Why Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP Could Benefit from Trump’s $5000 Midterms Dividend

US President Donald Trump has announced a $5,000 dividend to every American citizen if Republicans win both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the upcoming midterm elections. This could trigger further uptrends in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP similar to previous moves after stimulus-style liquidity announcements.

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US President Announces Trump Dividend

During the first day of the Republican National Committee midterm convention in Dallas on Wednesday, Trump promised a $5,000 dividend to every adult U.S. citizen if Republicans win both the House and Senate.

“If Republicans win both the House and the Senate, because of our tremendous economic success, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States for $5,000,” Trump said, as per a White House Rapid Response 47 post.

He branded it the “Trump dividend” and added that the money must be spent inside the US. He marked it as a reward for “tremendous” economic success.

Vice President JD Vance later said “I don’t think it’s a controversial idea.” He pointed out that tariffs have generated a lot of revenue. However, he didn’t reveal all sources of the roughly $1.2 trillion required if Trump’s dividend plan is confirmed. Congress would still have to authorize the spending.

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How Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP May Benefit?

The large capital injection tends to lift risk-on sentiment and the debasement trade. Bitcoin has rallied earlier to similar stimulus-style liquidity in 2020-2021 and last year’s $2,000 tariff dividend announcement.

The $5,000 Trump dividend would mark the biggest economic stimulus payment since the pandemic. The Kobeissi Letter claimed the last time the US deployed stimulus of this magnitude was during the 2020 pandemic.

Considering the magnitude of funds required, some believe the dividend would be paid in stablecoin. Notably, President Trump previously used World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin to pay UFC fighters during White House Fight Night.

That Martini Guy said a $ 5,000 Trump dividend could mean more than $1 trillion pushed directly into the US economy. “If it actually happens, I’d expect a serious boost to consumer spending and liquidity. Bitcoin and risk assets could benefit, but the bigger question is how they plan to fund it,” he added.

President Trump just said every adult American could receive a $5,000 “dividend” if Republicans win both the House and Senate in November. “Because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen… for $5,000.” That could… pic.twitter.com/CR0G5qg18h — That Martini Guy ₿ (@MartiniGuyYT) September 10, 2026

In addition, Ethereum price could rally as retail and institutional investors are likely to rotate into liquid large-caps as the market recovers. When Trump floated the smaller tariff dividend in November 2025, Ethereum and other majors rose alongside Bitcoin as traders priced in liquidity.

Investors are buying Ethereum as the ecosystem is set to deliver major Glamsterdam and Hegota upgrades next. Moreover, the Ethereum Foundation’s plan to make the Layer 1 blockchain network quantum-resistant by 2029 will also trigger a rally.

XRP price is already gaining momentum amid multiple catalysts, including Wall Street giants JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs investing in XRP ETFs. XRP is up more than 50% in a month, with the price currently trading at $1.40.

However, the payout depends on the midterm outcome and on Congress. Moreover, Trump or the Republican Party has yet to reveal details of the dividend, but any development could trigger a Bitcoin rally.

American investors looking to position their portfolios ahead of this potential liquidity injection can easily acquire these digital assets through the best US crypto exchanges that comply with local guidelines.