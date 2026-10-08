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Trump Rules Out Strikes Against Iran Before Midterms, Bitcoin Climbs

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of Bitcoin logo and the U.S. and Iran flag

Highlights

  • Trump said that they will not strike Iran prior to the November 3 midterm elections.
  • He revealed that the U.S. is having "productive discussions" with Iran.
  • Bitcoin climbed rebounded above $81,000 following his statement.
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U.S. President Donald Trump has ruled out any potential strikes against Iran before the November 3 midterm elections, even as the war drags on. Bitcoin rebounded after his statement, while oil prices retreated on the back of the development, which signals de-escalation in the U.S.-Iran war.

Trump Says Won’t Strike Iran Soon, Bitcoin Rebounds

In a Truth Social post, the U.S. president assured that they will not attack Iran “at any time” prior to the November 3 midterm elections. This came as he revealed that the U.S. was having productive discussions with Iran.

Bitcoin rebounded on the back of his post, rising above the psychological $81,000 level, according to TradingView data. The BTC price has notably been on a steady decline since the start of the week as Treasury yields and oil prices rise amid inflation concerns stemming from Middle East uncertainty.

Source: TradingView

President Trump also said the Blockade will remain in place and added that oil continues to flow through the Strait of Hormuz at record levels. “22 Million Barrels, last night alone, with not one barrel coming from, or going to, Iran!” he claimed.

However, his statement signals a de-escalation in the U.S.-Iran war and comes less than a day after reports that the military was preparing strike options against Iran before the midterms. Both sides also continue to negotiate, with Iran presenting a peace plan to the U.S., which the latter has responded to.

According to a Tasnim reporter, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that they will respond to the U.S. proposal within the next few days. “We are currently reviewing the Americans’ views, and I think we will present our response within the next few days,” he said

With Trump’s statement, crypto traders have increased their bets that the U.S.-Iran ceasefire will last at least until mid-November. Data from the top crypto prediction market platform Polymarket shows a 60% chance that the ceasefire will last through November 15.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.