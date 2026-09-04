Strategy’s Michael Saylor Defends Bitcoin Advocacy in the US, Calls BTC a Commodity

Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has defended public Bitcoin advocacy in the United States as protected free speech. He has also called Bitcoin a commodity rather than a security, while stressing that fraud remains illegal.

Ad

Ad

Michael Saylor Backs Public Bitcoin Advocacy

Saylor has argued that Americans do not need a license to discuss Bitcoin or publicly recommend owning the asset. His comments are drawing attention as Washington continues working on broader rules for the cryptocurrency market.

“In America, you don’t need a license to discuss Bitcoin, advocate for it, or publicly recommend owning it,” Saylor wrote.

He added, “Bitcoin is a commodity, not a security,” while separating Bitcoin advocacy from illegal market conduct. Saylor also stated that fraud and manipulation remain prohibited under existing laws.

The Strategy chairman has repeatedly supported wider Bitcoin adoption through public comments and his company’s treasury strategy. His latest remarks are focusing specifically on public discussion and recommendations involving BTC.

Ad

Ad

CLARITY Act Debate Continues in Washington

Saylor’s comments are arriving as lawmakers continue preparing for a September 15 procedural vote on the CLARITY Act.

The National Sheriffs’ Association has now shifted its position on the legislation from opposition to neutral. The group had previously raised concerns about illicit finance enforcement under the proposed regulatory framework.

Senator Cynthia Lummis has welcomed the change while calling for lawmakers to advance the legislation. She has argued that the bill would provide law enforcement with additional tools against illicit crypto finance.

The CLARITY Act is seeking clearer divisions between federal agencies overseeing digital asset markets. However, lawmakers are still negotiating several provisions before the legislation can complete the Senate process.

However, the September 15 vote is procedural and would allow the Senate to advance consideration of the legislation, but it would not represent final passage of the bill.

MSTR Still Falling Despite Resumed Bitcoin Purchases

Saylor’s latest remarks are also following Strategy’s return to Bitcoin purchases after a roughly 10-week buying pause.

As we reported, Strategy has acquired 4,603 BTC for approximately $369.7 million at an average price of $80,318 per Bitcoin, increasing the holdings to 845,050 BTC.

Despite the buys, Strategy shares are trading lower, even as Saylor maintains his public support for Bitcoin and the company resumes BTC purchases.

At press time, the MSTR stock had fallen by about 4.2% to $138.74 as Bitcoin faced renewed volatility following the latest U.S. employment data. Despite recent multi-week momentum fueled by stabilizing macroeconomic updates, the MSTR stock remains down 56% over the last 12 months.