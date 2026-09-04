Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Breaking: IMF Warns El Salvador’s Bitcoin Reserve Buying Will End Soon

Breaking: IMF Warns El Salvador’s Bitcoin Reserve Buying Will End Soon

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Breaking: IMF Warns El Salvador's Bitcoin Reserve Buying Will End Soon

Highlights

  • El Salvador will not accumulate any additional Bitcoin other than verified private donations, says IMF.
  • The International Monetary Fund stated it has confirmed it did not spend any public funds to fuel recent Bitcoin reserves buildup.
  • The IMF and El Salvador signed an agreement to strengthen the regulation and oversight of digital assets in the country.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has made it clear that El Salvador’s Bitcoin stockpile growth is coming to an end under the nation’s financial aid arrangement. Future acquisitions of the government’s Bitcoin holdings are not expected beyond those that are verified by private donation, the Fund said.

This update comes on the heels of the IMF staff achieving staff-level agreement on the second and third reviews of El Salvador’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The country will benefit from approximately $140 million more in financing, if the Executive Board approves.

IMF Confirms Donations Fueled El Salvador’s Recent Bitcoin Reserve Growth

In February 2025, El Salvador joined the IMF 40-month EFF arrangement. The program offers approximately $1.4 billion in funding. The country’s Bitcoin policy has been closely monitored since then.

The IMF previously said the nation’s Bitcoin reserve did not change. Coins that turned up in the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund were part of other wallets held by the state.

The recently reviewed Bitcoin was the last one following that evaluation. The IMF said it provided records showing where those assets came from.

“Documentation has been provided verifying that Bitcoin accumulation since the first review reflects private donations and that no public resources were used,” the statement read.

The IMF also stated that there will be no further increase in the amount of bitcoin being accumulated beyond those that have been recorded with the donations.

Crypto Oversight Tightens As Chivo Moves To Private Control

The IMF and El Salvador also reached an agreement on additional measures to enhance the supervision of digital assets, in addition to Bitcoin. Among the measures are the tightening of the legal and regulatory environment for the crypto industry. Authorities will also enhance public sector digital asset supervision and risk management.

Changes have also been made at Chivo e-wallet. Majority ownership and local management are now in the hands of a private operator. The government has a minority stake. It also remains to protect customer assets as the aim of increasing transparency through state-controlled Bitcoin wallets is still being pushed for.

The IMF also painted a rosy economic picture for the country. Mission Chief Rodrigo Valdés Torres forecasted a real GDP growth of 4.5% for 2026. Strong inflows of remittances and tourist dollars, combined with increased investment and domestic consumption, are backing the forecast. The non-financial public sector primary surplus is projected to rise from 2.9% of GDP this year to 3.7% in 2027, as well, which is the Fund’s expectation.

For compliance-related help, visit our page on Best Crypto Compliance Companies and KYC Providers for Web3 Enterprises.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Bitcoin Unchanged as U.S. Strikes Three Iranian Oil Tankers After Attacks on Warships
FOMC Meeting Sept. 2026: Date, Schedule, Expectations and How To Watch?
US Rep. French Hill Bullish On CLARITY Act Approval Before Midterm Elections
Pakistan’s PVARA Sept. 5 Crypto Deadline Hits Today, Register or Shut Down
GoMining Hack Drains 600+ Wallets, Thieves Consolidate $2.8M in ETH

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
BC Game

Related Articles

an image of the Bitcoin logo

Bitcoin Unchanged as U.S. Strikes Three Iranian Oil Tankers After Attacks on Warships
ProShares crypto ETF symbols with SEC emblem shown amid crackdown on high-leverage ETF proposals.

SEC Clears Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana As Commodities Under Nasdaq Texas Rule Change
An image of U.S. President Donald Trump and his comment on the Fed rate cut

Breaking: Trump Demands Fed Rate Cut, Threatens To Halt Trade With Deficit Nations
an image of the Bitcoin logo

Breaking: Bitcoin Tumbles As Non-Farm Payrolls Surge To 162K In August
Bitcoin Price Outlook After Fed Holds Rates at 3.5%-3.75% Amid Yield Fears

Bitcoin Eyes Non-Farm Payrolls Data, Will It Ease Fed Rate Hike Worries?
US CFTC, Mike Selig Urge Court to Dismiss CME Crypto Perpetuals Futures Lawsuit

US CFTC Urges Court to Dismiss CME Crypto Perpetuals Futures Lawsuit

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.