Home / Crypto News / Top Reasons Crypto Market Is Dropping Today

Top Reasons Crypto Market Is Dropping Today

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Top Reasons Crypto Market Is Dropping Today

Highlights

  • Crypto market drops on Friday to $2.82 trillion market cap with sentiment sliding massively to "Neutral."
  • Fall comes amid macro jitters including Yen strengthening against US dollar and rising oil prices on Friday.
  • Risk-off sentiment amid tech stocks selloff and AI spending concerns and spot Bitcoin ETFs outflow.
  • Bitcoin price trades below the 50-day moving average ahead of monthly crypto options expiry.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

The crypto market is dropping today with market cap paring earlier gains and sliding to $2.82 trillion, down nearly 90 billion over 24 hours. The Fear & Greed Index has slipped to Neutral (50) from Greed (68), indicating a sudden decline in sentiment.

Bitcoin price also extended its 48-hour fall to more than 4%, trading near $81,700 on Friday. Moreover, Ethereum and XRP continues to remain under pressure amid risk-off sentiment and macro jitters. Let’s look at the reasons behind the latest selloff in crypto market.

Crypto Market Drops amid Macro Jitters as Inflation in Japan Reaches 9-Month High

Japan’s annual inflation rate accelerated to 2.1% in September 2026 from 1.9% in the previous two months, marking the highest level since December 2025. Moreover, core inflation climbed to 2.1% from 1.7% in August, exceeding the Bank of Japan’s 2% target for the first time in nine months.

Bitcoin price and the crypto market dropped as rising inflation supports the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) monetary tightening. The BOJ is widely anticipated to leave rates unchanged in October, but another rate hike in December has high odds. BOJ raised interest rates from 1% to 1.25% recently.

The Japanese yen strengthened toward 156 against the US dollar on Friday, reaching its highest level in five weeks. US dollar index (DXY) has increased to 101.83 today as yen strengthened and Brent crude oil prices surpassed 113 on Friday amid Middle East tensions.

Meanwhile, the US and Israel are reportedly preparing plans for renewed strikes after next month’s midterm elections. Experts claim Iran’s energy infrastructure would likely be a key target. However, both the US and Iran are open to easing tensions and seek ways to resolve transport in the Strait of Hormuz.

Gold prices briefly dropped below $4,000 on Friday, the lowest levels in nearly three months. Veteran trader Peter Brand suggests weekly charts indicate a rise in the gold/silver ratio to 121.7.

Tech Stocks Selloff and AI Spending Concerns

Meanwhile, the US 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) climbs around 4.98% on Friday after falling by more than 10 basis points in a previous session. Deeper selloffs in tech and artificial intelligence stocks are prompting investors to seek safer assets, including government bonds.

Meta, Nvidia, AMD, SpaceX and others fell on renewed doubts about the returns and pace of AI capital expenditures. Crypto market is reacting to weakness in tech stocks and leading to selloffs in Bitcoin price and other crypto assets.

As a result, institutional and retail investors are selling spot Bitcoin ETFs and crypto ETFs. Notably, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw solid inflows earlier this week. However, the trend faded amid a recent tech rout, with $635.6 million in net outflows on Thursday.

BlackRock’s IBIT saw $254.1 million selloff and Fidelity’s FBTC recorded $217.5 million in redemptions. Institutional demand has not fully offset the macro pressure in the short term.

Spot Bitcoin ETF Outflows
Spot Bitcoin ETF Outflows

Moreover, spot Ethereum ETFs recorded total net outflows of $111 million and spot Solana ETFs saw $2.65 million in outflows. On the other hand, XRP ETFs continue to record inflows, with $3.55 million on Thursday.

Crypto Market Volatility amid Bitcoin and Ethereum Options Expiry

Around $1.31 billion in Bitcoin options and $250 million in Ethereum options expire today on leading crypto derivatives exchange Deribit. The put/call ratio stands at 1.03 for Bitcoin, with a max pain price of $82,000. For Ethereum, the ratio is 1.22, with max pain at $2,450.

The significant amount of options expiring today is adding volatility in the crypto market. However, the monthly crypto market expiry next week is a key event to watch for traders, with max pain at $78,000.

Bitcoin Monthly Options Expiry
Bitcoin Monthly Options Expiry. Source: Deribit

Bitcoin price currently trading around $81,700, below the 50-day moving average at $81,835. The price needs to rebound above $89,500 for a major rally.

Analyst CredibleCrypto expected a significant upside move in Bitcoin price. He predicted clearing the swing high at $90,500 in the coming days.

Bitcoin Price Chart
Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: CredibleCrypto
Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
ChangeNOW’s Martin Messer on Crypto Partnerships: “I Don’t Like the Point of Doing a Partnership for the Sake of a Partnership”
Aave V4 Goes Live on Ethereum as Sentora Becomes First External Curator
HSBC Rolls Out HKD RedCoin Stablecoin to 3.3M PayMe Users Starting Today
Gold/Silver Ratio “Might Take a Run” to New ATH, Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Predicts
XRPL Stablecoin Market Cap Drops Below $1 Billion After 13% Weekly Decline

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

CRYPTO IMPACT AWARDS 2026

CoinGape’s Annual Awards Are Back With 2nd Editon.
STAY TUNED

Related Articles

XRP News Ripple Taps SBI Group to Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan

Breaking: Ripple Partner SBI Files For New Goldman Sachs Bond Fund As BOJ Rate Hike Looms
Crypto Market Braces for Volatility as Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan Expect Fed Rate Hike This Week

Crypto Market Braces for Volatility as Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan Expect Fed Rate Hike This Week
Breaking: Ripple Partner SBI Holdings Launches JPYSC Yen Stablecoin On Ethereum

Ripple Partner SBI Expands JPYSC Into Japanese Bond Market Amid BOJ Policy Jitters
Bitcoin Falls on Carry Trade Unwind Fears as US Treasury Sec Pledges Further Yen Intervention

Bitcoin Falls on Carry Trade Unwind Fears as US Treasury Sec Pledges Further Yen Intervention
BOJ Signals Faster Rate Hikes as Yen Hits 40-Year Low, Bitcoin Risk Rises

BOJ Signals Faster Rate Hikes as Yen Hits 40-Year Low, Bitcoin Risk Rises
Bitcoin Rally amid Carry Trades in Sight as Goldman Sachs Predicts Yen Weakening

Bitcoin Rally Amid Carry Trades In Sight As Goldman Sachs Predicts Yen Weakening

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.