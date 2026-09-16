Home / Crypto News / Cathie Wood’s ARK Sells $61M of Its Own Bitcoin ETF, Coinbase, Circle Stocks

Cathie Wood’s ARK Sells $61M of Its Own Bitcoin ETF, Coinbase, Circle Stocks

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Cathie Wood's ARK Buys More Coinbase, Circle Stock As CLARITY Act Vote Looms

Highlights

  • Cathie Wood-led ARK Invest sold over $61 million in crypto-related holdings.
  • Coinbase, Bullish and Circle shares fell after the Senate vote.
  • Whilst, Bitcoin slipped below $76,000 as the Clarity Act stalled.
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Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest reduced its crypto-related exposure by over $61 million on Monday. The sales were a day before the Clarity Act was not passed by the Senate. The firm shed jobs at Coinbase, Bullish, Circle Internet and ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Unloads Coinbase, Bullish, Circle ARKB Bitcoin ETF

Cathie Wood-led ARK has sold 36,628 shares of Coinbase from its ARK Innovation ETF, per latest disclosure. This transaction paid over $7 million. For context, $191.45 is the closing price of Coinbase stock as of Monday.

Additionally, the firm sold 18,280 Bullish shares. The stake was worth $687,693 at Bullish’s $37.62 close. The sale was part of another big BLSH sale on Friday. Then, ARK had sold 121,217 Bullish shares. At the time these shares had a value of over $4.25 million.

Cathie Wood also had a round of size cut from the Circle stock. ARK’s total of shares sold in both ARK Innovation ETF and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF amounted to 142,350. The value of the shares was approximately $13.86 million. Circle’s closing price on Monday is used for the calculation.

Cathie Wood’s ARK also cut back its stake in the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF. It sold almost 1.53 million ARKB shares. Shares were ARKW and the ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). The salary was over $40 million. That is based on ARKB’s price at $26.19 at the close on Monday.

The respective closing prices for the Monday transactions totaled more than $61 million.

Crypto Markets React After CLARITY Act Vote Failure

Cathie Wood’s sales came on the heels of a massive sell-off in the crypto markets on Tuesday. Bitcoin price slipped below $76,000. It then bounced back from its morning low. The BTC price is still falling by almost 4% in 24 hours.

So far this year, Bitcoin was down by approximately 13%. It is trading around 45% below its October record high of $126,199, as well.

Coinbase’s stock fell over 10% on Tuesday. The loss wiped out its 9% rally on Monday. Meanwhile, the Circle stock the tumbled 11.5% despite a 7.5% rally in the prior session. Bullish declined 5%. The price of CRCL stock had risen over 7% on Monday.

The crypto space rallied Monday post Senate’s latest text update on the Clarity Act. The following time they were thwarted in the Senate, when that bill was not advanced.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.