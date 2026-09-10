Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Crash As US PPI Soars To 5.4%, Fed Rate Hike Odds Hit 74%

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Crash As US PPI Soars To 5.4%, Fed Rate Hike Odds Hit 74%

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Price Outlook After CLARITY Act Vote Pushed to September

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP resumed their declines on Thursday following new U.S. inflation data that raised expectations the Federal Reserve would hike rates at the next meeting. The September 15-16 FOMC meeting could be weighed on risk assets on the crypto market.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Witness Major Pullback

Economists had forecast a 0.4% increase in the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index (PPI) this month, which matches the reported figure. Producer prices rose 5.4% on an annual basis, just a bit higher than the consensus of 5.3%.

In the meantime, the Core PPI inflation reading ticked up 0.2% month-on-month, reversing a 0.3% drop. The Core PPI was unchanged on the yeay basis, which is in line with the forecast. Despite some cooling of underlying price growth, the report said inflationary pressures are still high.

The major cryptocurrencies have seen selling following the inflation report. Bitcoin price dropped around 2.7% in the last 24 hours and currently is trading at $77,300. XRP fell about 3.9% to just over $1.37, while Ethereum tumbled around 2.1% to $2,450.

Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price chart today. Source: TradingView

The 1-hour BTC price chart also showed signs of increased bearish momentum. Bitcoin made multiple attempts to test the $79,000-$80,000 resistance zone without any success. However, it eventually traded below the $77,500 support line, making a new lower low. The current sharp red candle indicates that sellers took control since the release of inflation data and is now increasing the potential for further declines if buyers are unable to support the price.

Fed Rate Hike Odds Rise After U.S. PPI Report

Markets are now turning a greater focus on the Federal Reserve’s Sept. 15-16 FOMC meeting. After the U.S. PPI was released, the CME FedWatch tool had traders pricing in a 74% chance of the Fed hiking rates to a 3.75%-4.00% range, down from 80% prior to the release, and a 26% chance of a 3.50%-3.75% range, up from 20%.

When interest rates are high, it tends to be more negative for cryptocurrencies, as a higher interest rate would make the U.S. dollar stronger and Treasury yields higher, lowering demand for risk assets. Friday’s CPI report is also on the market’s radar as it could further impact expectations on the Fed’s decision, and drive more selling pressure on Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP or ease.

For more prediction market updates, check out our page on Top Crypto Prediction Market Platforms.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.