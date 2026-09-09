Hunter Biden set to launch his LAPTOP meme coin on Wednesday, saying the token is a symbol of “resilience, redemption, and recovery.” The project sets aside 20% supply for crypto community airdrops, including wallets that lost money on Donald Trump’s TRUMP meme coin.

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Hunter Biden to Launch His LAPTOP Meme Coin on September 9

Former US President Joe Biden’s LAPTOP meme coin to debut on Coinbase’s Base network today. He attacked Donald Trump’s meme coin as a “grift,” citing that nearly one million TRUMP wallets have lost about $3.8 billion.

With LAPTOP, he vows to give back to the crypto community and charity by airdropping 20% of the token supply. This also includes people who lost money in TRUMP meme coin. The community will also benefit from a burn or charity mechanism based on the outcome of a pre-programmed list of public events. Hunter Biden says a major part goes to charity.

Hunter Biden warned buyers not to expect him to make the meme coin more valuable. “$LAPTOP isn’t just about owning something, it’s about saying something,” he added.

The meme coin is named after Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop controversy in 2019, whose later contents became a major political issue in the 2020 US presidential election.

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Tokenomics and Community Reactions

Project disclosures and Biden’s post describe a fixed 1 billion supply on Base, with about 35% unlocked at the token generation event (TGE) and the rest vesting over the next 36 months.

Founders, including Hunter Biden, are allocated 30% of the supply, which is locked for six months. These will get released over the next two years.

Also, 20% is set for airdrops, with 10% to be unlock on day one and 10% later. Moreover, 30% is allocated to “predictions,” 10% to liquidity, 5% to the foundation treasury, and 5% to charity.

Day-one claims are described as 100 million tokens, indicating 20 million for users with losses on TRUMP and 80 million for Hunter Biden’s Substack subscribers. Unclaimed day-one tokens are expected to burn after 30 days.

The LAPTOP meme coin launch has sparked mostly negative reactions. “After months of calling out Trump corruption, Hunter Biden is launching his own shitcoin called LAPTOP. Do not buy it,” said Coffeezilla. Popular trader Ansem also compared it to prior celebrity launches that went poorly.

Acquiring meme coins on Base typically requires decentralized swaps, making it crucial to evaluate the best crypto swapping sites to avoid high slippage and frontrunning.