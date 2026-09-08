Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Bitcoin Holds Above $78K Despite US Launching Strikes on Iranian Targets Near Kharg Island

Bitcoin Holds Above $78K Despite US Launching Strikes on Iranian Targets Near Kharg Island

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • U.S. strikes on Iranian tankers and fresh retaliation threats have intensified tensions across the Gulf.
  • Brent crude climbed near $100, while Bitcoin stayed around $78K despite the geopolitical escalation.
  • Analyst says a weekly close above $83K could support a Bitcoin move toward $100K this year.
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Bitcoin price has remained above $78,000 even as fighting between the United States and Iran escalated across the Gulf. According to reports, the U.S. forces have struck multiple Iranian tankers after Iranian forces attempted to hit an American Navy warship.

Iran Threatens Wider Response After U.S. Strikes

As per Iranian media, the US has started targeting Iranian shipping near Kharg Island and the Gulf of Oman. One tanker was reportedly hit near Kharg Island, while another was struck near Jask.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards responded by threatening oil tankers around ports in Kuwait and Bahrain. In addition, the crews were warned to leave vessels near facilities linked to American forces.

Tehran is also preparing a maritime exclusion zone around the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iranian officials have said further U.S. attacks could bring retaliation against regional energy assets.

Houthis Expand the Conflict Into Saudi Arabia

The fighting widened as Iran-backed Houthis attacked four cities in southern Saudi Arabia. As per Reuters, drones and missiles targeted an airbase and facilities linked to Saudi energy infrastructure.

During the attack, Saudi authorities said 73 people were injured, while fires were reported at sites in Jazan and Abha. Satellite images also showed smoke rising above affected energy facilities.

The attacks have, however, added another front to a conflict already centered on shipping and oil flows. Saudi-backed Yemeni forces have also renewed operations against Houthi-held areas.

Oil Climbs, but Bitcoin Shows Little Reaction

Energy markets reacted more sharply than Bitcoin as the conflict intensified. Brent crude settled at $98.63 per barrel, rising closer to the $100 threshold.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to global energy markets because major oil flows normally pass through the waterway. Consequently, the renewed attacks on tankers and regional facilities have raised concerns about further supply disruption.

Bitcoin, however, has remained around the $78,000 area during the latest escalation. Moreover, some crypto analysts still expect Bitcoin to resume its recovery if key resistance levels are reclaimed. According to crypto analyst Ted Pillows, a weekly close above $83,000 could support a move toward $100,000 this year.

Image
BTC/USD 1-day price chart (Source: X)

Concurrently, Pillows also noted that Bitcoin has recently produced a daily golden cross. However, he said declining spot demand remains a concern and needs to improve before a stronger rally develops.

Backing his bullish forecasts, Michaël van de Poppe has also argued that Bitcoin’s recent correction may already be close to completion. Per his analysis, he sees $72,000 to $74,000 as a deeper buying zone if another decline develops.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.