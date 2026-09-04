Home / Crypto News / Breaking: Trump Demands Fed Rate Cut, Threatens To Halt Trade With Deficit Nations

Breaking: Trump Demands Fed Rate Cut, Threatens To Halt Trade With Deficit Nations

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
An image of U.S. President Donald Trump and his comment on the Fed rate cut

U.S. President Donald Trump increased the pressure on the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates on Friday amid fresh data that employers created 162,000 jobs in August. Trump also threatened to cut off trade with nations with large trade surpluses against the U.S.

Trump Pushes Fed For Lower Interest Rates

The latest U.S. jobs data showed that the economy was very strong, Trump said. He expects the numbers to help bring down borrowing costs. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, “Lower the interest rates because the U.S.A. is a much stronger credit than it was just a short time ago!”

He also claimed that interest rates in the U.S. should be notably lower than those in other economies. “We should have the lowest rate of any country in the World, like ‘the old days,’” Trump declared.

The remarks are part of the Federal Reserve’s deliberations on its next policy move. A better labor market would give the Fed less impetus to keep pushing interest rates even lower, and Trump is arguing that they’ve got to lower even further.

Trump Vows To Place Trade Barriers

Trump also linked the Fed’s monetary policy to the United States’ trade deficit, stating that he would halt trade with countries that run a huge surplus with the United States. “Lower the rate or I’ll stop trading with countries with which we have a deficit,” he wrote.

He said that lower interest rates would give the United States an edge and that interest rates were better than tariffs. Trump also urged the Fed to “be patriots for a change,” noting that high interest rates give an unfair advantage to the United States.

Bitcoin Drops Below $80K After Jobs Data

Bitcoin rallied off the charts in response to the positive employment data. BTC opened at $82,262.21 before reversing direction after the payrolls release, eventually hitting an intraday high of $82,262.21. The BTC price dropped from approximately $81,600 to almost $79,800 and is still below $80,000.

Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price chart today. Source: TradingView

The decline resulted in a number of leveraged liquidations. Over the course of four hours around the release, over $251 million in crypto positions lost their value, with around $216 million in long and $35.14 million in short positions going belly up.

If traders lower their expectations for rate cuts by the Fed, the robust jobs report might continue to put pressure on Bitcoin. Now, prediction markets show 54% odds of Fed rate hike in the September 15-16 FOMC meeting.

For assistance with prediction markets, visit our page on 7 Best Crypto Prediction Markets In 2026 – Top Platforms Reviewed.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.