Coinbase CEO Says Crypto Gets Regulatory Clarity Even If CLARITY Act Fails Senate Test

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says the U.S. crypto industry will get federal regulatory clarity whether or not the Senate advances the CLARITY Act vote on September 15.

Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box Asia on Wednesday, Armstrong framed the week as a two-track event. Durable legislation arrives if the cloture vote succeeds.

If it fails, he says the SEC and CFTC are already prepared to publish rulemaking, meaning the outcome lands either way.

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Two Outcomes, One Direction for U.S. Crypto Rules

Armstrong told CNBC that the Senate’s CLARITY Act vote is not a binary pass-or-fail moment for the industry. “If it passes, great, we’ve got legislation,” he said.

“Frankly, if it doesn’t pass, it’s also going to be a good outcome because the SEC and the CFTC have said that they’re ready to publish rulemaking.”

He added that regulatory clarity will arrive “one way or another on the 15th or the day or two after.”

The CLARITY Act vote on September 15 is a cloture vote, a procedural step that requires 60 votes to advance.

Republicans hold 53 Senate seats, so at least seven Democrats must cross the aisle. Sept. 15 cloture vote details show this is a motion to proceed, not final passage.

Even if the Senate advances the bill, the House has cancelled late-September sessions, which means a presidential signature this month remains a difficult target. House cancelled late-September sessions makes that timeline even tighter.

Armstrong said the bill is “ready to get a yes vote” among senators he has spoken with. He noted that Coinbase’s prior “must-have issues” are now resolved.

The last open item is ethics rules for elected officials holding digital assets. The White House has offered a strong ethics package, but Democrats want more, including possible divestiture requirements.

Armstrong said both sides appear close. White House ethics deal reporting shows that Ripple and Coinbase CEOs publicly highlighted this progress last week.

Armstrong first outlined this dual-path logic on August 21, pointing to 60-plus Senate votes or CFTC and SEC rules around September 16.

His CNBC comments mark the first fresh confirmation five days before the vote, with new detail on where negotiations stand.

Clarity is coming either way was also the message in his earlier public remarks on consumer protection and regulatory structure.

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What the Bill Does, and What Investors Are Watching

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (H.R. 3633) would divide oversight between the SEC and CFTC.

The SEC would handle tokens treated as securities. The CFTC would govern decentralised digital commodities such as Bitcoin.

The House passed the bill 294-134 in July 2025. Senate Banking advanced a version 15-9 in May 2026.

Armstrong called passage a “regulatory checkbox” that could help unlock institutional capital and products such as tokenised equities in the U.S.

That investor framing matters. Tokenization is already here, Coinbase VP Chair said that earlier this week, pushing hard for a September 15 result.

Goldman Sachs CEO has also backed the bill despite concerns in parts of the traditional banking sector. Goldman Sachs CEO backs CLARITY even with stablecoin rewards remaining a sensitive point for banks.

The hedge is agency rulemaking. CFTC Chair Mike Selig has confirmed that the CFTC will use existing authority if Congress stalls.

Agency rules can arrive faster than legislation, but they are easier for a future administration to reverse than a statute.

That gap explains why prediction markets have kept odds on a signed law in 2026 well below the odds of a Senate vote occurring at all.

Three Senate fights, ethics, DeFi, and stablecoin rewards, remain the open points as prediction markets stay split.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins has also expressed hope that the bill advances. SEC Chair Atkins says he hopes the CLARITY Act advances, adding to the growing institutional and regulatory chorus backing a floor process.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has separately called on the Senate to let’s finish the job, framing the vote as the final stretch of a multi-year industry push.

Ripple’s Stuart Alderoty has also urged senators to hear from crypto holders before the vote.

For investors, September 15 arrives alongside the FOMC meeting on September 15 and 16.

FOMC meeting Sept. 2026 means crypto markets face a policy double-header, Washington market structure rules and Federal Reserve rate decisions in the same 48-hour window.

Armstrong’s message to investors is clear: the direction of U.S. crypto rules is no longer binary. The market still needs to price the quality of that clarity, a statute that survives elections versus agency rulemaking that can be rewritten.

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