Home / Crypto News / What to Expect from US CPI as Morgan Stanley Sees Fed to Keep Rate Unchanged?

What to Expect from US CPI as Morgan Stanley Sees Fed to Keep Rate Unchanged?

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Investors await US CPI and PPI data for clearer signals on the Fed’s September decision.
  • Morgan Stanley expects the Federal Reserve to hold rates steady at its September meeting.
  • Stronger-than-expected jobs data has increased concerns over a potentially hawkish Fed stance.
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The crypto market, as well as the broader financial sector, now awaits the upcoming US CPI data for cues on the potential move of the Federal Reserve with its rate hike plan. Morgan Stanley offered temporary relief earlier today, saying that it expects the US central bank to keep the rates unchanged at its September gathering.

However, the latest US jobs data has fueled discussions, as it has topped Wall Street expectations. With the hotter-than-anticipated nonfarm payroll data weighing on investors’ sentiment, market participants now eagerly await the inflation data next week.

US CPI in Focus as Jobs Data Fuels Concern

The financial sector, as well as the crypto market, is eagerly waiting for next week’s US CPI and PPI inflation data for cues on economic health. Notably, concerns over a potential Fed rate hike in September are already weighing on market sentiment, given the current inflationary pressures.

On the other hand, the latest US Nonfarm Payroll data showed that the nation has added 162K jobs, soaring past the Wall Street expectations of 53K. This has further amplified concerns, as the data suggests that the economy stayed resilient despite the soaring prices.

In other words, it would allow the US Federal Reserve to move with hawkish monetary policy plans, which in turn could hamper riskier assets like crypto. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of a likely Fed rate hike now sit at over 60%.

Crypto Market Eyes US CPI And Fed Rate Hike Odds
Source: CME FedWatch Tool

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley said that the August US CPI is expected to come in at 0.23% on a monthly basis, as compared to 0.1% recorded in the prior month. The bank also suggested that core PCE inflation will come in at 0.2%, while the revision data will lower the annual core inflation to 3.1% from 3.3%.

Morgan Stanley Expects Fed to Hold Rate

In a recent X post, market commentator Walter Bloomberg said that Morgan Stanley expects the US Fed to maintain its policy rate at their September gathering. Although this comment has offered some relief to market participants, the stronger-than-anticipated US jobs data has dampened sentiment.

As a result, Bitcoin and the broader crypto market retreated today, signaling the cautious stance of investors. It’s worth noting that earlier this week, JPMorgan also said that it expects the US CPI to be more crucial than the jobs data to gauge the Fed’s stance on its rate plans.

Having said that, investors are now treading cautiously ahead of the US CPI and PPI inflation data next week. If the data exceeds market expectations, it could wipe out the recent surge in the crypto market, while raising bets of a potential 25 bps Fed rate hike in September.

Meanwhile, investors looking to hedge their portfolios against macroeconomic uncertainty are increasingly utilizing the best crypto prediction markets to trade binary outcomes on Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.