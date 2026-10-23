Home / Crypto News / $1.8T Franklin Templeton Gains Approval to List Bitcoin DRIP Strategy ETFs on Nasdaq

$1.8T Franklin Templeton Gains Approval to List Bitcoin DRIP Strategy ETFs on Nasdaq

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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$1.8T Franklin Templeton Gains Approval to List Bitcoin DRIP Strategy ETFs on Nasdaq

Highlights

  • Franklin Templeton received Nasdaq listing approval for two new Bitcoin DRIP strategy ETFs.
  • The DRIP structure offers passive Bitcoin accumulation directing stock dividends into Bitcoin.
  • Franklin spot Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) has drawn $335 million in total inflows
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Franklin Templeton, a $1.8 trillion AUM global asset manager, has received approval from Nasdaq to list two new Bitcoin ETFs with a DRIP strategy. This brings the company closer to launching Bitcoin ETFs that systematically convert stock dividends into BTC exposure.

According to the latest SEC filing, Franklin US Equity Bitcoin DRIP Index ETF and Franklin US Innovation Bitcoin DRIP Index ETF is now cleared to list and trade on Nasdaq under tickers FBEQ and FIBT. The ETFs will reinvest dividends from US stocks into Bitcoin.

Both Bitcoin ETFs track VettaFi indexes that combine traditional equity exposure with a rules-based Bitcoin allocation. Investment begins with 95% in U.S. stocks, either a large-cap 500 universe or a 100-stock innovation-focused Nasdaq list. Also, it has 5% in Bitcoin-related instruments.

Franklin Templeton Bitcoin ETFs Listing Approval from Nasdaq
Franklin Templeton Bitcoin ETFs Listing Approval from Nasdaq. Source: US SEC

Also Visit: Best Institutional Crypto Custody Providers in 2026

Instead of distributing dividends or reinvesting them in additional shares, the indexes systematically direct regular and special dividends into Bitcoin exposure on the day after each ex-dividend date.

Bitcoin weight is capped at 20%. Also, any allocation above 5% is cut back to 4.5%. BTC exposure comes through Bitcoin ETPs and other instruments offered by Franklin Templeton. Both ETFs have a management fee of just 0.09%.

The structure offers investors a passive way to accumulate limited Bitcoin exposure funded entirely by equity dividends, reflecting Franklin Templeton’s continued expansion into crypto-linked products.

Franklin Templeton’s spot Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) has recorded total inflows of $335 million to date. EZBC recorded $7.3 million in inflows on Wednesday.

Recently, Franklin Templeton met with US SEC Crypto Task Force. It sought clarity on whether its tokenized funds and ETFs need additional relief to participate in the TSV trading environment created by the Innovation Exemption without violating the 1940 Act.

Meanwhile, BTC price has dropped below $81,500 today amid multiple headwinds facing the broader crypto market. Trading volume decreased by 33% over the past 24 hours amid options expiry.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.