Anthropic Eyes $2T Valuation in November IPO With Up to $100B Raise

Anthropic is moving ahead with plans for a November initial public offering that could value the Claude developer at about $2 trillion and raise as much as $100 billion, according to recent reports. The preparations are ongoing, with chief executive Dario Amodei requesting stronger protection and more cautious speed for the development of advanced AI.

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Anthropic IPO Plans Target November Market Debut

Anthropic has postponed its IPO schedule, according to a report by the WSJ, and is now aiming for its offering in November. If the company hits the expected fundraising and valuation levels, the proposed deal will be one of the biggest public offerings in history.

The company will also be providing clarity to prospective investors regarding the financial position of the company. Anthropic may publish its documents in the next few weeks, and the final schedule will depend on market conditions and shifts in investor demand.

Revenue growth is at the heart of the IPO talks. Anthropic is projected to reach more than $100 billion in annualized revenue by the end of 2026, up from $65 billion in July, as it expands sales of Claude and other AI services.

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AI Safety Debate Grows as IPOs Continuously Prepare.

The listing effort is continuing, and Amodei has requested more robust regulation of advanced AI systems. He’s brought up concerns about safety and governance in investor discussions as Anthropic moves toward the disclosure obligations of a public company.

Anthropic generates most of its revenue from business customers using Claude and related products. In recent reports, investors have expressed their confidence that enterprise adoption might even accelerate despite any slower growth in the development of more sophisticated models.

The company is also increasing its computing capacity. As demand for AI services continues to rise, investors anticipate that Anthropic will be able to serve clients with approximately five gigawatts of compute by the end of 2026, and that capacity will nearly double by the end of 2027.

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Backs Anthropic Public Listing

In the wake of the IPO debate, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire took the opposite side, urging Anthropic to go public. Allaire explained on X that in public markets, audited financial statements, regular disclosures, independent board governance, and increased accountability are required.

Allaire referenced Circle’s own experience transitioning from a private company to a public one, explaining that the partners and institutions were able to assess the stablecoin business in a way that is familiar to them through the framework of the public markets. He noted that the concept of transparency could be extended to frontier AI firms as well, especially after Anthropic’s Claude AI allegedly hacked OpenAI.

He added that an IPO is not an alternative to AI regulation. Allaire said that the disclosure of all public companies and government regulations have different roles, and as Anthropic expands, its model capabilities, safety protocols, compute commitments, and governance become matters of broader public interest.