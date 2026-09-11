Senate’s Sept. 15 CLARITY Vote Turns Into Grassroots Showdown After $190M Crypto Political Push

Crypto groups and community banks have taken the CLARITY Act fight out of Washington, turning the August recess into a home-state lobbying war four days before the Senate’s Sept. 15 cloture vote.

The battle centers on whether crypto platforms can offer activity-based stablecoin rewards without pulling deposits from local banks.

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Crypto Takes the Fight to Senators’ Home States

The Senate vote is on the motion to proceed, not final passage. It needs 60 votes, while Republicans hold 53 seats.

A Sept. 15 cloture vote would therefore require at least seven Democrats or independents to cross over.

Stand With Crypto says its August campaign generated nearly 50,000 congressional contacts, alongside op-eds and events across states including Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Iowa.

Its broader network has about 3 million advocates, giving the campaign significant grassroots reach.

CoinGape has previously detailed Stand With Crypto’s 3 million advocates as the industry builds pressure ahead of the vote.

Banks have answered with their own field campaign. The Independent Community Bankers of America held meetings with senators outside the 24-member Banking Committee, warning that stablecoin rewards could compete with deposit accounts.

ABA, ICBA and all 77 state banking associations also urged the Senate to tighten the language. CoinGape has reported how banks still pushing a yield ban are shaping the final negotiations.

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Stablecoin Rewards Become the Investor Fault Line

The core dispute is simple. The GENIUS Act bars issuers from paying interest on idle payment-stablecoin balances, but banks argue exchanges and intermediaries can still create a yield-like loophole through rewards.

Crypto firms counter that rewards tied to trading, payments, or platform use are ordinary competition, not shadow banking.

That fight is already pulling rural Republicans into the debate. Sens. James Lankford and Mike Rounds have raised concerns about digital tokens competing with deposits and potentially weakening local lending.

The split mirrors the wider rural Republicans siding with banks on stablecoin rewards. The political stakes are also unusually high, with at least $190 million cited in crypto-related political spending.

Yet the market question is not only whether cloture passes. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has pressed the Senate to advance the bill, while Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says crypto can get regulatory clarity even if the Senate test fails.

Those competing paths are reflected in Bessent’s warning to the Senate and Armstrong’s “clarity either way”.

For investors, the immediate signal is the 60-vote hurdle and what follows it.

A failed cloture vote could leave U.S. market-structure reform stalled, while the SEC and CFTC pursue regulatory changes independently.

CoinGape has also flagged Galaxy cutting passage odds as the legislative window narrows.

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