Home / Crypto News / Anthropic IPO Before Thanksgiving? Here’s All You Should Know

Anthropic IPO Before Thanksgiving? Here’s All You Should Know

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Anthropic is reportedly targeting a mid-November IPO, potentially debuting before Thanksgiving.
  • The proposed IPO valuation could reach $2 trillion, intensifying comparisons with SpaceX's successful debut earlier this year.
  • Anthropic's projected 2025 revenue of $4.6 billion highlights its rapid commercial growth.
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Anthropic IPO is once again gaining traction from the financial market as well as global tech enthusiasts. According to a recent report, citing sources familiar with the matter, the Claude developer is eyeing its public debut as early as mid-November.

It’s worth noting that the proposed timeline and valuation have sparked comparisons with SpaceX, with many anticipating it will exceed the SpaceX IPO. More importantly, investors are watching a potential valuation of $1.8 trillion to $2 trillion.

Anthropic IPO Likely to Happen Before Thanksgiving

Anthropic is reportedly preparing for a major IPO before Thanksgiving. According to a Bloomberg report, the company could target a mid-November listing, and the formal IPO marketing may begin during the week of November 9.

Meanwhile, the reported schedule suggests that Anthropic could move quickly toward its public-market ambitions. Shares may begin trading before November 26, which marks Thanksgiving Day in the United States. However, the company has not confirmed the reported timeline.

The potential valuation is another major talking point. Sources reportedly place the expected market valuation for the Anthropic IPO between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion. Such a figure would put the AI company among the world’s most valuable businesses.

Simultaneously, the reported offering could also rival or surpass SpaceX’s record-breaking IPO earlier this year. This comparison highlights growing competition between the artificial intelligence (AI) firms and the broader technology sector. Besides, it also comes after recent reports showed that Anthropic has agreed to a major deal with SpaceX for compute capacity.

However, the proposed timeline remains subject to change, as market conditions, regulatory requirements, and investor demand could influence the final listing schedule. Sources reportedly continue to expect a public debut before the end of 2026.

Anthropic Revenue Growth Highlights Its AI Business Potential

The financial growth of Anthropic provides an important part of the IPO narrative. Reported projections suggest that the company’s 2025 revenue could reach approximately $4.6 billion. This would represent a substantial increase from its reported $386 million in revenue in 2024.

The figures highlight the growing commercial demand for Anthropic’s artificial intelligence (AI) products. Its Claude models have helped establish the company within the competitive generative AI industry.

On the other hand, the Anthropic IPO news comes at a time when the US President, Donald Trump, revealed that the US Government may take ownership stakes in OpenAI and Anthropic. This has once again fueled discussions, especially with the soaring AI race among global leaders like the US and China.

Meanwhile, to get early exposure to these private tech giants before their stock market debuts, investors can learn how to trade pre-IPO tokens of leading artificial intelligence companies.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.