Visa Doubles Down on Onchain Lending for Stablecoin-Linked Cards, Fintechs

Visa on Tuesday said it is pushing onchain lending deeper into everyday payments, saying it will combine its settlement data with blockchain credit infrastructure. This will enable stablecoin-linked card issuers and fintechs tap working capital as they scale.

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Visa Combines Settlement Data and Onchain Lending for Stablecoin Cards Issuers

In an official announcement on September 8, Visa introduced an onchain credit model combining VisaNet data with blockchain lending to fund stablecoin card programs. Onchain lending has recorded more than $694 billion in stablecoin-denominated loans since 2020.

By combining VisaNet settlement data with blockchain lending, Visa is helping its partners unlock new financing opportunities for stablecoin-linked card programs. This will not only help crypto markets but also support the businesses and payment experiences people use every day.

The data will help onchain lenders better understand their stablecoin card program, helping make evaluating financing opportunities easier.

“Stablecoins are not only changing how money moves, they’re creating opportunities to rethink the financial infrastructure that supports payments,” said Rubail Birwadker, global head of growth products and partnerships at Visa.

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Expands Deeper in Crypto Industry, Works with Credit Coop

Visa launched its Stablecoin Platform earlier this year. It enabled stablecoin settlement, expanded stablecoin-linked card programs, and helped financial institutions access new digital asset capabilities.

The company said more than 160 stablecoin-linked card programs now run on its network, with payment volume on those programs up nearly 200% year over year. Visa’s stablecoin settlement volume surpassed a $20 billion annualized run rate.

Visa is also working with Credit Coop to provide working capital and settlement financing for card issuers and fintechs. It helps evaluate credit performance and support automated settlement financing.

As CoinGape reported earlier, the payments giant included five more blockchain networks, including Coinbase’s Base and Polygon, in its stablecoin settlement program. However, Visa is reportedly seeking a new stablecoin settlement and OTC partner after Mastercard acquired BVNK for up to $1.8 billion.

Also, Visa partnered with SBI Holdings and its crypto division SBI VC Trade to launch a new line of credit cards in Japan. The program aims to convert spending rewards into digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.

For people looking for more details on crypto cards, check our recommendations for the Best Crypto Cards, including credit, debit, and prepaid, in 2026.