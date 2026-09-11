Home / Crypto News / Standard Chartered Predicts 5x Rally in SKY Crypto Token Price

Standard Chartered Predicts 5x Rally in SKY Crypto Token Price

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Standard Chartered Predicts 5x Rally in SKY Crypto Token Price

Highlights

  • Standard Chartered predicts SKY crypto token will rally to $0.325 by 2028.
  • Geoff Kendrick cites growth in Sky’s USDS stablecoin, growing onchain lending, and staking rewards.
  • SKY forecast implies the token will roughly track Ethereum and outperform Bitcoin through 2028.
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Standard Chartered predicts a massive rally in decentralized lending protocol Sky’s crypto token SKY. The bank expects broader adoption of Sky’s USDS stablecoin and growth in onchain lending amid strong demand from traditional finance (tradFi).

SKY Crypto to Reach $0.325 by 2028, Standard Chartered Forecasts

Standard Chartered predicts SKY crypto token will rally to $0.325 by 2028 agents borrowing USDS and deploying it into yield strategies. The value rise is expected to come mainly from staking rewards, with token buybacks playing a smaller role.

Geoff Kendrick, global head of digital assets research at Standard Chartered, expected growth in Sky’s USDS stablecoin, growing onchain lending, and more value flowing to crypto token holders through staking rewards. Recently, Visa combined settlement data with onchain lending to help partners unlock new credit opportunities for stablecoin-linked card programs.

Kendrick compared Sky (formerly MakerDAO) to a federal bank. It issues a stablecoin, sets a governance framework, and charges borrowers a wholesale interest rate. Sky is already the third-largest stablecoin issuer after Tether and Circle, and the largest issuer of yield-bearing stablecoins.

Meanwhile, DeFiLlama data indicated sUSDS total value locked at about $4.5 billion with a 3.6% annualized yield. It projects the overall stablecoin market could reach $2 trillion by the end of 2028, though the share that will be yield-bearing remains uncertain.

Token to Rally with Broader Crypto Market

The bank claims the SKY crypto forecast implies the token will roughly track Ethereum and outperform Bitcoin through 2028. Notably, Standard Chartered predicted Ethereum to $18,000 and Bitcoin price rally to $300,000 by 2028.

SKY crypto token price has jumped 2% from the 24-hour low of $0.0580 after the prediction, but is still down 14% in a week. Furthermore, the trading volume has increased by 10% in the last 24 hours, indicating a rise in interest among traders despite today’s CPI inflation data.

CoinGlass data showed massive buying in the derivatives market in the last 24 hours. The total SKY futures open interest jumped 1.80% to almost $30 million in the past hour. Futures OI on Binance climbed more than 2%, signaling bullish sentiment among derivatives traders.

Traders looking to capitalize on these price forecasts can utilize the best crypto futures trading platforms to manage their leveraged derivatives positions.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.