Anthropic IPO Before Thanksgiving? Here’s All You Should Know

Anthropic IPO is once again gaining traction from the financial market as well as global tech enthusiasts. According to a recent report, citing sources familiar with the matter, the Claude developer is eyeing its public debut as early as mid-November.

It’s worth noting that the proposed timeline and valuation have sparked comparisons with SpaceX, with many anticipating it will exceed the SpaceX IPO. More importantly, investors are watching a potential valuation of $1.8 trillion to $2 trillion.

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Anthropic IPO Likely to Happen Before Thanksgiving

Anthropic is reportedly preparing for a major IPO before Thanksgiving. According to a Bloomberg report, the company could target a mid-November listing, and the formal IPO marketing may begin during the week of November 9.

Meanwhile, the reported schedule suggests that Anthropic could move quickly toward its public-market ambitions. Shares may begin trading before November 26, which marks Thanksgiving Day in the United States. However, the company has not confirmed the reported timeline.

The potential valuation is another major talking point. Sources reportedly place the expected market valuation for the Anthropic IPO between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion. Such a figure would put the AI company among the world’s most valuable businesses.

Simultaneously, the reported offering could also rival or surpass SpaceX’s record-breaking IPO earlier this year. This comparison highlights growing competition between the artificial intelligence (AI) firms and the broader technology sector. Besides, it also comes after recent reports showed that Anthropic has agreed to a major deal with SpaceX for compute capacity.

However, the proposed timeline remains subject to change, as market conditions, regulatory requirements, and investor demand could influence the final listing schedule. Sources reportedly continue to expect a public debut before the end of 2026.

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Anthropic Revenue Growth Highlights Its AI Business Potential

The financial growth of Anthropic provides an important part of the IPO narrative. Reported projections suggest that the company’s 2025 revenue could reach approximately $4.6 billion. This would represent a substantial increase from its reported $386 million in revenue in 2024.

The figures highlight the growing commercial demand for Anthropic’s artificial intelligence (AI) products. Its Claude models have helped establish the company within the competitive generative AI industry.

On the other hand, the Anthropic IPO news comes at a time when the US President, Donald Trump, revealed that the US Government may take ownership stakes in OpenAI and Anthropic. This has once again fueled discussions, especially with the soaring AI race among global leaders like the US and China.

Meanwhile, to get early exposure to these private tech giants before their stock market debuts, investors can learn how to trade pre-IPO tokens of leading artificial intelligence companies.