 and the next significant support levels are at about $2,215 and $1,965. If the weekly chart continues to hold above $2550, then the path is cleared for moving into the higher resistance area.

Pillows added, “A weekly close above this could push Ethereum to $3,000.”

XRP Retests Decisive $1.35 Support

XRP price
XRP price chart today. Source: TradingView

According to Ali Martinez aka Ali Charts, XRP is facing a more precarious situation. The XRP price chart displays a drop of approximately 20% over a period of three weeks, dropping from $1.70 to $1.35.

About 90 million XRP were sold or redistributed by whales in the past week, Martinez said. The graph below displays the individual network traffic, revealing a 90.18% drop in the number of addresses that were active on a daily basis, from 388,492 to 38,163.

The XRP support chart shows that $1.35 is a particularly important price for XRP tokens, with 2.29 billion tokens already being transacted at that price. Martinez wrote that “The $1.35 support level is decisive.” If XRP can maintain the level and recover $1.38, he expects it to move back to $1.60 and possibly $1.68.

The Fed’s decision is particularly significant for the crypto trader, given the significance of borrowing costs for financial conditions for risk assets, especially in a crypto environment.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.