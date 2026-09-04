Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Strategy’s Michael Saylor Defends Bitcoin Advocacy in the US, Calls BTC a Commodity

Strategy’s Michael Saylor Defends Bitcoin Advocacy in the US, Calls BTC a Commodity

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Strategy's Michael Saylor Defends Bitcoin Advocacy in the US, Calls BTC a Commodity

Highlights

  • Michael Saylor says Americans can discuss and recommend Bitcoin without a license.
  • The CLARITY Act faces a September 15 procedural vote as the NSA shifts to neutral.
  • MSTR stock fell about 4.2% to $138.74 despite Strategy resuming Bitcoin purchases.
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Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has defended public Bitcoin advocacy in the United States as protected free speech. He has also called Bitcoin a commodity rather than a security, while stressing that fraud remains illegal.

Michael Saylor Backs Public Bitcoin Advocacy

Saylor has argued that Americans do not need a license to discuss Bitcoin or publicly recommend owning the asset. His comments are drawing attention as Washington continues working on broader rules for the cryptocurrency market.

“In America, you don’t need a license to discuss Bitcoin, advocate for it, or publicly recommend owning it,” Saylor wrote.

He added, “Bitcoin is a commodity, not a security,” while separating Bitcoin advocacy from illegal market conduct. Saylor also stated that fraud and manipulation remain prohibited under existing laws.

The Strategy chairman has repeatedly supported wider Bitcoin adoption through public comments and his company’s treasury strategy. His latest remarks are focusing specifically on public discussion and recommendations involving BTC.

CLARITY Act Debate Continues in Washington

Saylor’s comments are arriving as lawmakers continue preparing for a September 15 procedural vote on the CLARITY Act.

The National Sheriffs’ Association has now shifted its position on the legislation from opposition to neutral. The group had previously raised concerns about illicit finance enforcement under the proposed regulatory framework.

Senator Cynthia Lummis has welcomed the change while calling for lawmakers to advance the legislation. She has argued that the bill would provide law enforcement with additional tools against illicit crypto finance.

The CLARITY Act is seeking clearer divisions between federal agencies overseeing digital asset markets. However, lawmakers are still negotiating several provisions before the legislation can complete the Senate process.

However, the September 15 vote is procedural and would allow the Senate to advance consideration of the legislation, but it would not represent final passage of the bill.

MSTR Still Falling Despite Resumed Bitcoin Purchases

Saylor’s latest remarks are also following Strategy’s return to Bitcoin purchases after a roughly 10-week buying pause.

As we reported, Strategy has acquired 4,603 BTC for approximately $369.7 million at an average price of $80,318 per Bitcoin, increasing the holdings to 845,050 BTC.

Despite the buys, Strategy shares are trading lower, even as Saylor maintains his public support for Bitcoin and the company resumes BTC purchases.

At press time, the MSTR stock had fallen by about 4.2% to $138.74 as Bitcoin faced renewed volatility following the latest U.S. employment data. Despite recent multi-week momentum fueled by stabilizing macroeconomic updates, the MSTR stock remains down 56% over the last 12 months.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.