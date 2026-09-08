Home / Crypto News / Visa Doubles Down on Onchain Lending for Stablecoin-Linked Cards, Fintechs

Visa Doubles Down on Onchain Lending for Stablecoin-Linked Cards, Fintechs

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Visa Doubles Down on Onchain Lending for Stablecoin-Linked Cards, Fintechs

Highlights

  • Visa combines its settlement data with blockchain credit infrastructure for stablecoin card partners.
  • This helps unlock new financing opportunities for stablecoin-linked card programs and fintechs.
  • Visa's stablecoin settlement volume surpassed a $20 billion.
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Visa on Tuesday said it is pushing onchain lending deeper into everyday payments, saying it will combine its settlement data with blockchain credit infrastructure. This will enable stablecoin-linked card issuers and fintechs tap working capital as they scale.

Visa Combines Settlement Data and Onchain Lending for Stablecoin Cards Issuers

In an official announcement on September 8, Visa introduced an onchain credit model combining VisaNet data with blockchain lending to fund stablecoin card programs. Onchain lending has recorded more than $694 billion in stablecoin-denominated loans since 2020.

By combining VisaNet settlement data with blockchain lending, Visa is helping its partners unlock new financing opportunities for stablecoin-linked card programs. This will not only help crypto markets but also support the businesses and payment experiences people use every day.

The data will help onchain lenders better understand their stablecoin card program, helping make evaluating financing opportunities easier.

“Stablecoins are not only changing how money moves, they’re creating opportunities to rethink the financial infrastructure that supports payments,” said Rubail Birwadker, global head of growth products and partnerships at Visa.

Expands Deeper in Crypto Industry, Works with Credit Coop

Visa launched its Stablecoin Platform earlier this year. It enabled stablecoin settlement, expanded stablecoin-linked card programs, and helped financial institutions access new digital asset capabilities.

The company said more than 160 stablecoin-linked card programs now run on its network, with payment volume on those programs up nearly 200% year over year. Visa’s stablecoin settlement volume surpassed a $20 billion annualized run rate.

Visa is also working with Credit Coop to provide working capital and settlement financing for card issuers and fintechs. It helps evaluate credit performance and support automated settlement financing.

As CoinGape reported earlier, the payments giant included five more blockchain networks, including Coinbase’s Base and Polygon, in its stablecoin settlement program. However, Visa is reportedly seeking a new stablecoin settlement and OTC partner after Mastercard acquired BVNK for up to $1.8 billion.

Also, Visa partnered with SBI Holdings and its crypto division SBI VC Trade to launch a new line of credit cards in Japan. The program aims to convert spending rewards into digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.

For people looking for more details on crypto cards, check our recommendations for the Best Crypto Cards, including credit, debit, and prepaid, in 2026.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.